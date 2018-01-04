Exploring Vedanta: Improving, Moving Up

Vedanta's price has been on an uptrend in the long-, intermediate-, and short-term, with the stock gaining momentum, yet still could be undervalued.

Going forward, Vedanta is reducing debt, while developing capex projects focusing on achieving maximum profits, to fund an annual dividend, improving investors' return.

Investment Thesis

Vedanta Ltd. (NYSE:VEDL), a major diversified natural resource company, is a subsidiary of Vedanta Resources Plc (OTCPK:VDNRF), which was founded and is controlled by Indian billionaire Anil Agarwal. Analyzing Vedanta will continue my theme of reporting on stocks screened for recently outperforming at least 85% of their peers, being on an upward trend, but still having an appealing price, while possessing some attractive fundamentals and promising technical signals, and offering a dividend.

As shown below, Vedanta meets those criteria foremost with improving revenue, cash flow, earnings per share, EBITDA, and attributable profit after taxes. And notably, the company, while actively reducing its debt, could be on the verge of further expansion with capex opportunities, which would make its already seemingly fairly-priced stock undervalued.

Next, the stock pays an annual dividend with a well above average yield. Finally, viewing VEDL's chart indicates a stock that could still be on the way up, gathering some momentum, with numerous uptrending signals.

Business Summary

Vedanta Limited's operations are predominantly based in India. The following slide from a recent investor presentation gives us an overview of their business.

According to this Seeking Alpha article titled Vedanta Could Double By The End Of The Decade, by studying page 12 of VEDL’s FY 2017 Form 20-F, we can learn that Vedanta derives the majority of its profits from zinc production. Development projects are in the works to expand this production.

Vedanta’s Latest Financial Quarter

In the Vedanta’s latest earnings release issued on November 2, the company reported the following favorable increases because of higher volumes at its Copper India, Zinc India, and Zinc International divisions, a ramp up of their Aluminum business, and higher commodity prices:

Financial Metric Year-to-Year From Previous Quarter Revenue 37% 18% EBITDA 24% 16% Attributable Profit After Taxes 41% 34% Basic Earnings Per Share (Rs./share) 17% 29%

Next, looking to the balance sheet, Vedanta has emphasized reducing debt.

Vedanta also intends to optimize capex to generate cash flow, as mentioned above related to zinc production. For more details about their capex plans beyond the overall summary shown below, you can check out their Q2 results presentation by going here.

Recent Growth, Profitability, Price Direction, and Momentum for Vedanta

Here are positive growth measurements for Vedanta versus its industry:

Growth Metric VEDL Industry Current Cash Flow Growth 154.42% -16.51% Current Ratio 0.94 2.29 Net Margin 8.16% 1.91% Return on Equity 18.51% -4.60% Sales/Assets 0.89 0.41

(Source: Zacks Research)

Other growth statistics:

The current annual EPS growth for VEDL is 1.3%.

The current quarterly EPS growth for Vedanta is 29.63%.

The current quarterly sales growth for VEDL is 10.46%.

(Source: Market Trend Signal)

In discussing its profitability, in addition to both return on equity and profit margin outperforming the industry, Vedanta’s Piotroski-F score is a strong 8.00. EBITDA margin was at a robust 35%. Also, Vedanta's return on assets (4.05%) outperforms the industry average of 0.24%, says Chartmill, who gives VEDL a high score on profitability.

On January 2, VEDL’s stock price was up 1.25% for the day, 3.43% over the past 5 days, up 17.62% over the past month, up 33.90% over the past six months, and up 69.81% over the past year. Vedanta is rated a "buy" by Savient, based on price, earnings, and group momentum, along with short-term and long-term price performance and long-term group price performance.

The following signs of momentum have recently appeared for VEDL compared to its industry.

Momentum Metric VEDL Industry 4 Week Price Change 14.33% 6.38% 52 Week Price Change 63.63% 0.00% 20 Day Average Volume 459,543 106,124

(Source: Zacks Research)

Valuation Analysis

By examining the following value numbers, Vedanta's stock price looks to be discounted to its industry.

Value Metric VEDL Industry Cash Yield 40% 8% Price/Book 1.24 1.58 Price/Sales 1.20 2.15 Cash Flow per share $2.42 $-0.01

(Source: Zacks Research)

Further, setting up this discounted cash flow method of this two-stage free cash flow to equity model, we can arrive at the following intrinsic value for Vendanta:

Vedanta Dividend Information

The current dividend yield for Vedanta is 5.27%. The latest annual dividend was $1.08, paid on April 12, 2017. Dividends are set to be at least a minimum of 30% pay out from attributable profit after taxes.

Technical Analysis for Vedanta

According to MarketEdge on December 29, the technical condition of VEDL is strong, and the stock is rated a “buy.” The chart pattern suggests that upward momentum could continue and VEDL is positioned for higher prices. Over the last 50 trading days, when compared to the S&P 500, the stock has performed in line with the market. MACD-LT, an intermediate-term trend indicator, is bullish at this time.

Chart formation shows a strong rising trend. Upside momentum, as measured by the 9-day RSI indicator is strong. Over the last 50 trading sessions, there has been more volume on up days than on down days, indicating that VEDL is under accumulation, which is a bullish condition. This validates the strong technical condition for VEDL.

Also, the ADX indicator for VEDL is strong, according to Swing Trade Bot. Long-term, intermediate-term, and short-term trends are pointing up. 50 DMA, 200 DMA, ADX Trend, Relative Strength technicals are all bullish signs for VEDL. Additionally, on December 28, this bullish signal showed up: new uptrend - ADX above 25 and directional movement.

Chartmill confirms VEDL's long-term and short-term up directions, as well as displaying the SMA(20), SMA(50), SMA(100), and SMA(200) technical indicators all signaling an uptrend.

(Source: stockcharts.com)

From Market Trend Signal, the long-term trend of Vedanta is up, indicating that VEDL has experienced an uptrend for at least the past 180 trading days. The short-term trend of Vedanta is up from an uptrend over the past 7-10 days.

The current signal for VEDL is “buy,” indicating that the stock could be advancing in its trend. The current rank for Vedanta is 90, meaning that VEDL is outperforming 90% of its peers.

Conclusion

Given the moves that it's making, improving both top and bottom lines, Vendanta Limited seems to have good prospects to grow further, as the business appears to successfully concentrate on profitability. Looking at VEDL's chart and the many positive technical signals at this particular time suggests that the stock price could continue upward. With all this going for it, Vendanta could still be undervalued, promising a nice return with the annual, relatively high-yielding dividend added.

