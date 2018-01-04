Twitter Could Easily Be Acquired In 2018

Our thesis is relatively simple: it's cheap, it's valuable, it can stand alone on its own now and it can be of use to many different potential acquirers.

By Parke Shall with Scott Tzu

Yesterday we were tossing ideas around about predictions for 2018 and the topic of Twitter (TWTR) came up. With 12 months left in the year 2018 for us to accurately make a prediction about the company‘s future, we have to believe that this is going to be the year that Twitter is finally acquired. We wanted to write a note about it this morning and explain our very simple reasoning as to why.



The main reasons that Twitter will get acquired this year are extraordinarily simple to understand:



1. The company is simply too cheap to be ignored.



2. There are an ample number of potential acquirers who could make an acquisition at a healthy premium without making a dent in their balance sheet.



3. Twitter is already forecast to have a good financial year and achieve GAAP profitability.



4. The company’s recent initiatives in increasing character limits and adding news partnerships with names like Bloomberg have helped market sentiment turn positive on the company.



To put the whole case simply, Twitter is operationally doing the best that it has been doing in years and it is too much of an asset and too cheap for a number of suitors to ignore. For those who are not familiar with our acquisition prognostications of past, we did accurately predict that Whole Foods would be acquired in 2017 and we recently listed our top 4 potential food and beverage acquisitions for 2018.



The company is simply too cheap to ignore



When we look at what it would cost to acquire Twitter, we don’t look at it from a traditional acquisition perspective, applying multiples to sales and earnings. We take a very simple look at how much it would cost to acquire this company at a decent premium for shareholders. The company right now has about a $15 billion enterprise value. This means it would probably cost a company about $20 billion to acquire, should they want to offer a considerable premium for shareholders.

Imagine Twitter is never going to be profitable and won’t generate cash on its own. In a situation like that, do you still think it could add some value to an acquirer like Amazon (AMZN) or Disney (DIS)? We certainly do. Even companies like Salesforce (CRM) that do not have a social media presence could move to acquire Twitter simply for its social media outreach and its constant free press that it is given all over the business and sports media. A company like Amazon would even have a free place to advertise and maybe a road to a premium service for some Prime members. Other companies like Disney, who just lack entry into the social media market could benefit significantly from diversifying from its traditional media holdings which are underperforming (see ESPN). Regardless, any profitability or cash generation from Twitter would simply be a bonus. These companies could easily go out and make an acquisition of Twitter just based on the benefits they would get from the synergies with the platform and the users they would be able to tap into setting into motion their first run into social media.



There are numerous well funded potential suitors



Let’s look at the field of companies that could potentially very easily bid for Twitter. Most of us know the list already from Twitter rumors that have been pushed around over the last couple of years. The obvious names are tech giants like Google (GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL), Apple (AAPL), and Amazon. But also, names like Disney and Salesforce have also been thrown into the mix. Taking a look at how much cash these companies currently have and what their current market caps are, it is easy to see that Twitter could be a very manageable acquisition for anyone of these companies. Even media names like Comcast (CMCSA) should not be out of the realm of possibility as traditional media companies may look to diversify into outlets for streaming media and social media.

Company Market Cap Cash on Hand Google 744 billion 100 billion Amazon 572 billion 24 billion Disney 168 billion 4 billion Salesforce 72 billion 3 billion Apple 876 billion 200 billion+ Comcast 191 billion 4 billion



Twitter is in better financial shape



The story with Twitter in years past was always that it was a broken company. The issue was that people were unsure as to whether or not it could continue to grow and projections for the company‘s profitability were looking worse and worse every quarter that analysts updated their models. Now, that tide has finally turned with Twitter coming out and stating that they expect to be GAAP profitable in the year 2018, a revelation that we wrote about months ago in an article when we predicted a move to $25 by end of year. We stated,

As many in the financial industry know, Twitter often moves markets and is many times they first source for breaking news, sometimes even before major newswires can pick it up. The natural synergies with Bloomberg are obvious. This is a good example of the company playing to its strengths.



With Twitter now at 52 week highs and the wind seemingly at its back again, we don’t think it is impossible for the stock to move back between $25 and $30 per share heading into late 2017/early 2018. When considering the stock price, we always look at what the company's enterprise value would be. Today, priced at $22.35, its current enterprise value is $12.36B. Simply given the exposure that the company gets from celebrities, athletes, and the president, we think this asking price for the company is far too low. We actually still believe that a case for buying the company out is still on the table.

This now means that the company does not need to be an acquisition target as many once thought, and this may actually inspire a potential acquirer who passed on the company in the $10-$20 range to rethink approaching the company again.



From a financial standpoint, the company seems to be in the best shape it has been in since its IPO. You can add to that the fact that Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey was recently seen palling around with Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) CEO Lloyd Blankfein, a photo that got the market's attention in late 2017.

While this doesn't necessarily mean anything, it is nice to see that Twitter is maintaining a relationship with Wall Street, something that they were feared to not be doing some years back. Many had considered that the company had “gone rogue" under Dick Costolo and was ignoring the Wall Street angle to their story.



Changes are working



Another problem that Twitter was having some months back was that every change to the business they tried to make wasn’t gaining any traction. This was simply making sentiment on Wall Street even worse and was deflating any remaining confidence in the business.

Despite a couple of good moves in working with the NFL, which we thought was a great idea, Twitter was not really gaining any recognition for their ability to address the assumed lack of innovation coming out of the company.

However, recent changes the company has made, specifically introducing a partnership with Bloomberg and increasing the character limit on tweets, have both been met as good ideas. This has not only led to a shift in sentiment that has helped the stock trade higher, but it has also led to a shift in sentiment that has the Street believing that Twitter management may finally be turning the page in terms of effectiveness. This perception is extremely important and could again be a prompt for an acquirer to potentially reconsider a bid where they perhaps once passed.

2018 will be the year



Given all of the above, the thesis for an acquisition in 2018 is very simple: it just makes sense. Twitter is still one of the most widely quoted and cited social media platforms in all of the media, as well as being used by the current sitting president in an unprecedented manner to communicate details of his agenda and his thoughts. The company‘s value comes in several shapes and sizes depending on the potential acquirer. It is a great way for a company to introduce themselves to social media, it allows access to tons of user data, it is a well-known social media platform worldwide, it has dabbled into content, it is financially on good ground and it is simply downright cheap to acquire with an enterprise value of just $15 billion. If we had to bet on one name getting acquired this year, Twitter would be near or at the very top of our list.

For the purposes of full disclosure, readers should know that we have been calling for a Twitter acquisition for the last year or two as well and, so far, it obviously has not happened.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TWTR.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.