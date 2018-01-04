Caesarstone: Time To Buy?

Caesarstone: Fallen Star

If you are an interior decorator or someone who has just gone through building their own house, you likely are familiar with the available kitchen counter options in the market. Caesarstone (CSTE) is a company who is a leading supplier of premium engineered quartz surfaces in Israel, United States, Canada and Australia. In the past decade CSTE has seen impressive growth by coat tailing the growth in demand for their main product of engineered quartz. From 2010 to 2016 their revenue has grown 18.1% CAGR (PowerPoint). Recently however CSTE has seen its stock collapse mainly due to various problems associated with production and gross margins. At its peak CSTE’s stock price was as high as $71 and today it trades for $22 per share (Google Finance). Management has made attempts to tackle investors’ concerns in their quarterly calls but the issues that have brought the stock price down are persisting. This is in spite of a healthy real estate market in the US and a growing market share of quartz relative to other available countertop types. If you were to take a long position on CSTE stock today you would have to believe that production problems are the cause of CSTE’s current issues and a recovery is imminent. If CSTE can fix their problems and quartz continually gains a greater market share, CSTE will likely continue to be a supplier of choice among renovators, designers and builders in their key markets.

CSTE Production Issues are Short Term

The best type of management truly understands their production process and the variables which influence its key metrics of $/unit of output. Based on recent quarterly calls it seems that management is addressing their production issues which they attribute to the reduction in gross margin in the past few years, from 45.5% in 2013 to 39.5% in 2016 (PowerPoint). Unless a company is pursuing a brand new product or production technology these types of issues are generally fixable as they have already established that the process can work at other locations. CSTE has taken the step of replacing management at their Richmond Hill production facility (November 2017 Earnings Call) in the US with experienced personnel which should translate to improvements in the near future. While I don’t profess to know the details of the production process of engineered Quartz, I will take management’s word that it is complex and requires a specialized skill set to reach the $/unit of output that the company has seen in the past and that the recovery is achievable .

Engineered Quartz Market Growth will Continue to Grow

Anyone who has gone through looking at the options of various countertop surfaces can immediately see the benefits of buying quartz over other materials. It is price competitive, durable and can now come in various designs to make it resemble the unique designs of marble and granite (Time.com). Quartz looks much better than laminate so it is easy to see how this product will continue to increase its market share in the US over time to levels that mirror other developed countries such as Australia and Canada. I believe it is probable that CSTE (as a premium supplier who invests in patentable R&D) is likely to maintain their unique market position that allows them to charge a healthy margin on its sales. As long as demand for engineered quartz continues to grow, CSTE should receive a proportional amount of the tailwind effects.

CSTE Valuation

As mentioned previously CSTE’s stock has collapsed significantly from $71 per share to today’s $22 with a trailing PE of 16. This PE however is reflective of their poor performance in the past year. The stock is trading at less than 10x their 2013 EPS (2017 Annual Report). For simplicity and safety I am going assume that CSTE sorts out their production issues and their normalized net income is around $60 million which puts their PE at approximately 12 at today’s price levels. With this multiple I would want the company to return at least 4% through a combination of growth, buybacks and dividends which I think CSTE can easily deliver on in the next decade if you average out some expected lumpy results. CSTE is also a safe bet in terms of the longevity of the organization because it carries very little debt, has ample cash on hand and management seems to understand their business and its relative exposure to certain macro risks. When you look at the long term, I don’t believe there are any enormous downside risks with their business. The market trends would suggest that engineered quartz will continue to grab market share over similar materials and CSTE should over time get better utilization out of their existing plants which should translate to improved earnings. Near term risks include a downturn in the renovation and new build market (2017 Annual Report). This could be caused by various factors such as consumer confidence and interest rates, but I think these types of events would be temporary. So if you can handle the ups and downs, I think today’s price is an acceptable entry point for the long term investor who is willing to hold for the next 10 years with an expected normalized EPS growth rate of 7-10% per year (via growth, buybacks, dividends) which would equate to a stock value today of $25-$30 per share assuming a normalized net income of $60 million. However given that we are in the late stages of the economic cycle you may want to wait it out and pick this stock up for cheaper in the near future for a greater margin of safety in the range of $15 per share.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in CSTE over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.