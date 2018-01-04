You Haven't Missed Out On The Semiconductor Rally

2017 was a very, very good year for investors, particularly those in the semiconductor space. Nvidia (NVDA) and Intel (INTC) continue to ink new highs as the market embraces an autonomous/AI future. Semiconductor fabricators reached nosebleed highs as well through 2017, and the sector as a whole is beginning to appear overbought. However, Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (AOSL) still trades dirt cheap after ripping some 140% in the past 2 years. The company ticks all the boxes for risk-adverse investors looking for upside in a high growth sector. Management is excellent, the balance sheet is impeccable, and the company is trading cheaper than its lower quality peers. This has been my first purchase in 2018.

What does Alpha and Omega have to do with AI?

Semiconductor fabricators have been around for a very long time, and their stocks have done largely nothing from the tech bubble through 2015, so why invest now? Graphics processing units, once considered a stogey and dying market by investors, are now being looked to as the answer to creating artificial intelligence and autonomous drive. Hence Nvidia's multiple from ~12x EPS 5 years ago to over 50x today. Graphics processing units are very much a high growth sector again. Alpha and Omega happens to some of the best power delivery components on the market in terms of heat production, efficiency and clean power delivery. If a gaming graphics card has a mosfet fail, it's an inconvenience. If they fail in a autonomous drive system, it can be life and death. Alpha and Omega tends to make very high quality power delivery components, and compete with Fairchild Semiconductor.

Source: Tom's Hardware | A Nvidia GTX 1080 Ti PCB (from EVGA) employing 20 Alpha and Omega 6930 Mosfets

Being the cheapest or producing the highest volume of these components is not what I think will matter going forward. It's the quality of power delivery components being employed. I believe it's also noteworthy that Alpha and Omega is fabricating these parts in Oregon, whereas many of their competitors are in Taiwan. Alpha and Omega is manufacturing in the origin country of autonomous drive customers.

The demand for Alpha's mosfets are showing their way into continued earnings beats. In Q1 2018 results, mosfet revenue grew 17.1% YOY and 9 from the prior quarter. Roughly 80% of the company's revenue comes from mosfet sales. This is during a time that Alpha and Omega (and the greater industry) found themselves running into shortages of raw wafers (essentially the blank canvas Alpha refines). Demand is outstripping supply for the raw and refined product. Raw wafer prices continue to rise, but Alpha has been more then able to offset increased costs to their customers.

The management team and balance sheet tells a story.

This is where Alpha and Omega starts to remind me of BlackBerry (BBRY) (a stock I support vociferously) in a lot of ways. Alpha and Omega has stable leadership with aligned interests to shareholders. In sifting through over two dozen mid cap semiconductor companies, three things stood out to me immediately about Alpha and Omega.

The CEO is the founder, and has been there a very long time. Mike Chang (who is now 72) has been at the as company since 2000, filling the role of CEO for 17 years. SA author 'Nstollon' noted this makes the company an M&A target in the future. I do contend that Chang's age significantly bumps the odds of Alpha and Omega being acquired, I'm simply happy that the ship is being reared by someone who is playing the long game. Insider ownership is remarkable! Insider ownership is ~20% and continues to increase as the company uses its balance sheet to buyback undervalued stock. This paired with point one is incredibly reassuring that the company has interests entirely aligned with investors.

AOSL data by YCharts

The spike in insider ownership didn't come from additional shares being bought by management, but instead massive share buybacks discussed below.

3. An amazing balance sheet.

AOSL data by YCharts

Alpha and Omega is sitting on a massive war-chest (keep in mind their market cap is ~$400 million), which affords massive flexibility to the company going forward. Alpha and Omega has no debt, and frankly, it doesn't need it.

A prime example of this war-chest's value is the company's ability to reward patient shareholders during sector downturns. Back in 2015 (when Alpha and Omega's stock traded for less than half what it does today), the company repurchased $50 million of stock (roughly 1/4 of its market cap then). This not only kept the stock stronger than its peers during a sector slump, it massively boosted returns to investors relative its peers headed into 2016.

AOSL data by YCharts

Beyond remarkable performance from Alpha and Omega's existing business, they've also entered a JV with the city of Chongqing, China's investment fund. Alpha and Omega is putting forward minimal capital upfront, instead bringing its existing equipment, IP portfolio and expertise forward.

The total initial capitalization of the JV Company is $330.0 million (the “Initial Capitalization”). The Initial Capitalization is expected to be completed in stages. By August 31, 2017, the Chongqing Funds contributed $66.0 million of initial capital in cash and we contributed $10.0 million in cash and certain intangible assets, as well as certain packaging equipment as required by the JV Agreement by transferring the legal titles of such equipment to the JV Company. We own 51%, and the Chongqing Funds own 49%, of the equity interest in the JV Company. -AOSL 2017 10K filing

Source: Alpha and Omega | China JV under construction

This JV allows Alpha and Omega to leverage it's expertise and patent portfolio in China (a market they previously had muted exposure to), while putting up very little capital. It really does come off as a sweat-heart deal. The facility should come online in 2018, and is already adding to the company's book value quite dramatically.

AOSL data by YCharts

Alpha and Omega is estimated to earn $1.17 in FY 2018 in EPS. I believe this is too low given the margin and revenue expansion, and believe that number is not taking supply shortages in FY 2017 into account. I'd lean towards $1.40. This puts the stock at 14.6x and 12.5x earnings, analyst and Bank On Insight consensus respectively. For reference, iShare's Semiconductor ETF (SOX) trades at 28x earnings.

However, we're by no means done. We're not taking into account the massive war-chest discussed above. Once we factor out cash and cash equivalents, PE drops below 10x... Below 10x earnings with significant margin and revenue growth.

Is it really a "mature business"?

I really enjoyed Nstollon's thoughts on the stock, and we're largely aligned. However, I think he is a little bearish on the growth Alpha and Omega can muster. Nstollon noted:

Growth, as expected for a specialized but mature market segment (power devices) appears to be moderate (2015 revenue of $327M increasing to 2018 projection of ~$400M), but steady.

I'm not so convinced that growth will be only moderate. The need for high quality and efficiency mosfets will continue to grow with autonomous drive and AI. All those GPUs and power supplies cryptocurrency miners use need power delivery components too! Demand for Alpha and Omega mosfets exceeds supply right now, and will likely continue in the medium term. Their foray into China will only continue to grow revenues (the company has not provided guidance from that unit so I've decided to keep it out of earnings calculations). 2018 with shine further light on demand, but with Nvidia's Volta GPU architecture around the corner for consumers and data-centers, Alpha and Omega is going to have a very good 2018.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AOSL, INTC, BB.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Long: NVDA calls