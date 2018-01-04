Ametek Is A Buy - Cramer's Lightning Round (1/3/18)

Nabors Industries' chart signals it can touch $9 if oil goes higher.

Cramer is not a fan of Southern Company.

The demand for flash and DRAMs is fine.

Stocks discussed on the Lightning Round segment of Jim Cramer's Mad Money Program, Wednesday, January 3.

Bullish Calls

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL): Cramer likes the stock. He thinks J.M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) and General Mills (NYSE:GIS) are good too.

Ametek (NYSE:AME): "What I want to tell you is don't sell. Don't sell. I actually had been working on a big piece about it, so it kind of took the thunder out of things, but you've got a winner there."

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT): The stock sold off because people think demand for flash and DRAMs is going to fall. Cramer thinks otherwise. It's a buy.

Bearish Calls

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR): It's the worst of the oil stocks, but its chart is good. It can go up to $9 if oil hits $65.

Southern Company (NYSE:SO): Cramer doesn't like the nuclear power stuff. He recommended American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) instead.

