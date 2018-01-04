Looking Into 2018 With Michael Oliver And Chen Lin

Michael Oliver and Chen Lin return to discuss the topic for the day on the radio program.

As we enter 2018, Michael Oliver is bullish on commodities, including precious metals, and especially on agricultural commodities. He is equally bearish on the dollar, stocks and bonds. He explains his positions on these key markets.

My friend Chen Lin, who has been one of the most successful investors I have known personally, and who has made a bundle in the energy and biotech space, also has some excellent ideas in the junior mining sector. He shares his top picks, as well as his views on the energy and precious metals markets as we head into 2018.

Michael Oliver entered the financial services industry in 1975 on the Futures side, joining E.F. Hutton's International Commodity Division, NYC. He studied under David Johnson, head of Hutton's Commodity Division and chairman of the COMEX.

In the 1980s, he began to develop his own momentum-based method of technical analysis. In 1987, Oliver, along with his futures client accounts (Oliver had trading POA), technically anticipated and captured the Crash. He began to realize that his emergent momentum-structural-based tools should be further developed into a full analytic methodology.

In 1992, Oliver was asked by the Financial VP and head of Wachovia Bank's Trust Department to provide soft dollar research to Wachovia. Within a year, he shifted from brokerage to full-time technical research. MSA has provided its proprietary technical research services to financial and asset management clients continually since 1992. Oliver is the author of The New Libertarianism: Anarcho-Capitalism.

Chen Lin had been a doctoral candidate in aeronautical engineering at Princeton. However, Chen found his investment strategies were so profitable that he put his Ph.D. on the backburner to devote full time to private investing and writing a newsletter titled "What is Chen Buying? What is Chen Selling?" Chen's track record has been phenomenal! In one account we track in which he used no leverage, he was able to grow $5,411 starting in 2002 to over $2.2 million by the end of 2012. You can visit his website here.