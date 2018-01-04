Misconceptions And The Preferred Investor: Interests Of Common And Preferred Shareholders Are Often Aligned

Many preferred investors falsely believe that the interests of the common shareholder are closely aligned to the interests of the preferred shareholder. On occasion, they are, but more often than most suspect they are not, and on occasion, their interests are diametrically opposed to one another.

Obviously, their interests align when considering the health and success of the company issuing those preferred and common shares. However, their interests begin to diverge because of some actions the company might take in its normal course of business and more strikingly when the company might experience a moderate cyclic downturn or a more serious existential threat.

Concerning the former, are a number of normal course of business activities a company might make. The most common is when the company, requiring additional funds to expand or for some other business purpose, decides to issue a new round of common or preferred share sales. In either case, this is usually accomplished at the expense of the common shareholder. The big exception to this is when the funds gathered are utilized to expand the company's business and earnings that ultimately will strengthen the company and lead to increased income and a round of increased dividend distributions along with the increased price of the company's common and preferred shares.

However, more often than not, the sale of additional common and preferred shares leads to the dilution of the common shareholder's piece of the pie that has now been effectively sliced into tinier sections, as would slices of pizza have to be cut in order to feed additional mouths. Therefore, especially in the event that the company does not throw off sufficient additional income to distribute dividends at the amount necessary to pay for all the new outstanding shares, the dividends per share will have to be cut accordingly to the detriment of the individual common shareholder.

The also occurs when new preferred shares are offered for sale. Although this might affect the existing preferred shareholder slightly, it has a much greater effect on the existing common shareholders who, as above-mentioned, get to share in a smaller piece of the pie. Not because their shares are diluted, but because the distributable funds available now have to be shared by a larger group of shareholders. The preferred shareholder will hardly notice this because their dividends are fixed and cannot be cut. Yes, payouts can be suspended but only in the event of the company experiencing extreme difficulty. And when the preferreds affected are cumulative in nature, should the company survive, you can be assured those missed payments will eventually be repaid and must be repaid in full before the common shareholder receives another dividend payment, no matter how small it might be.

Under normal circumstances, when a company issues new equity via the sale of additional common shares, it little affects the preferred shareholder except for the possibility that their investment is further protected. However, in times of stress when additional funds might be required to see the company through a rough patch, the sale of additional common shares is noticed and greatly appreciated by all savvy holders of the company's preferred shares. The preferred holder realizes their dividends will be unaffected by the common share dilution except that the company now has additional funds necessary to continue paying the preferred holder's fixed income dividends. The preferred holder is also cognizant of the fact that the company was able to raise additional capital that might have been necessary to protect that holder's preferred investment - and better yet, that it was done at the common shareholder's expense and not that of the preferred holder. Therefore, what was good for the preferred shareholder was not necessarily good for their common cousin, except that the infusion of cash might have protected the common shareholder's interests as well.

A practical application of this for the savvy preferred shareholder might result in an attractive buying or selling opportunity that might have arisen as a result of the capital raised by the sale of additional company shares. This depends upon how the investor on the other end of the transaction digests the news of the share sale and capital raise. If the investor were to view it in a positive light, it might offer our savvy preferred investor an attractive selling opportunity. As a negative, it might offer our preferred investor an attractive buying opportunity.

On occasion, company share sales and buybacks tell more about a company's fortunes than do their periodic quarterly reports and conference calls. A glaring example of this occurred when Navios Maritime Holdings (NM) made what I considered to be an extortionate tender offer for all of its outstanding preferred shares - something I wrote about on September 22, 2016, in the article, Preferred Investors: Vote Against Navios Maritime Holdings' Offer Of Exchange.

This occurred after the dry bulk market had virtually bottomed in February when the BDI rates were hitting their all-time lows at around 290. Prior to that tender offer, I figured that NM was virtually a step away from bankruptcy, yet here they were attempting to buy back all those preferreds at rock-bottom prices. I wondered, why would a company spend sorely needed capital to buy back shares that were sure to be worthless in the event of a bankruptcy? Were they concerned about their poor shareholders? Not a chance. The only conclusion that made any sense to me was that the BOD knew that they would not go bankrupt and that it was a perfect opportunity to get rid of its pesky preferred shareholders with little expense. It was at that moment that I realized that my extensive preferred investment was looking a whole lot better than it had prior to the offer. I admit that I, like most investors, knew little about the company's finances and survivability, but I trusted that the BOD did and they would not get rid of me without a fight. Thus far it appears that I was right and used my knowledge as a savvy preferred investor to my benefit.

As if on cue, Alexander Realty (ARE) reported, and Alexandria Real Estate was down 2.2% on share sale after issuing an additional six million common shares for sale. At the same time, ARE-D is up 0.14 to $37.14. I'm sure the preferred shareholders were pleased, but not so much the common shareholders.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.