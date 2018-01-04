Advantage Oil And Gas Loves Cold Hard Cash

6,410 BOED total from 4 wells that cost less than C$5 million each to drill is a darn good result.

The cold weather was just what the doctor ordered for Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd (AAV). Previously the market thought the company could do nothing right. That created a tremendous investing opportunity in the shares of the common stock. Cash flow from operating activities has been increasing this fiscal year. Now some decent cold weather should start a gas stock rally. Continuing profitability increases by the company may keep that rally going for a very long time. This company was already one of the more profitable companies in the industry. Those profits are only going to get better.

"Advantage's significant and growing inventory of commercial liquids rich natural gas development opportunities was recently extended by a 4 well pad at Valhalla which demonstrated a combined initial production flow rate of 6,410 boe/d comprised of 32 mmcf/d gas and 1,075 bbls/d of liquids (based on Glacier gas plant shallow cut extraction process) with certain liquid yields comprised of 90% free condensate/oil in excess of 100 bbls/mmcf."

Source: Advantage Oil & Gas 2018 Budget Announcement

Normally companies that drill wells with results shown above get treated by the market with a lot more respect. That combined flow rate is fairly impressive no matter how its viewed. Some wells like these breakeven in a little more than a year.

(Canadian Dollars Unless Otherwise Specified)

Source: Advantage Oil & Gas December, 2017 Investor Presentation

Advantage wells were already fairly profitable. The move to increase liquids production will make the company more profitable. Generally company wells breakeven in less than two years (usually much less). As shown above, these wells can be economic at extremely low gas prices. Therefore this company has generally drilled right through periods of declining gas prices.

The liquids rich emphasis is recent. The processing plant needed the ability to handle liquids. That ability is now available. Management can therefore determine what to profitably separate from the gas stream to maximize sales value of the production. The sales mix of the production will vary somewhat with market conditions. Certain substances can be left in the gas stream if it is not economic to separate out those products.

Source: Advantage Oil & Gas December, 2017 Investor Presentation

The analysis shown above will probably normally come to the conclusion shown. However a period of abnormally high gas prices may reach a different conclusion in the future.

Like many in the industry, management keeps improving well designs so production steadily increases from wells. If investors expect this company to get its fair share of industry improvements, then that breakeven will drop even more in the future. This is one of the lower cost gas producing companies in the industry. The move to producing liquids has so far not dramatically increased costs. Therefore much of the increasing value of the production heads to the bottom line which delights shareholders.

(Canadian Dollars Unless Otherwise Specified)

Source: Advantage Oil & Gas December, 2017 Investor Presentation

It does not take much oil production to make a significant profit difference. Production of the right natural gas liquids may have the same effect. Until recently, this company emphasized dry gas like Peyto (OTCPK:PEYUF). Both companies have industry leading low costs and fairly high margins. But Advantage may gain a competitive advantage by shifting to liquids rich gas production.

Until now Advantage, like Peyto concentrated on one area. Advantage concentrated on developing Glacier. The infrastructure and gas plant as well as connections to various markets allow the company to achieve those low costs and very good selling prices. Management is beginning to talk of connecting the other sections to the Glacier Gas plant to maintain those low costs as the company expands to other areas. Valhalia may see those actual connections in the new fiscal year.

(Canadian Dollars Unless Otherwise Specified)

Source: Advantage Oil & Gas December, 2017 Investor Presentation

This company has a very tangible plan to increase profitability next year. The growth in liquids production should increase profits and cash flow in all but the most hostile industry environments.

Using the market capitalization and debt shown above, the enterprise value is about C$1.2 billion. The minimum cash flow projected for next year is C$175 million. This fast growing and profitable company is trading at an enterprise value of about 6 times cash flow.

(Canadian Dollars Unless Otherwise Stated)

Source: Advantage Oil & Gas Third Quarter, 2017 Earnings Press Release

Shown above are some key statistics. Notice that the operating netback/BOE is sky high. Cash netbacks have more than enough room for the finding and development costs. Third quarter 2016 and fiscal year 2016 overall benefit from some large hedging gains.

Yet funds from operations is still larger in the current year-to-date period. The liquids production shown above is growing and the average selling price will increase along with that increasing liquids production. In the meantime debt has been kept to a very conservative ratio of cash flow. This management has no banking relation problems whatsoever.

Management has a goal to increase liquids production 50%. Even though the amount of liquids produced is small, those liquids products are far more valuable. They have an out sized effect on the selling price. As long as management retains a tight grip on costs, then the cash margin will increase. This gas producer has a very bright future.

Anytime a company can increase both production and profitability, the stock should be trading at a higher multiple than six. The latest round of cold weather should provide an unexpected boost to both fourth quarter gas pricing and first quarter, 2018 gas pricing. Longer term, the emphasis on liquids should ensure both cash flow and profitability growth of this unusually profitable company.

(Canadian Dollars Unless Otherwise Specified)

Source: Advantage Oil & Gas Third Quarter, 2017 Earnings Report (Sedar Filing)

Sometimes the cash flow progress is masked by the change in working capital account balances. As shown above, cash flow has been increasing from operating activities all along. But the working capital accounts soaked up a fair amount of cash flow in the third quarter of 2017. That negative influence generally recedes. Though it is possible for working capital to expand as the company grows. In any event,the cash flow provided by operating activities clearly shows the benefit of the emphasis towards liquids. Depending on the progress towards a greater liquids production, that emphasis could lead to profit improvement even if commodity prices drop.

Risks

Source: Advantage Oil & Gas Third Quarter, 2017 Earnings Report (Sedar Filing)

As shown above Advantage Oil & Gas usually has profitable operations. In fact in the past this company has been one of the more profitable companies in the industry since management emphasized Glacier and sold the non-core parcels.

However, any investment has risks. The first is execution risk. As the company gets larger and incorporates more properties it becomes harder to control costs. In the future management could lose its low cost producer status. The second is commodity price risks. Here those risks are mitigated somewhat by the move towards greater liquids production and a hedging program. But any company in the industry has commodity price risks. The low costs here insure that the company will suffer far less than many competitors, but the company still could suffer if prices drop enough.

Any company in the oil and gas industry risks unforeseen industrial accidents. This company has a great employee safety record as well as a decent environmental history. But that can change at any time if management is not careful.

The processing plant expansions have so far been accomplished with minimal disruptions. Those expansions could become painful at anytime.

This company sometimes gets lumped in with the rest of the industry despite the improving profit and cash flow picture. The lack of recognition by Mr. Market can really try the patience of an investor. The steady growth should cure this problem as larger companies typically receive more visibility.

Summary

This stock is clearly depressed. While the production growth is moderate, the liquids growth is slated to grow much faster. For the next few years that could lead to some decent cash flow growth even if gas prices stay low. Any unexpected recovery of gas prices would be "icing on the cake". Continuing well design improvements promise still more cash flow per well.

A return of the stock to even a low growth multiple of cash flow from the current enterprise multiple of cash flow should result in an appreciation of 50% immediately. The continuing growth plans of management could thereafter leading to the share price doubling every five years. That would be a compound rate of nearly 15%. If production does not grow that fast, then the continuing shift to liquids should fill in the profit gap.

This stock has very little downside risk. Clearly the market has already beaten the stock to a pulp. The latest round of cold weather should start a share price rally that the growing profitability could capitalize on. Long term, a well run company such as this one could be a takeover candidate. This is exactly the kind of company that others like to buy.

Author's note:

If you liked this article, please consider hitting the "Follow" button near the top of the page on the right.

I will soon be launching a newsletter titled O&G Value Added Speculation.

Disclaimer: I am not an investment advisor, and this article is not meant to be a recommendation of the purchase or sale of stock. Investors are advised to review all company documents and press releases to see if the company fits their own investment qualifications.

Disclosure: I am/we are long aav peyuf.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I may expand or sell my positions at any time.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.