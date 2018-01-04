Multimedia Weekly Digest: New Year, New Outlook

Every week, we compile some of the best podcasts and videos our authors have to offer.

Welcome to SA Multimedia Digest, where we combine videos and podcasts from across Seeking Alpha's contributor base into a single weekly article.

The holidays are over and the new year is upon us. Fast approaching the end of the first week of 2018, we take a look at what markets may have in store this coming year.

Gerald Celente joined Jim Goddard for a HoweStreet.com podcast and discussed what trends he foresees this year.

The Trump tax plan is going to make the big corporations bigger and richer. And they're the ones that drove the market up with stock buybacks so as long as they keep buying back stocks and not putting the money into capital improvements, which they haven't done before, the market will keep going up. We expect a mini panic at some point but we don't see a crash at this point, on economic fundamentals alone. It's going to take an outside event.

Eric Sprott of Sprott Money also discusses his outlook for the new year, mainly focusing on precious metals.

Eric Sprott talks the top stories of the year and makes his predictions for the New Year ahead. The good news? Gold is up almost 13% - the best since 2010. "It's been a pretty steady, consistent kind of rise here, it's like something has changed in the market," Eric says.

Michael Oliver, who sat down with Jay Taylor this week, also discussed what he sees for commodities and specifically precious metals in 2018.

Michael Oliver is bullish on commodities, including precious metals, and especially on agricultural commodities. He is equally bearish on the dollar, stocks and bonds. He explains his positions on these key markets.

And finally, Peter Schiff thinks 2018 could be a break out year depending on where you're looking.

To me, this type of unprecedented rise does not happen at the beginning of something. It happens at the end of something. So, anybody who believes 2018 is going to be more of the same really is going to be in for a rude awakening." The Dow tanked in the final few minutes of trading in 2017, falling 118 points on the final day of the year. Peter said this could be a foreshadowing of what's to come. Nevertheless, there seems to be almost universal optimism that the stock market is going to keep going up. Peter said it reminds him of last year when everybody was bullish on the dollar. Despite the optimism in January, the greenback fell almost 10% in 2017. It was the first annual decline in the dollar since 2012 and the biggest drop since 2003.

