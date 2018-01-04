Top BDC Yields 7.1%, Low Accruals, Growing NAV, Potential For Special Dividends

Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (GBDC) is an interesting, yet undercovered choice in the increasingly crowded business development company sector. Golub Capital has achieved stable net investment income in the last several quarters, and can present investors with growing net asset value. The BDC's shares are affordable and have potential to throw off special dividends. An investment in Golub Capital BDC comes with an entry yield of 7.1 percent.

Income investors seeking high-quality, stable dividend income may want to take a close look at Golub Capital BDC, an undercovered business development company with an equity value of just $1.1 billion. This is a low equity valuation, at least when compared against other business development companies in the sector, namely Main Street Capital Corp. (MAIN) and Prospect Capital Corp. (PSEC), which have equity values of $2.28 billion and $2.58 billion respectively.

Golub Capital BDC - Overview

Golub Capital BDC provides financing solutions to middle-market companies, and - as the name implies - is structured as a business development company. This means that the company has to pay out the majority of its earnings to its shareholders, which happens in the form of a quarterly dividend (and sometimes special dividends).

Golub Capital BDC invests in all layers of the capital structure. Here's a breakdown of Golub Capital BDC's investment portfolio composition.

Source: Golub Capital BDC Investor Presentation

Golub Capital BDC has a larger focus on the healthcare, education and conglomerate sectors, which consolidate 37 percent of the BDC's investments, but the company is diversified nonetheless. Golub Capital BDC's portfolio also includes investments in the retail, beverage, electronics and real estate industries, among others.

Source: Golub Capital BDC

One of things stands out about Golub Capital BDC is that the business development company has had a very low amount of non-accruals (a.k.a. problem loans). This suggests the company has strict underwriting practices in place that protect its shareholders from credit losses.

Source: Golub Capital BDC

A Solid Dividend Play With Potential For Special Dividends

A seven percent yielder is always an appealing investment choice for yield-hungry income investors. Earning about seven percent is quite good in a low-yield world, right?

Yes, but the value proposition gets even better here: Golub Capital BDC has occasionally paid shareholders a special dividend in case taxable income exceeded distributions. This significantly enhances Golub Capital BDC's value proposition.

Golub Capital BDC pays shareholders a regular, quarterly cash dividend of $0.32/share, but has paid investors an additional $0.25/share in the first quarter of 2017. Another $0.08/share special dividend was paid to shareholders at the end of December.

Source: Golub Capital BDC

Golub Capital BDC produced stable net investment income from its investment portfolio in the last five quarters. Four times in the last five quarters the company also booked net gains from investments.

Source: Golub Capital BDC

Growing Net Asset Value

Golub Capital BDC has more or less consistently grown its net asset value over time, something not a lot of business development companies can say.

As a matter of fact, Golub Capital's NAV would have grown further in 2017 if the company didn't elect to pay a special dividend.

Source: Golub Capital BDC

How Much Does A Piece Of Golub Capital's Business Cost Income Investors?

14.6x run-rate Q4-2017 NII, or ~1.13x net asset value.

GBDC data by YCharts

Your Takeaway

Golub Capital BDC is an interesting choice in the increasingly crowded business development company sector. The BDC has very low non-accruals, attesting to the company's strong risk selection and underwriting practices. Golub Capital BDC's shares sell for a premium to NAV which I think is well deserved. The net asset value has grown quite consistently, and the potential for special dividends is the icing on the cake. Buy for income and capital appreciation.

If you like to read more of my articles, and like to be kept up to date with the companies I cover, I kindly ask you that you scroll to the top of this page and click 'follow'. I am largely investing in dividend paying stocks, but also venture out occasionally and cover special situations that offer appealing reward-to-risk ratios and have potential for significant capital appreciation. Above all, my immediate investment goal is to achieve financial independence.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PSEC.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.