Home-Improvement Names That Could Perk Up A Portfolio

Whether or not you believe the new tax legislation is going to put more money in your pocket, economic indicators are pointing to continued growth in 2018. Most asset classes performed well in 2017, with many delivering double-digit returns, and the retail sector was no exception. Within this sector, the home improvement industry may be poised for a good year ahead, and investors might want to take a look at some opportunities there.

In November, U.S. retail sales growth of 0.8 outpaced expectations (the consensus was for 0.3 percent growth). Home improvement is anticipating an uptick in growth over the coming year, according to the North American Retail Hardware Association's 2017 Market Measure report: "After all, this year has seen strong performance in the housing sector, lower unemployment, an energized stock market, a relaxation of lending restrictions and a consumer base with no shortage of home improvement ideas." The report also notes that expected growth is fueled by an "uptick from building in areas heavily impacted by hurricanes." Further, November data reflects a surge in new home sales to a 10-year high, which, even if not a direct boost to DIY supply sales, should bolster home maintenance product demand.

While many home improvement items, if not all, can certainly be purchased online, some costly supplies needed for remodeling projects (think lumber, sheet rock, and granite, for example) are more likely to be purchased at a brick-and-mortar store than to be purchased online—which could give home improvement retailers a slight edge against ecommerce competition. The holiday shopping season has also seen increased foot traffic to retailers, a surprising development given the presence of online retailers and further good news for DIY retailers. RetailDive.com reported this week that lines at major department stores were long and parking lots were near full capacity last weekend, adding, "Even lines for pictures with Santa Claus have been longer this year."

Using stock screening models I created based on the strategies of successful investors such as Warren Buffett, Peter Lynch, James O'Shaughnessy and others, I have identified the following four high-scoring home improvement-related stocks:

Home Depot (HD), the home improvement retailer, sells an assortment of building materials, products and services. The company earns high marks from our James O'Shaughnessy-inspired screening model in light of its size and market presence (market cap of $218.7 billion) and cash flow-per-share of $9.10 (versus the market mean of $1.83). Trailing 12-month sales of $99.2 billion are more than 1.5 times the market mean of $21.6 billion, as required, and the company's 1,174 million shares outstanding are well above the market average of 618 million shares. [Note: Last week, Home Depot announced that it has purchased The Company Store, a leading online retailer of textiles and home décor products, from Hanover Direct. The deal closed on December 19 and terms were not disclosed.]

Toro Company (TTC) is engaged in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of professional turf maintenance equipment and services as well as snow and ice management products. The company earns a perfect score from our Warren Buffett-based investment strategy due to its earnings predictability and ability to pay off debt ($305.6 million) with earnings ($267.5 million) in less than two years, a requirement under this model. Average return-on-total-capital (which includes both equity and debt) over the past three years is 25.8%, more than double the required level of 12%.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (SWK) is a global provider of hand tools, power tools and related accessories as well as commercial security and monitoring systems and various industrial products and services. The company gets a thumbs up from our Peter Lynch-based stock screening model due to its three-year average EPS growth rate of 20.7% (this model considers sustainable EPS growth to fall within the range of between 20% and 50%). The company's P/E ratio of 21.34 relative to the its sales of $12.2 billion also passes this screen.

Lowe's Companies, Inc. (LOW) is a home improvement company operating approximately 2,370 stores and offering a range of products for maintenance, repair, remodeling and decorating. The company earns a perfect score under our O'Shaughnessy-inspired model because of its size and market presence (market cap of $75.2 billion) as well as its price/sales ratio of 1.09 (in order to pass, this ratio must not exceed 1.5). This criterion, coupled with persistent growth in earnings-per-share over the past five years, earn the company high marks under this strategy. The stock's price performance, reflected by its relative strength of 66, adds appeal.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TTC.