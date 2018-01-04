Tiffany & Co. Seems Fully Priced At This Level

A tentative increase in sales in the third quarter seems to have influenced the view that Tiffany (TIF) may finally be able to turn a corner under its new management. A disappointed Alessandro Bogliolo, the new CEO of Tiffany had stated that the company's third quarter earnings had only marginally exceeded his expectations. The market seems to have shrugged off those sentiments with the stock up nearly 13% in the last month. At current multiples though, Tiffany seems fully priced. I think investors looking for further accumulation may want to exercise caution at these levels.

FCF Valuation

The company's ten year average revenue growth rate has been declining since 2012 at a steady rate. Tiffany has consequently underperformed the broader market over the last five years. There has been quite a shift in the buying pattern of consumers relevant to Tiffany.

Chart by Author, Data sourced from Morningstar.

Wealthy Americans for instance, have continued to taper down spending on conspicuous consumption items such as jewelry in favor of experiential purchases. Chinese tourists have lowered spending as well with high end brands at home becoming more attractive in recent years. In the bridal market, a worldwide decline in marriage rates and ethical concerns in diamond mining have ensured a structural downtrend in demand by younger demographics. Green shoots have often appeared in some of its international markets but trends overall have been fleeting. Fashion jewelry is the only segment that seems to resonate with millennials but we need more evidence of its ability to offset declines elsewhere. I think these factors will continue to be relevant in the medium term. I have therefore assumed a continuation of ten year average revenue until it hits a plateau of 2%. To calculate yearly revenue rates I have simply removed tenth year revenue rate and back calculated forward year revenue rate using the 10-year average.

On the margin side there is hope as diamond prices are expected to remain under pressure as supply exceeds demand. India's diamond polishing industry, a key marker of demand was grappling with bankruptcies not too long ago. Bain's Diamond Report for 2017 raises several concerns for producers despite calling 2017 a stable year. As a player much higher in the value chain, I think Tiffany will be a beneficiary on the cost side even as it deals with slower demand from consumers. I have therefore guided operating margins increasing from TTM figures of 18.3% to 20% by 2022. Other assumptions include an effective tax rate of 22.5% with US tax rates of 20% and rest of the world average at 25%. Capital expenditures were guided at 5.5% - 6% of sales and operating cash flow conversion of 160% of net income. These are within the historical range and average. I'd ideally like to see them at a higher rate. Many of its stores in the US are old and could do with an architectural and merchandising overhaul for increased appeal.

Based on these assumptions the stock was valued at $110. At current market prices I don't think the returns are too attractive.

Conclusion

While a management change has prompted a change in the direction of the stock of late, I think the pricing of the stock is a little disconcerting in terms of further accumulation.

Note: Company related data sourced from Morningstar.

