Apple Valuation

We valued Apple in my Financial Markets and Instruments class in November 2017. Afterward, I recorded a short video outlining the valuation process used. The video addresses some of the major themes we discussed during the course, including the importance of gaining an edge, linking your thesis points to your valuation model, and using multiple valuation methods.

We used a combination of intrinsic value and relative value techniques. Based on our view that Apple was entering a new supercycle with the launch of the iPhone 8, 8 Plus, and X, we arrived at an estimated value of just south of $200/share.