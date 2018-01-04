Innovative Industrial Properties: Getting High

Legalization is a great thing for the cannabis industry, but it might not be a great thing for Innovative Industrial.

While there has been some positive developments, they do not seem to justify the high share price.

Innovative Industrial Properties (IIPR) has been on fire.

After trading below its IPO price of $20 for months, in mid-December it passed into positive territory and then took off. Now trading at $36, IIPR has increased 80% in a month.

There have been a few positive developments for IIPR, but much of the run-up appears to be optimism over the cannabis industry in general. I believe much of that optimism is misplaced unless IIPR intends to announce a radical strategy change.

IIPR Steps Forward

On November 28, IIPR announced that they had entered an agreement to acquire another property. This property provides more diversification. It is located in Arizona and is leased to The Pharm LLC.

The lease is very similar to the previous leases that IIPR has signed, with an initial rent of 14% of the sales price plus a 1.5% management fee and annual escalators of 3.25%. The total investment is expected to be around $18 million.

This is clearly a positive for IIPR. It continues to get impressive cap-rates and this particular purchase is close to $50/sq. ft. meaning that their purchase price is much closer to the market value of the building compared to the $200+/sq. ft. invested in their last acquisition. At $50, they have a chance of recovering a good portion of their capital if something goes wrong with The Pharm LLC.

Another positive development occurred on December 15th when IIPR announced they were increasing the dividend to $0.25/quarter. Being an all cash business, IIPR's dividend increases should be closely tied to new revenue coming in. As they continue to make more acquisitions, investors can expect the dividend to continue rising.

It is not a surprise that these two announcements provided a good boost to the share price. Then, to top it off, Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF (TSX:HMMJ) added a position in IIPR.

California Legalization

Even with all of those positive developments, it is hard to see that justifying such a major run-up. Some have suggested that part of it might be the recent legalization in California, which has been positive for cannabis stocks across the board.

If investors are diving into IIPR because they think they will take advantage of legalization in California, I think they are barking up the wrong tree.

IIPR has been very clear that they intend to focus on the medical use market. They believe this helps insulate them from the risk of federal law enforcement action.

IIPR does not own any facilities in California and does not have a lease with any company that does business in California. With sales across state borders still strictly prohibited, IIPR has nothing to gain from legalization in California until they make an investment there.

In fact, I believe that full legalization is likely to have a negative impact on IIPR. The rent that they charge is substantially above market rent for other industries. Cannabis businesses are willing to pay such large amounts because they do not have the option of going to the bank to get a regular mortgage. If legalization leads to cheaper capital for cannabis growers, IIPR's current tenants would find themselves at a competitive disadvantage with their leases.

IIPR's main advantage is being the first publicly traded REIT in the industry. With only three properties, they are far from having a significant moat. If the threat of federal law enforcement disappears, what is to stop Prologis (PLD), Stag Industrial (STAG), First Industrial (FR) or Eastgroup (EGP) from leasing facilities to growers at much lower rates? Any of these companies even dipping a toe in to test the waters would have a portfolio substantially larger than IIPRs.

Conclusion

IIPR has been expanding slowly. The positives of new acquisitions at similar cap-rates and an increasing dividend do not seem to justify the run-up on the share price.

If the enthusiasm is linked to legalization in California, I believe it is misplaced. IIPR gets great cap-rates precisely because they operate in areas with little competition and high regulation. The cannabis market in California is far more competitive and IIPR simply does not have a significant amount of capital.

If these inflated share prices hold, this might be an excellent opportunity for a secondary. IIPRs IPO and their preferred offering both raised substantially less than they had hoped. A significant capital raise could go a long way towards providing them with the tools they need to expand and reach a point where they do have a large enough moat if federal legalization opens the flood gates. However, I strongly suspect that this spike is temporary and the share price will normalize in the near future.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PLD.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.