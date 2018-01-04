I Was Wrong On Skechers... Here's Why

My bearish calls on the company over the past year have failed to play out.

I wrote several bearish articles on Skechers (NYSE: SKX) over the past year, arguing that slowing domestic sales, lack of popularity with teenagers, and other factors made the stock a sell.

The company and its stock have performed well since I wrote those articles, and I'd like to explain why in this article. I believe that consciously recognizing and pinpointing judgment-related errors are critical to long-term investing success.

I'll also relate some of the mistakes I made when analyzing Skechers to concepts from behavioral finance, an interesting field that has gained traction and repute in recent years.

Slowing Domestic Sales

I argued that Skechers was a sell primarily due to weak domestic sales growth in the United States, which represents Skechers' biggest market and the world's largest sportswear market.

Below is a chart of Skechers' domestic wholesale revenue:

Domestic Sales Revenues YoY Growth FY 2015 $1.22 billion 22% FY 2016 $1.19 billion (1.6%) Q1 2017 $358 million (0.5%) Q2 2017 $341 million 6.4% Q3 2017 $294 million 1.4%

(Source: Financial data taken from Skechers' SEC filings)

Skechers' domestic growth has slowed considerably over the past couple of years, which caused the beginning of a sharp downtrend in share price at the end of 2015.

This slowdown in domestic growth occurred as Skechers failed to attract younger, more fashion-conscious consumers and faced a more competitive landscape than in previous years due to a resurgent Adidas (OTCQX: ADDYY) and Nike (NYSE: NKE), which are both much larger than Skechers.

However, Skechers has impressively managed to compensate for weak domestic sales by increasing retail sales (sales at retail outlets and direct to consumer) and increasing the scale of its international operations.

The company has also managed to keep profitability intact despite this shift in strategy. Operating margins in Q3 2017 were 10.6%, which represented a 12.7% increase over the previous year.

International Operations

Skechers has managed to grow quickly internationally by forming strategic partnerships and aggressively investing in operations in Asian countries such as South Korea and China.

The company has also made a conscious effort to avoid mistakes its made in the US, such as marketing directly to younger consumers in order to reach a broader demographic base. To this end, Skechers has hired several popular Asian musical groups to promote its sneakers, a smart decision as these groups have large, rabid followings.

International sales have flourished as a result of Skechers' overseas expansion efforts, as per the below chart:

International Sales Revenues YoY Growth FY 2015 $1.09 billion 59% FY 2016 $1.39 billion 27% Q1 2017 $490 million 17% Q2 2017 $358 million 18% Q3 2017 $475 million 26%

Increasing international sales growth has managed to offset pressure from domestic sales weakness and has provided a bright spot for the company, whose share price has rebounded after touching multi-year lows earlier this year.

I expect international sales growth to continue as the company expands to emerging markets such as India and South America. Skechers' management reiterated in its last earnings report that international markets represent the greatest potential avenue of growth for the company, which I agree with given that the sportswear market in North America is mature and has become increasingly competitive in recent years.

Retail and direct to consumer sales have also performed well, providing another boost for Skechers. As has been the general trend in the apparel and footwear industries, Skechers has beefed up its DTC sales efforts - the results shown below are also impressive as they include sales at its retail stores, which have been plagued with general concerns about retail weakness and declining foot traffic in malls and other shopping centers.

Retail and DTC Sales Revenues YoY Growth FY 2015 $833 million 21% FY 2016 $972 million 17% Q1 2017 $224 million 13% Q2 2017 $327 million 29% Q3 2017 $475 million 26%

Confirmation Bias

Part of the reason why I incorrectly made bearish calls on Skechers was because I recognized and observed Skechers' domestic weakness but failed to consider the company's expanding international operations.

This occurred because I made the mistake of conflating my personal perception of Skechers and its' products with my analysis of the company as an investment. I've typically purchased athletic apparel and footwear from companies like Nike and Adidas, and have generally not found Skechers' products appealing.

I made the mistake of engaging in confirmation bias, which occurs when investors seek out information that confirms their preconceived notions and beliefs. I didn't like Skechers' products and sought out information that supported my belief of Skechers as inferior to its rivals, and pointed to its slowing domestic sales growth as evidence to support this belief.

I consequently failed to look at how well the company was doing internationally and didn't understand one of the key cornerstones of the bull thesis: that Skechers would manage to rebound through its international expansion efforts.

Domestic weakness was easy to observe as I wrote about how Skechers found itself in a much more competitive landscape than it had experienced in years: a resurgent Adidas had been growing rapidly in North America and Nike was dominant as it has traditionally been in North America and the United States in particular.

However, I failed to consider what I didn't know and see: the increasing popularity and marketing efforts of Skechers in international markets in Europe and Asia.

Valuation

I also failed to see how inexpensive the company was on a fundamental basis, as investors had battered shares down due to the previously mentioned weakness in domestic sales. The following chart shows Skechers' valuation relative to several of its competitors:

(Source: Data taken from respective companies' SEC filings)

With a PE ratio of 23.9 and a price-sales ratio of 1.5, I believe the company's shares now trade at a reasonable valuation. Future share price appreciation will be contingent on whether or not Skechers can continue to grow international sales at a rapid pace without compromising its bottom-line.

The company's balance sheet remains solid - it had $802 million of cash and cash equivalents at the end of Q3 2017, and working capital of $1.48 billion. Management has also done a good job of assuming little debt; total liabilities as of Q3 2017 were $694 million.

Athleisure and Competitive Pricing

I believe Skechers has done a solid job of weathering competition from Nike, Adidas, and Under Armour (NYSE: UAA) by offering inexpensive sneakers. Most of the company's shoes retail at the sub-$100 pricepoint, and the company has diversified from its traditional lifestyle offerings to performance and work shoes.

The company has also been a beneficiary of the long-running athleisure trend, which has boosted prospects for Adidas and Lululemon (NYSE: LULU). This athleisure trend has occurred as consumers have demonstrated a preference for casual, lifestyle apparel and footwear (which is generally the type of product that Skechers has sold) versus performance-oriented gear like that offered by Under Armour and Nike.

Skechers' future trajectory depends partly on whether it can continue undercutting its competitors on price while simultaneously maintaining its margins and overall profitability. The continued growth of athleisure would also be a boon for the company, which has tradtionally produced gear that is somewhere in between lifestyle and performance.

Conclusion

I mistakenly called Skechers a sell at the end of last year, failing to observe the company's cheap valuation and international growth potential. I wrote this article to provide updates on the company's performance and to encourage readers to avoid making the same judgment errors as I did.

I will continue to monitor Skechers' progress and will keep readers posted through articles on this site. Please feel free to reach out with any questions or disagreements either via the comments section or through email (my email address is in my Seeking Alpha bio). Thanks for reading and happy holidays!

