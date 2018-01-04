Nick's Picks 2018

I hope that this year's portfolio beats the market once again, like Nick's Picks has done in both years since inception.

In my previous piece here at Seeking Alpha, I reviewed Nick’s Picks' performance during 2017. In case you missed that article, here’s a link. Spoiler alert: Nick’s Picks beat the S&P 500 again in 2017 and my hope is that these picks do the same thing in 2018. Because of the success of the Nick’s Picks portfolio, which began with a theoretical value of $100,000.00 in 2016, heading into 2018, I now “have” $143174.65 to put to work. I’ll be heading into 2018 fully “invested” with the project portfolio; I have put together a collection of stocks and only had $3.28 left over.

Because of the market’s strong run in 2017, I’m probably coming into 2018 with a more pessimistic view than many market analysts/commentators. I’m expecting the major market indexes to be higher on December 31st than they are today, but I’m not expecting the market to go bonkers like it did in 2017.

None of the market screens that I run when trying to predict major bear market/recessions are blinking red. I’m keeping a close eye on the narrowing yield curve and if it inverts, I will become much more bearish, and do things like raising cash within my actual portfolio. That isn’t an option in Nick’s Picks though, so I’ll be at the mercy of the markets (and the Fed) until Dec 31st. Adding to my concern is the fact that geopolitical risk around the world is high at the moment and an unforeseen crisis/war would likely reduce the optimistic sentiment surrounding many of the world’s stock markets.

The VIX carries a 9 handle and I worry that this points towards complacency. GDP is pointing upwards, which is a tailwind for the markets; but as I’ve said in previous articles, I worry that any benefit that tax reform and infrastructure might have on the real economy will be canceled out by the reaction of a hawkish Fed. Monetary policy has been the driving force behind this long-lasting bull market and I don’t expect that narrative to change anytime soon.

But, at the end of the day, it’s a black swan event that typically leads to strong market corrections (or crashes). By definition, it’s impossible to forecast black swan events and, therefore, I won’t attempt to do so.

I think tax reform has the possibility of being a great short-term boon for the markets, but I also don’t expect it to send them soaring as analysts realize that many of the one-time benefits will make future comps very difficult to compete with. I think this will be factored in to future estimates and because of this, I expect to see the S&P 500 return to the 8-10% range in 2018. But then again, I had similar expectations for last year and the market posted returns in excess of 20%, so what do I know?

By creating a diversified portfolio of high quality holdings, I’ve set myself up to do well on a regular basis, regardless of which direction the major indexes trend. It’s my belief that the crème will always rise to the top when it comes to a competitive market system, which is why I’m willing to bet on industry leaders. This theory was solidified in 2017 when the vast majority of my underperformers were more speculative/contrarian picks.

What I’m most excited to see with regard to tax reform is potential changes to the capital return programs of many companies that I own. Dividend growth has been slowing marketwide in recent years and I suspect that the combination of a lowered corporate tax rate and repatriated foreign cash will allow 2018 to buck this trend. This will likely affect my actual portfolio much more than it will Nick’s Picks, but I have prioritized domestic names and dividend yields a bit more in 2018 when it comes to Nick’s Picks, hoping to benefit from these expected changes.

So, without further ado, let’s get to the picks. Once you’ve seen the overall portfolio, I’ll quickly discuss strategic rebalancing decisions as well as the trades I’ve made in and out of the portfolio since last year.

Nick's Picks 2018

Apple (AAPL) 86 $169.23 $14553.78 Disney (DIS) 110 $107.51 $11826.1 Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) 86 $139.72 $12015.92 Amgen (AMGN) 20 $173.9 $3478 Merck (MRK) 51 $56.27 $2869.77 Pfizer (PFE) 92 $36.22 $3332.24 Boeing (BA) 25 $294.91 $7372.75 United Technologies (UTX) 23 $127.57 $2934.11 Honeywell (HON) 19 $153.36 $2913.84 Cisco (CSCO) 150 $38.3 $5745 Google (GOOGL) 9 $1053.4 $9480.6 Amazon (AMZN) 7 $1169.47 $8186.29 Nvidia (NVDA) 13 $193.5 $2515.5 JD.Com (JD) 61 $41.42 $2526.62 Alibaba (BABA) 14 $172.43 $2414.02 Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY) 49 $51.92 $2544.08 Salesforce (CRM) 40 $102.23 $4089.2 Bank of America (BAC) 135 $29.52 $3985.2 Goldman Sachs (GS) 12 $254.76 $3057.12 JPMorgan Chase (JPM) 34 $106.94 $3635.96 Morgan Stanley (MS) 71 $52.47 $3725.37 Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B) 30 $198.22 $5946.6 Blackstone (BX) 186 $32.02 $5955.72 Anheuser Busch Inbev (BUD) 25 $111.56 $2789 Comcast (CMCSA) 83 $40.05 $3324.15 AT&T (T) 93 $38.88 $3615.84 Verizon (VZ) 63 $52.93 $3334.59 Nike (NKE) 80 $62.55 $5004 Cash $3.28 Total $143,174.65

So, as you can see, I’ve kept my original 3 core positions in place. In 2017, I trimmed the gains posted by AAPL, DIS, and JNJ and reallocated them into the rest of the portfolio. In 2018, I decided not to do this; instead, I’ll be letting my winners run. And with regard to Disney, I took another step forward by actually bolstering my DIS position from 96 shares to 110 shares because I continue to believe it’s undervalued in today’s market.

When putting together the original Nick’s Picks portfolio, my “core” positions were given $10,000.00 allocations. Because of Boeing’s amazing 93% gains (including dividends) in 2017, BA crossed that $10,000.00 threshold. I love BA as a long-term holding, but due to concerns that BA’s valuation has gotten a bit ahead of itself in the short term, I trimmed 10 shares from the BA position in the Nick’s Picks portfolio for 2018. Even after the trim, BA remains one of the larger positions in the portfolio.

Both Alphabet and Amazon have also grown so much over the last couple of years that their stocks are nearing the original “core” position weightings as well. I didn’t trim either one of those names though. Both companies have incredibly strong secular tailwinds behind them and I’m not willing to attempt to time their rise and fall.

Speaking of secular tailwinds, I bolstered large cap tech in the 2018 Nick’s Picks portfolio, adding shares of Nvidia, Alibaba, Tencent, and JD.com into this year’s collection. I also maintained the Salesforce.com position that I already had in the portfolio. CRM was one of the biggest gainers I had in 2017 and I wouldn’t be surprised if it posted similar performance in 2018.

I also maintained my exposure to the financials, for the most part. I still believe these names are cheap, on a relative basis, when looking at the broader markets. And, now that their capital restrictions are being reduced, the big banks are quickly turning into very shareholder-friendly companies regarding their capital returns. What’s more, I expect the Fed to raise rates another 3-4 times in 2018, which should bolster the big banks’ bottom lines, allowing them to return even more capital to shareholders, which should be a boon for their share prices in general.

I did swap out Morgan Stanley for Citigroup (NYSE:C). Citi was probably the most undervalued big bank heading into 2017 and now that gap has closed a bit. Furthermore, changes in the recently passed tax reform are concerning for me with regard to C’s deferred tax assets, which could result in a one-time hit of approximately $20b (much higher than any of the other big banks).

Being that this is a one-time effect, it’s possible that the market has already priced it into the stock. However, I like MS’s execution over the last year and I don’t mind swapping out one bank for the other and removing the headline risk associated with that $20b negative figure. What’s more, MS’s dividend yield is slightly higher than C’s as well, which bodes well for me in this short-term portfolio.

In the financial space, I’m maintaining exposure to Berkshire and Blackstone; I like both management teams and view both holdings as solid, defensive long-term names (defensive because both managers will likely use large cash positions to make attractive purchases in the event of a market downturn). BX was my largest single income producer in 2017 and I suspect that will be the case again in 2018.

The major new additions that I made to the 2018 version of Nick’s Picks were a handful of the major ISPs (AT&T, Verizon, and Comcast). I like all three names from an income-oriented standpoint. I think the tax bill as well as the recent net-neutrality ruling bode well for these companies. The rising interest rates that I expect to see could weigh on T and VZ, which are viewed by many as bond equivalents. But then again, I don’t suspect the 10 year will near 5% anytime soon - meaning the high yields provided by the telcos will likely remain attractive on a relative basis to fixed income.

I also added exposure to two of my favorite industrial names, United Technologies and Honeywell. I don’t think that either one of these companies is cheap at the moment, but I do think they have strong tailwinds behind them (especially if the infrastructure bill that President Trump likes to talk about is passed). I actually “owned” UTX is 2016’s Nick’s Picks, so this is the second time that I’ve included that company in my annual picks. These two companies, alongside the previously mentioned Boeing, are included because I wouldn’t be surprised to see many of the plays that worked in 2017 working again in 2018.

To make room for the ISP/content-oriented companies as well as the industrial picks, I got rid of several healthcare picks, including Celgene (CELG), Regeneron (REGN), and Medtronic (MDT); the contrarian apparel names that I included in 2017 (Under Armour (UAA), Hanes Brands (HBI), and L Brands (LB)); and beaten-down travel name Trip Adviser (TRIP).

I essentially replaced the biotech names with the high growth technology and internet names. Long term, I like the tech names better; it’s my view that they carry less risk. Medtronic is a wonderful company for sure, but its margin of safety has narrowed over the past 12 months. Heading into 2017, I thought it was a nice value pick trading for ~15x earnings, but now at ~17x, it’s probably closer to fair value. When looking to raise cash for more attractive opportunities in the present, MDT stood out as a potential cut (though this was a difficult decision).

As far as the apparel names go, I was happy to throw in the towel. I still “own” shares of Nike in Nick’s Picks and I’m currently long NKE in my personal portfolio as well, but I’m no longer interested in attempting to pick and choose the winners and losers in this space. The consumer is simply too fickle and the risk of relying so heavily on creative design teams to produce fashionable hits each season is too speculative from an investor’s standpoint. I’m putting apparel into the same “do not touch” drawer as physical retail. Moving forward, I have no desire to own names from those industries in Nick’s Picks or in my personal portfolio.

TRIP has been a dog for a couple of years now. I included the company in 2017’s list because I thought it could play catch up to market leaders Priceline.com (PCLN) and Expedia (EXPE) but that wasn’t the case. I’m happy to be rid of TRIP.

Conclusion

So, there you have it. This was a quick and easy introduction to Nick’s Picks and my mindset heading into 2018, but that’s the point. I want this to be a simple project portfolio to follow. My hope is to generate outperformance without all of the fancy hoopla that oftentimes surrounds the market. I hope to generate outperformance without having exposure to some of the highly speculative investments that have flooded the recent media coverage of the market (as you can see above, I only chose high-quality companies - no small-cap marijuana start-ups or cryptocurrencies).

Nick’s Picks has produced higher returns than the S&P 500 in every year since inception (2016 and 2017) and I look forward to checking back with you all a year from now to see if these 28 companies will help to continue that trend.

I wish you all the best of luck with your picks as we head into the new year! May we all thrive and prosper.

