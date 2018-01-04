Buy Dominion Energy, Hold On To SCANA

SCANA shareholders appear to have been rewarded for their continued faith in the company.

For SCANA (SCG) shareholders, the roller coaster ride continues. Dominion Energy’s (D) all-stock bid to merge with SCANA, SCG’s shareholders (and South Carolina regulators and ratepayers) may finally see a resolution to the problems that have faced the company since it decided to abandon its nuclear construction project.

As one of the nation’s largest investor-owned utilities, Dominion Energy offers a stable future and ends the uncertainty facing SCANA.

For Dominion, they are purchasing a strong, stable utility at a sale price, so the merger is valuable to both companies.

SCANA shareholders

If the merger goes through, here is the plan outlined by Dominion Energy:

Under the terms of the merger agreement, SCANA common shareholders are to receive 0.6690 shares of Dominion Energy common stock for each share of SCANA common stock held. Based on Dominion Energy's volume-weighted average stock price of the last 30 trading days ended Jan. 2, 2018, this equates to a value of approximately $55.35 per SCANA share. This represents an approximate 30.6 percent premium to the volume-weighted average stock price of SCANA's last 30 trading days ended Jan. 2, 2018. Upon closing of the merger, SCANA shareholders would own an estimated 13 percent of the combined company. The transaction structure contemplates that the receipt of Dominion Energy shares will be tax-deferred for SCANA shareholders.

At the end of the day, after the merger announcement, SCANA shares closed up 22% at $47.65. Dominion Energy’s shares dropped 3.8% to $77.19.

Calculating the share exchange at 0.669 per Dominion Energy share, that places the value of each SCANA share at $51.64, or an 8% premium over SCANA’s closing stock price.

The small premium implies that SCANA shareholders do not expect a higher bid from any other company, which seems logical. There have been rumors for months that Dominion, Duke Energy, and Southern Company were all interested in purchasing SCANA. It can be assumed that if another company was planning to make a bid, they would have already made a move.

In addition, all the companies have been talking to politicians and regulators in South Carolina, so it is a safe assumption that Dominion Energy would not have made its bid unless it had at least a tacit understanding that South Carolina would welcome the offer.

Given the small premium set by the market at these closing prices, unless there is a significant divergence in the share prices of the two companies before the merger, for small investors there is little arbitrage value in purchasing SCANA shares at this level.

Current SCANA shareholders might do best just to hold on to their shares and wait for the merger.

Buy Dominion Energy?

There are two good reasons to purchase Dominion Energy shares at this level.

First, Dominion Energy shares have dipped after the merger announcement, pushing its price back to levels last seen in early October and bringing the company’s dividend yield to about 4%.

It is possible that Dominion’s price may fall a little further even though the company says the merger will be accretive, but any further declines should be modest.

The transaction would be accretive to Dominion Energy's earnings upon closing, which is expected in 2018 upon receipt of regulatory and shareholder approvals. The merger also would increase Dominion Energy's compounded annual earnings-per-share target growth rate through 2020 to 8 percent or higher.

Second, there is a small, I stress small but greater than zero, chance that the merger will not be completed. Mergers of regulated utilities are subject to many reviews, and there is always a chance, again I stress small, that some regulatory body will object or throw down so many barriers that the merger partners decide to call off the deal.

“The merger is contingent upon approval of SCANA's shareholders, clearance from the U.S. Federal Trade Commission (FTC)/the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) under the Hart-Scott-Rodino Act, and authorization of the Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC) and Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC). SCANA and Dominion Energy also will file for review and approval from the public service commissions of South Carolina, North Carolina, and Georgia.”

If the merger fails, then Dominion Energy shares might actually rise, so purchasing Dominion shares are a way to benefit if the merger fails.

For existing SCANA shareholders, buying Dominion Energy might provide a little insurance in case of merger failure.

Conclusion

SCANA shareholders could have been facing a voluntary bankruptcy, and instead they appear to becoming part of a larger, stable regulated utility. And shareholders who purchased their shares at $50 or less have been rewarded.

The dip in Dominion Energy’s share price also represents a buying opportunity, at least in the short run. Longer term, the decision on which utility company offers the best forward value is for another day, but in the short term, investors should take advantage of Dominion’s stock dip.

Disclosure: I am/we are long D, SCG.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.