Monster Truck Sales From Ford

Forget about Lexus. It was definitely a "December to Remember" for sales of Ford (NYSE:F) F-Series trucks. Sales totals from Ford for December were just released, and the results were strong. As shown below, total sales of F-Series trucks came in at 89.4K for the month, which was the best December since 2005 and the third best December since 1996. Trucks are not only higher-margin, but they are often purchased by small businesses and contractors so they provide a good read on the health of the small business sector. Based on these sales totals, small businesses are expanding.

With December's numbers in the books, total sales of F-series trucks for all of 2017 came in just shy of 900K at 897K. That's up nearly 10% from last year. It was the 4th best year for F-series since 1996 and the best since 2005.