NextEra: Dividend Hike Ahead

However, it has raised its dividend for 22 consecutive years and hence it is poised to become the second utility stock that will become a dividend aristocrat.

NextEra Energy (NEE) has outperformed S&P by a wide margin in the last 12 months, as it has rallied 31% (vs. 19% of S&P). Even better for its shareholders, the company is expected to raise its dividend next month. Therefore, as most of the shareholders are holding the stock for its dividend, in this article I will discuss what dividend hike they should be expecting.

First of all, NextEra Energy currently has one of the lowest dividend yields among utilities. To be sure, it has a 2.5% dividend yield, which is much lower than the yields of most utilities, such as the 3.8% yield of Dominion (D) and the 3.3% yield of Consolidated Edison (ED). Nevertheless, NextEra Energy has consistently grown its earnings per share at an average annual rate of 8.1% in the last decade. As a result, it has raised its dividend at the same rate during the last decade and has now raised its dividend for 22 consecutive years. Moreover, its management expects the earnings per share to grow by 6%-8% per year until at least 2020.

Therefore, in less than three years, NextEra Energy is poised to become the second utility stock (after Consolidated Edison) that will be a dividend aristocrat. This degree of consistency and the impressive growth rate of the earnings and the dividend are rare in the utility sector and certainly outweigh the lackluster current dividend yield.

As most utilities strongly rely on the approval of rate hikes by regulators, it is critical to these companies to have good relationships with them. Fortunately for NextEra Energy, Florida is growing at a fast pace and thus heavily relies on the growth of its energy infrastructure. Therefore, this state tries to encourage investment projects and hence it has proved quite generous to NextEra Energy so far while it is not likely to change its attitude towards generous rate hikes for the foreseeable future. In addition, just like the case of most utilities, NextEra Energy is not likely to ever face the threat of new competitors, as its enormous collection of energy assets poses a high barrier to entry to potential new entrants.

It is also worth noting that NextEra Energy has some unique advantages for a utility stock. To be sure, it has managed to limit its capital expenses and thus enjoys ample free cash flows, around $2 B per year. In fact, in the last three years, it has achieved free cash flows that are almost equal to its earnings. This achievement is in sharp contrast to most other utilities, which spend excessive amounts on capital expenses and thus incur negative free cash flows. For instance, Dominion has posted negative free cash flows for 10 consecutive years while Southern (SO) has posted negative free cash flows for 4 consecutive years.

It is also remarkable that NextEra Energy has maintained an almost flat dividend payout ratio during the last decade. More precisely, its payout ratio has fluctuated between 40% and 65% in the last decade and currently stands at 43%. This is a markedly healthy payout ratio, particularly given that most utilities have payout ratios above 70%. To provide a perspective, Dominion, Consolidated Edison and Southern currently have payout ratios of 88%, 69% and 83%, respectively. Therefore, NextEra Energy has a much healthier payout ratio than most utilities and thus it has ample room for meaningful future dividend hikes.

The company also has a manageable amount of debt. More precisely, its net debt (as per Buffett, net debt = total liabilities - cash - receivables) stands at $66.2 B. While this debt load may seem excessive, it is about 15 times the earnings of the last 12 months and hence it is reasonable and manageable for a utility company.

It is also important to note that the earnings of NextEra Energy are highly reliable. To be sure, they have grown almost every year in the last decade. Moreover, even in the year of the Great Recession, 2009, its earnings fell only 1.5%. This is a confirmation that the earnings are resilient even under adverse economic conditions and thus the management can continue to raise the dividend at a meaningful pace without worrying for the trajectory of the economy.

From all the above facts, one can safely conclude that NextEra Energy has superior characteristics when it is compared to most utility stocks. On the one hand, utility stocks are generally slow-growth, high-debt stocks, with elevated payout ratios and negative free cash flows. On the other hand, NextEra Energy has been growing its earnings per share and its dividend at an average annual rate of 8.1% while it has a healthy payout ratio and a manageable amount of debt. Moreover, as it is mostly focused on renewable sources of energy, it benefits from the favorable attitude of regulatory authorities and does not run the risk of facing strong headwinds due to environment-friendly policies. All these features adequately compensate its shareholders for the lackluster current dividend yield of the stock.

Finally, the management raised the dividend by 13% last year and has provided guidance for a 12%-14% dividend hike for this year. While the pledges of most managements should not be taken for granted, all the above facts confirm that the management of NextEra Energy can easily fulfill its promise. Therefore, the company is likely to raise its quarterly dividend by about 12%, from $0.9825 to $1.1000. In this way, it will also raise the dividend yield to 2.8%. In addition, thanks to the low payout ratio and the reliable growth trajectory of the company, its shareholders can reasonably expect meaningful dividend hikes for the next few years as well.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.