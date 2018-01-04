CEFL/YYY: New Entrants And Playbook For Today

Without weighting information, it is not known which funds are being removed.

Last year, ISE did not update its holdings page during the entire rebalancing event, and neither could any information be gleaned from the webpage for ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Closed-End Fund ETN (CEFL). The new entrants were only known with certainty after YieldShares High Income ETF (YYY) updated its holdings as they stood after the first day of rebalancing, during the third day of rebalancing - in other words, rebalancing changes that were enacted on day 1 were only made visible during day 3, which was too late to be very helpful. Nevertheless, based on price and volume action after the first day we were still able to deduce some of the added constituents to the index, allowing us to profit during the second day of rebalancing even while the final of constituents were still not officially available (see "CEFL Rebalancing: What We Know So Far" for an analysis of what happened last year).

NASDAQ took over the ownership of YLDA from ISE last year. In a break from the past, the new entrants for the ISE High Income Index (YLDA) were already made known after the first day of rebalancing, January 2. NASDAQ published its full list of constituents of the index at the end of the first day of rebalancing, which is reproduced below. I've also included the ranking of the fund according to my emulation of its published methodology as detailed in yesterday's article "CEFL/YYY Rebalancing: Final Predictions And Comments Here."

Fund Ticker Notes Rank

ALPINE TOTAL DYNAMIC (AOD) 51 ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN IN (AWF) 72 BLACKSTONE GSO STRAT (BGB) 35 BLACKROCK MULTISCTR (BIT) 52 BLACKROCK CRDT TRUST (BTZ) 66 CLEARBRIDGE ENERGY (CEM) NEW 5 CALAMOS CV OPP & INC (CHI) 47 CALAMOS STRGC TTL RT (CSQ) 23 DOUBLELINE INCOME (DSL) 6 BLACKROCK DEBT STRAT (DSU) 86 WELLS FARGO INCM (EAD) 42 MORGAN STANLEY EMDD (EDD) 45 WESTERN ASSET GLOBAL (EHI) NEW 65 WESTERN ASSET EMERGI (NYSE:EMD) NEW 15 WELLS FARGO MSIF (ERC) 29 EATON VANCE TAX ADV (ETG) 69 EATON VANCE RM DV EQ (ETJ) NEW 24 EATON VANCE TAX AD D (EVT) NEW 77 EATON VANCE LTD DURA (EVV) 32 FIRST TRUST INTERMED (FPF) 61 FIRST TRUST HIGH INM (FSD) 25 PRUDENTIAL GLOBAL SH (GHY) 22 WESTERN ASSET HIGH I (HIO) 70 WESTERN ASSET HIGH I (HIX) 37 JOHN HANCOCK TAX ADV (HTD) 107 BLACKROCK CORPORATE (HYT) 9 PRUDENTIAL SHORT DUR (ISD) 34 NUVEEN PFD & ICMN OP (JPC) 71 NUVEEN PFD & ICM SEC (JPS) 60 NUVEEN CREDIT STRTGS (JQC) 39 NUVEEN REAL ASSET (JRI) NEW 78 ALLIANGI CONV&INCM (NCV) 54 NEXPOINT CREDIT (NHF) NEW 41 PIMCO DYN CRD & MTG (PCI) 13 BROOKFIELD R A INCM (RA) NEW 2 COHEN & STEERS QUAL (RQI) 45 TEMPLETON EMRG MKTS (TEI) 117 LIBERTY ALL STAR EQT (USA) 1 INVESCO CREDIT OPPY (VTA) NEW 48 INVESCO SENIOR INC (VVR) NEW 91

(Source: NASDAQ)

NASDAQ gives the list in alphabetical order of fund name, but I rearranged it to show the holdings in alphabetical order of tickers which I think is easier to interpret.

For some reason, some CIL members reported being only able to see the original basket of 30 CEFs, and not the list of 40 that appeared yesterday; other CIL members reported that they could view the entire list of 40. I'm not entirely sure why that is.

Additions and deletions

Why are there are 40 funds in the list if YLDA holds a basket of 30 CEFs? The answer is to do with the fact that the rebalancing is slated to take place in three equal portions over three consecutive days. On the first day, 1/3 of the weight of the new entrants will be added to the index, while 1/3 of the weight of the deletions will be removed. Similarly, for funds that remain in the index but are slated to undergo an increase or decrease in allocation, 1/3 of the change towards the new weighting will be enacted on the first day.

What this effectively means is that we can infer that any fund that appears in the new list of 40, but not in the previous index, is a new entrant for 2018.

The newly added CEFs (indicated with "NEW" in the table above) are: CEM, EHI, EMD, ETJ, EVT, JRI, NHF, RA, VTA and VVR.

Of the 10 added funds, RA ranks the highest in the methodology at 2nd place, while VVR ranked the lowest at 91st place. This indicates to me that NASDAQ is exercising substantial discretion in the selection of constituents, given that many higher-ranking funds were skipped over to allow the lower ranking funds in. New entrants EHI (65th), EVT (77th) and JRI (78th) were also ranked quite low according to the methodology.

Taking a look at the price action of four of the entrants (EHI, EMJ, JRI, NHF) yesterday (1st day of rebalancing) we can see quite obvious signs of heavy buying pressure during the last 10 minutes of the trading day, leading to an upwards spike in the price. Obviously, we didn't need further evidence for the addition of these funds given that they've appeared in the index list, but it will be important to study these signs when we look for deletions, or funds that are undergoing large changes in allocation but not necessarily being added or removed from the index.

EHI Price data by YCharts

The price action of the other 6 added funds is shown for reference in the chart below.

CEM Price data by YCharts

If 10 new CEFs are being added, this means that 10 old funds are being completely removed. 1/3 of each of the deletions will be sold off at the close of each rebalancing day. However, the NASDAQ constituents list of YLDA was unfortunately published without weighting data, making it impossible to determine which funds had undergone decreases in allocation.

Therefore, I looked through the price action of all of the funds that existed in the index to see if there was large selling pressure in the funds towards the end of the trading day. I came up with a shortlist of 14 funds; this number likely includes both the deletions and the funds that are undergoing decreases in allocation but not being completely removed.

The deleted/decreasing CEFs are: AWF, BGB, BIT, BTZ, CHI, CSQ, ERC, ETG, FPF, HTD, JPC, JPS, NCV, TEI

To make the charts easier to read, I'm going to split the 14 CEFs into two charts. Remember that all of the charts show the price action yesterday, January 2 (1st day of rebalancing).

AWF Price data by YCharts

CSQ Price data by YCharts

The last charts show the remaining 16 funds in the index that I have not marked as a deletion. I've grouped these into categories for easier access.

Significant price appreciation towards the end of the day: DSL, FSD, HIO, HIX, JQC. Possibly undergoing significant increases in allocation.

DSL Price data by YCharts

Minor price appreciation towards the end of the day: DSL, FSD, HIO, HIX, JQC. Possibly undergoing small increases in allocation.

EAD Price data by YCharts

No real buying or selling pressure towards the end of day: AOD, DSL, EDD, GHY, PCI, RQI, USA. Probably not undergoing large increases or decreases in allocation.

AOD Price data by YCharts

Playbook for today

If you want to take part in the rebalancing action, the obvious play is to buy the 10 CEFs that are being added (CEM, EHI, EMD, ETJ, EVT, JRI, NHF, RA, VTA and VVR) during the trading day, and then sell during the last 10 minutes of the day as the price ramps up in anticipation or actual event of the rebalancing.

Should you buy the added funds at the open, or during the day?

The charts above show that there's probably no winning formula. Some funds gradually trended upwards during yesterday's trading day, while others dipped down in price before spiking back up towards the day's end.

In analogous fashion, one could short the deleted/decreasing CEFs (AWF, BGB, BIT, BTZ, CHI, CSQ, ERC, ETG, FPF, HTD, JPC, JPS, NCV, TEI) at the open of or during today, and then cover the short during the last 10 minutes of the day as the price sells down in anticipation of actual event of the rebalancing.

Last year, the heavy buying pressure on the added funds during the last minutes of trading was evident during only the first 2 days of rebalancing. On the 3rd day, the upwards spike in price was hardly noticeable. This could have been due to the fact that the identity of the new constituents was released during the middle of the 3rd day. Perhaps with everyone knowing which funds were going to be added, the liquidity premium was lost as the trade became too crowded.

This means that there is no guarantee that this trade will work today (the 2nd of rebalancing, January 3), since NASDAQ was kind enough to release the constituents yesterday. It is entirely possible that the whole world already knows about the new CEFs that are to be added, and the liquidity premium could have already disappeared as a result.

