Price Increases Are The Last Thing Sprint Needs Right Now

In May of last year, I wrote a halfheartedly optimistic view of struggling wireless carrier Sprint (S). Though the company still had plenty of work to do, cost cuts and improving free cash flow were both on a compelling trajectory... even if revenue was still wobbling. The potential for a merger with T-Mobile (TMUS) only bolstered the bullish argument, as it would have supplied a much-needed "out" for owners who couldn't pull the plug at the stock's then-current price.

In retrospect, my caution at the time wasn't strong enough, and my optimism - limited as it was - was still too strong. Revenue is dwindling again, as is the company's wireless market share. Throw in the fact that Sprint's leaning towards increasing prices again, and I suspect the company is going to end up sabotaging itself again rather than saving itself.

Of course, it doesn't have much of a choice.

Nothing's Really Worked Yet

On the off-chance you're reading this and haven't heard, in early December, CFO Tarek Robbiati commented during a conference call:

"We have raised prices in the past few weeks. We did signal that may happen again. And we feel good about this."

Wave7 Research's Jeffrey Moore cheered the idea, making a point of saying the environment was one of "limited competition," implying Sprint could manage any of the adverse impacts of higher prices.

It can't... at least not well enough to skate through a much-needed price increase. Let's put that idea on hold for just a moment though, and give some credit where it's due.

Sprint is, generally speaking, growing the bottom line even if its top line isn't. It's an erratic progress, driven more by cost cuts than not. But, CEO Marcelo Claure has figured out a few tricks along the way, learning ways to get and keep some customers, even if it had to offer cutthroat pricing to win that business. The key is finding the balance between enough generosity and too much.

It's not a balance that has been easy to maintain though. Indeed, Sprint hasn't been able to do so, as a deeper examination of its historical results - cross-referenced with new promotions - indicates.

Take a look.

Source: Thomson Reuters; image made by author

At best it's unclear if any of the myriad of promotions Sprint has tried have been worth it. Revenue has been wishy-washy regardless of the deals it was offering, and generally speaking these seem to have not been beneficial. Operating cash flow has improved, but that may have more to do with cost-cutting, off-loading the liability linked to leasing phones to customers, and leaning on the likes of subsidiary United Management to handle the resale of the used phones it was taking back in... an arrangement that's been less than ideal. On a net basis, the math just hasn't worked regardless of how the company's pricing plans and offers have been configured. One thing or another always suffers - margins, revenue, customer churn, etc. The winning formula remains elusive.

That's the long way of saying the numbers simply never seem to add up the way they're supposed to... in a way that points to long-term viability. Now the company wants to make it even less attractive to become a new customer.

Higher Prices Aren't the Answer

Fast forward to last month's decision to raise prices. Robbiati "feels good" about it. Moore sees "limited competition," suggesting Claure would be able to pull that trigger with negligible consequence. That's just not likely for a handful of reasons.

One of them is, for all the stops Sprint has pulled out, it's failed to win meaningful market share. In fact, it's lost it. Since early 2013, Sprint's share of the U.S. wireless market has fallen from 18% to 12.7%... the lowest market share Sprint has seen since these records began being compiled. Meanwhile, T-Mobile has grown its share, while Verizon (VZ) and AT&T (T) have managed to maintain their dominant share of the mobile market.

Source: Statista

For all that Claure has figured out, he's still not figured out enough.

It's not entirely mattered yet, to be clear. The wireless market has been broadly growing enough to lift all these names, with T-Mobile getting most of the credit for that acceleration when it launched its unlimited plans in 2013. Other carriers were forced to follow suit, and the maneuver led to a brutal price war, as evidenced with the graphic below. The average monthly subscription for wireless service has fallen from just under $60 before the price wars began in earnest to $48 per month now. It's a sign that contrary to Moore's view, competition remains fierce, and consumers are plenty price-sensitive.

Source: Bureau of Labor Statistics

Maybe, maybe the slight lift in average prices since August of last year is a hint that Sprint can afford to up its pricing. That theory seems more like wishful thinking though. What's being interpreted as muted competition may actually be an indication that market saturation has been all but achieved, and all providers are finding stability in their churn rates now that everyone's found their sustainable pricing levels.

Now Sprint's looking to toy with its pricing, pushing it in a direction that makes it easier for subscribers to defect to other providers that more or less offer the same commoditized service. The move will improve its ARPU, but will only work against the total number of "Us" used in the calculation. Lower prices haven't helped market share. Its next best bet is aiming for quality (better ARPU figures) than quantity.

As was noted though, Sprint has little choice. It's wishful thinking from a company that's been on the verge of viability for a while, but hasn't been able to get over the hump.

And make no mistake - cost-conscious subscribers will defect from Sprint, not only for better pricing but also for better service. A recent survey performed by Tom's Guide pegged Sprint only as the nation's fifth-best wireless service provider, based on a combination of coverage, service and pricing.

Source: Tom's Guide

It's not the first time we've seen Sprint conspicuously absent from the top of the list. Top Ten Reviews essentially said the same thing in November. Now Sprint is asking for a premium price, without providing a premium service? Not wise. Sprint has to do something, but this isn't it.

Bottom Line

As disappointed as I am that Sprint has been unable to make meaningful headway over the course of the past couple of years, I'm not quite ready to write its obituary just yet. There's still the not-so-small matter of an underappreciated treasure trove of spectrum, which some say is worth $40 billion while others says is worth north of $100 billion. The truth is likely somewhere in the middle, perhaps around $70 billion. Subtracting Sprint's $38 billion in debt still leaves behind a net value of more than $30 billion versus the company's market cap of $24 billion. It's tough to not think at the very least Sprint could close shop and liquidate and still be worth more than it is right now.

On the flip side, all that spectrum means nothing if Sprint can't actually do something with it on its own, and it can't. As Max Greve pointed out late last month, Sprint will need to spend an additional $25 billion to get the most of its 5G-friendly spectrum. It's unlikely it will be able to get financing on decent terms for such a build-out, and the last thing Sprint needs right now is more debt anyway.

That leaves the option of earning its way out of trouble and paying for its network improvements as those costs are incurred. This is a company that's still losing money though, and sports a minimally positive free cash flow. If it continues to up customer pricing, that cash flow may well wither rather than widen as too many supporters of the idea learn the hard way the wireless market is far more competitive right now than Robbiati thinks.

With that as the backdrop, it's increasingly tough to not start assuming the worst.

Disclosure: I am/we are long T.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.