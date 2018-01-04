Ametek Is A Buy - Cramer's Lightning Round (1/3/18)

Stocks discussed on the Lightning Round segment of Jim Cramer's Mad Money Program, Wednesday, January 3.
Bullish Calls
Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL): Cramer likes the stock. He thinks J.M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) and General Mills (NYSE:GIS) are good too.
Ametek (NYSE:AME): "What I want to tell you is don't sell. Don't sell. I actually had been working on a big piece about it, so it kind of took the thunder out of things, but you've got a winner there."
Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT): The stock sold off because people think demand for flash and DRAMs is going to fall. Cramer thinks otherwise. It's a buy.
Bearish Calls
Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR): It's the worst of the oil stocks, but its chart is good. It can go up to $9 if oil hits $65.
Southern Company (NYSE:SO): Cramer doesn't like the nuclear power stuff. He recommended American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) instead.
