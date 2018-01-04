AutoZone: In The Zone

Comparable company analysis shows AutoZone undervalued on an earnings basis relative to its peers.

Expanding margins show no sign of slowing down, with a bright future ahead.

When looking at the automotive parts industry as a whole, AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) is one of the best players in the game, neck and neck with O'Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY). With a strong record of revenue growth, the company continues to impress.

AZO currently trades at roughly $750/share, up over 50% since its low in July 2017.

Historical Growth and Outlook

Source: Morningstar

Looking at AutoZone's historical income statement, the company has been able to pull in growth in sales at a 4.45% CAGR between 2013 and 2017. We believe that further upside remains as AutoZone suits up for continued success.

The company's most recent earnings call indicated continuing demand in the parts industry, with management stating that:

As our primary objective remains growing our domestic retail and commercial businesses, we continued with our inventory availability initiatives in order to respond to the ever-increasing challenge of parts demand in the industry. This past quarter, we opened two additional mega hub locations and now have 16 in operation.



Source: 4Q17 Earnings Call

To complement the increased demand expected in 2018, new developments of AutoZone's megahubs will be taking place, ensuring a successful year for the company:

We are working diligently on the development of future sites and we expect to open up to 10 more in 2018. We continue to be very pleased with our mega hub performance seeing them outperform our initial expectations.



Source: 4Q17 Earnings Call

With a bright future for revenue, margins throw in a competitive edge for AZO. The company has seen its net margin slowly expand since 2013.

Source: Morningstar

AutoZone boasts a TTM net profit margin of nearly 11.7%, where O'Reilly Automotive and Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) came in with 12.1% and 3.8% respectively. Gross profit margin also came in at 52.7%, versus 52.6% for ORLY and 43.7% for AAP.

We see margins continuing their slow upward trend as AutoZone's cost of revenue continues declining - slowly but surely. The tax reform would also help out, providing a nice tailwind for the company.

Comparable Company Analysis

Below is a quick comparable company analysis comparing AutoZone with its peer group.

Source: Morningstar

AZO currently trades at a multiple of 15.9x earnings, with ORLY and AAP trading above 20x earnings.

When looking at the slower growth prospects for AZO, the lower multiple would make sense - although such a large discount seems unreasonable. This discount in AutoZone's relative valuation, combined with steadily expanding margins, makes AZO potentially undervalued, and an attractive buy in our book.

The true value in AZO lies in its strong performance metrics when compared to industry competition, and discounted relative valuation. A strong track record also helps paint a picture of where the company will be heading into the future.

Further key points which are set to help AutoZone's EPS figure includes its own share buyback program (a good overview written here), as well as large macroeconomic tailwinds from the current administration.

Risks

There are certainly factors which may hurt stock performance and change our future forecast on the company. A decrease in demand would put AutoZone's revenue performance at risk. Any substantial increase in the company's operating expenses would adversely affect its margins.

These factors would change our view on the stock, although we believe that none of these hazards are imminent.

Conclusion

AutoZone will continue to be an industry leader, impressing shareholders for years to come. A solid presence among consumers will continue fueling top line growth, with expanding margins driving growing the bottom line further.

AZO's share repurchase program will continue to be successful, pushing the share price even higher.

When looking to invest in AZO, we see a long-term investment proving to be the best option. Should you have doubts about AutoZone as a company, spreading the risk between ORLY and AZO would not be a bad idea.

We look at the big picture and see a solid company at an appropriate price.

We initiate a Buy rating and a price target of $825.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in AZO over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: None of the data provided by our article is to be taken as a recommendation, nor as financial advice. We encourage all readers to contact their financial adviser or representative prior to making any investment decisions.