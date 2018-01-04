A Closer Look At Industrial Logistics Properties Trust

We are always concerned about RMR and its cross-holdings, and this concern weighs heavy upon our opinion.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is focused on the ownership and leasing of industrial and logistics properties throughout the United States.

Industrial/warehouse REITs have been very popular recently as they are viewed as one of the REIT sectors that stands to benefit from e-commerce and the "Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) effect". See my recent article: Beam Me Up, Scotty

For diversified REITs, it is often difficult to capitalize on the popularity of the industrial space as their other sector exposures are often not as popular or afforded the same valuations. Recently, one such diversified net lease REIT decided to capitalize on the value afforded industrial REITs by filing to commence an initial public offering of its industrial and logistics properties.

Select Income REIT (SIR) has decided to commence an initial public offering of a subsidiary that holds its industrial and logistics properties in Hawaii and the mainland United States.

Until the IPO is completed, SIR can be described as a REIT that owns and invests in lands and properties that are primarily net leased to single tenants. As of September 30, 2017, it owned 366 buildings with approximately 45.5 million rentable square feet located in 36 states, including 229 buildings, leasable land parcels and easements with approximately 17.8 million square feet which are primarily leasable industrial and commercial lands located in Hawaii.

At the end of November 2017, SIR announced that it intended to IPO its industrial and logistics properties as a new entity called Industrial Logistics Properties Trust which is expected to be listed on Nasdaq under the ticker ILPT.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is focused on the ownership and leasing of industrial and logistics properties throughout the United States. The new REIT will own 266 properties with approximately 28.5 million square feet. As of September 30, 2017, the properties were approximately 99.9% leased to 240 tenants with a weighted average remaining lease term of approximately 11.4 years.

Offering

ILPT is expected to offer 20,000,000 shares of the REIT to the public. It is currently expected that the initial public offering price of the shares will be between $28.00 and $31.00 per share. ILPT initially expects to pay regular quarterly distributions of $0.33 per share, or $1.32 per year. At this rate, it will equate to a 4.47% dividend yield at the midpoint of the IPO range.

Ownership Structure

As per the filing:

We are a wholly owned subsidiary of SIR. SIR owns office buildings throughout the United States in addition to the industrial and logistics properties it has transferred to us. SIR determined to concentrate its ownership of industrial and logistics properties in us and to conduct this Offering in order to create a separate REIT focused on owning, leasing and acquiring industrial and logistics properties throughout the United States. After the completion of this Offering, we expect that SIR intends to focus its direct investment activity on the ownership and acquisition of office properties and that SIR will continue to indirectly own industrial and logistics properties through its ownership of our Shares.

The ownership (and management) structure of the new entity will look like the following:

Importantly, SIR will not be hollowed out by the IPO; it will retain a majority interest in the properties through its 69 percent ownership of the new REIT. With this structure, SIR continues to control the assets which can then be recorded or recognized at the value of industrial properties rather than triple net REIT or diversified REIT valuations.

The Manager

We have often written about the management of this new REIT (and existing REIT, SIR) as it has had shareholder issues in its past. RMR Group (RMR) will be the external manager of ILPT.

RMR has had a checkered past, having had one of its REITs wrested from it and management agreements that tend to favor it over the investor. The cross holdings can also be an issue as holders of this REIT are beholden to the majority owner SIR, who can cast a vote contrary to the wishes of the public investors.

The real estate businesses managed by RMR include four publicly owned equity REITs that, as of September 30, 2017, collectively had a combined total market capitalization of approximately $25.4 billion, including: (1) SIR; (2) Hospitality Properties Trust (HPT), an equity REIT that owns hotels and travel centers; (3) Senior Housing Properties Trust (SNH), an equity REIT that owns senior living communities and medical office buildings; and (4) Government Properties Income Trust (GOV), an equity REIT that owns office buildings primarily leased to the federal government and several state governments. RMR also provides management services to other real estate businesses.

The Managing Trustees, Barry M. Portnoy and Adam D. Portnoy, also serve as managing trustees or managing directors of these RMR managed companies and they have other business interests. The President and Chief Operating Officer, John C. Popeo, also serves as the chief financial officer and treasurer of SIR, and Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer Richard W. Siedel, Jr. also serves as the chief financial officer and treasurer of SNH. In addition, ILPT expects to participate with ABP Trust, the controlling shareholder of RMR, GOV, HPT, SIR, SNH, FVE and TA in a combined property insurance program through Affiliates Insurance Company, an Indiana insurance company, or AIC. AIC currently is owned equally by ABP Trust, GOV, HPT, SIR, SNH, FVE and TA, and all of the Trustees are or are expected to be directors of AIC.

The termination of Management Agreements with RMR may require it to pay a substantial termination fee.

The terms of the REIT's Management Agreements that they will enter into with RMR automatically extend on December 31 of each year so that such terms end on the 20th anniversary of the date of the extension. ILPT has the right to terminate these agreements: (1) at any time on 60 days' written notice for convenience, (2) immediately upon written notice for cause, as defined in the agreements, (3) on written notice given within 60 days after the end of any applicable calendar year for a performance reason, as defined in the agreements, and (4) by written notice during the 12 months following a manager change of control, as defined in the agreements. If the REIT terminates the Management Agreement for convenience, or if RMR terminates a Management Agreement for good reason, as defined in such agreement, ILPT is obligated to pay RMR a termination fee in an amount equal to the sum of the present values of the monthly future fees, as defined in the agreement, payable to RMR for the then remaining term, which depending on the time of termination, would be between 19 and 20 years. Additionally, if they terminate a Management Agreement for a performance reason, they are obligated to pay RMR the termination fee calculated as described above, but assuming a remaining term of 10 years.

Bottom line: unless the termination is for cause, RMR will collect between 10 and 20 years' fees.

The Properties

As stated earlier, the properties are both Hawaiian and mainland industrial and logistics properties.

Mainland Properties - ILPT will own 40 industrial and logistics properties with approximately 11.7 million square feet located in 24 states. As of September 30, 2017, the Mainland Properties were 100.0% leased to 20 different tenants for a weighted average remaining lease term of 8.3 years. These properties contributed 40.0% of the annualized rental revenues and, as of September 30, 2017, had a weighted average age of only 8.5 years. Approximately 90.8% of the annualized rental revenues from the Mainland Properties are from logistics properties. The average height (weighted by square feet) of warehouses at the Mainland Properties is more than 30 feet.

Hawaii Properties - ILPT believes it is the largest industrial land owner on the island of Oahu in the State of Hawaii. A large majority of Hawaii's population is located on and a large majority of Hawaii's business activities takes place on Oahu. Because Oahu is a volcanic island with steep mountains and expensive oceanfront lands, and because a significant amount of its land is used by the federal government for military bases, ILPT believes there is limited land available for industrial uses that might compete with its Hawaii Properties. Since SIR and its predecessor began acquiring the Hawaii Properties in December 2003, the annual occupancy rate (based upon square feet) has been at least 98.0% despite the cyclical economic conditions experienced in Hawaii and the United States during this period. As of September 30, 2017, its Hawaii Properties provided 60.0% of the annualized rental revenues. The Hawaii Properties include 16.8 million square feet, which, as of September 30, 2017, were approximately 99.9% leased to 220 different tenants. No single tenant of the Hawaii Properties is responsible for more than 2.8% of its annualized rental revenues.

Graphically, the properties are located as follows:

An overview of the two segments is reflected in the following table:

Tenants

The tenant roster is well diversified across tenants and sectors, with the largest tenant being Amazon, in a Virginia property.

Property bottom line: We like the presence in Hawaii and believe that the REIT will have a strong foothold in the region with little competitive pressure. Should there be a natural disaster on the island, however, its concentrated location could be detrimental. Its mainland properties are also well diversified, but are not necessarily as protected as the Hawaii properties and the locations are decent, but nothing really special or noteworthy (such as strong in-fill or in more desirable port areas).

Financials

The REIT has published the following financial summary with its filing:

We have further boiled down these numbers into the following snapshot:

At first glance, the metrics seem reasonable and should allow for upside should the sector keep performing the way it has performed. The price/FFO multiple is about equal to the broader REIT universe's multiple and the FFO payout is on par with the broader universe.

Of course, we have options in the industrial space, and as such, should compare this REIT to others within the sector. The following table reflects the basic metrics of selected sector participants:

As the table above shows, Industrial Logistics Properties Trust will have one of the higher yields and lower multiples within the sector (if priced at midpoint). From a valuation perspective, this new REIT has compelling metrics relative to the sector.

RMR Managed REIT Performance

As we always say "management counts". The following table shows the performance of the other RMR managed REITs:

The performance of the RMR REITs has been somewhat volatile, more so than the broader REIT universe. On an annualized three-year basis, they have fallen just shy of the benchmark, and on a five-year annualized return basis, they have underperformed by over 250 bps. The painful years were 2014 and 2015, which have dragged down longer-term numbers. 2016 was a homerun year for their REITs, outperforming by 26.6 percent. The bottom line is mixed performance and more volatile performance.

Bottom Line: We like the industrial space and have been following it closely. This new RMR REIT looks somewhat compelling due to its valuation (at midpoint) and its position within the Hawaii market. Importantly, these are not newly acquired assets, so management is familiar with them and their positions within their markets. While Hawaii is compelling, we would like to see it increase its mainland portfolio with similarly attractive assets.

We are always concerned about RMR and its cross-holdings, and this concern weighs heavy upon our opinion. Rather than attempt to buy this on the IPO, we believe waiting to see how it prices and what the follow-through trading and performance will look like. We do not believe the valuation will move up significantly in the short-term, and as a result, we are taking a more cautious approach of wait and see.

