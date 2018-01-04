Facebook's Earnings Cycle

With nearly a month until Facebook's (FB) Q4 earnings are released on January 31st, many traders may switch off and expect a quiet month. But as I will illustrate in this short article, the period before earnings is often the best time to enter positions. By the time we finally see the numbers the 'meat of the move' is over and many stocks soon settle down into a consolidation pattern, only to repeat the process again ahead of the next earnings.

This may look a complicated chart, but it is only highlighting each stage of the earnings cycle. Firstly, Facebook rallies into earnings, and this starts at least a month ahead of the release. After the volatile session on the day of the release there is then a period of profit taking and consolidation.

The conclusions from this cycle are simple, but quite valuable.

Don't buy on the earnings day, no matter how good the numbers are. The declines after the last three earnings range between -6% and -10%. EPS beat by 23% in the last release and still the stock pulled back 10%. Look to buy any sharp pullback after the release, ideally at least a month afterwards. The moves made on earnings are making higher highs. The post-earnings sell-offs are making lower lows. In other words, there is a clear trend. Pay attention if this changes.

This information is not only useful to shorter term swing traders like myself, but can help long term buy and hold investors add to positions. Of course there may eventually be a change in the pattern, just like there was in November 2016, but even in this case, waiting for the weak period between earnings would have provided a fantastic entry.

Longer term targets

When a growth stock stops growing, or slows down significantly, there is often a substantial decline as the company makes necessary transitions. At some point this will happen to Facebook, and I'd guess around the same time the company starts paying a dividend to attract a new type of investor.

Facebook longs have no cause for concern, yet. Revenue growth of +44.7% last quarter is still incredible given it is growth on a number as large as $7.01bn.

Price has not kept pace with earnings growth and if anything, a PE ratio of 35 indicates price is currently too low.

FB data by YCharts

The main danger to Facebook is from the broader market. In fact, the only significant declines in over three years have come from exogenous events.

There is plenty room at either side in the trend channel shown above. The upper resistance is at $200, with the lower trendline in the $150s. Some sort of stock market correction could force Facebook down to the lower support, but of course you could say that about most stocks.

My target is $200 and I would take profits on any move higher after earnings.

Conclusions

Identifying simple cycles in a stock based on drivers such as earnings can lead to profitable trades and greatly improve entries for buy and hold investors. Facebook has quite a clear cycle and should now hold the $174.6 low for a move to new highs and even $200 with a favorable release on January 31st.