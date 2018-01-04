EQT Corporation - Take Advantage Of Growing Natural Gas Demand

EQT Corporation anticipates 17% production growth in the coming year along with achieving cash flow breakeven. That sets up the company for future growth.

EQT Corporation is a top-tier investment at the present time after it has taken advantage of the crash to make an profitable acquisition of Rice Energy.

EQT Corporation (NYSE: EQT) is the leading natural gas producer in the United States with a market cap of more than $15 billion. As we will see throughout this article, long-term natural gas demand growth, combined with EQT Corporation’s impressive asset’s growth potential and financials make the company a strong investment going forward.

EQT Corporation - EQT

Natural Gas Demand Growth

Unlike many other forms of fossil fuels, natural gas is fairly clean and produces significant energy. This should result in significant demand growth going forward, and as can already be seen with the recent snap snap, the U.S. has set new records recently with natural gas consumption.





Natural Gas Consumption Growth - EIA

U.S. natural gas is currently roughly 27 trillion cubic feet per day and it’s anticipated to grow to almost 35 trillion cubic feet per day, or a 33% growth in consumption by 2040. This is anticipated to result from significant growth in both industrial applications and electric power consumption, as transportation increases modestly and commercial and residential use stays fairly constant.

While this might already seem like a modest increase in consumption compared to many other forms of power, it is important to keep in mind that natural gas consumption in this country is already massive. Consuming an additional 8 trillion cubic feet per day of natural gas will require plenty of new sources of production and infrastructure.

EQT Corporation is in a prime position to take advantage of this growth in demand, especially after the company recently massively increased its size as a result of its acquisition of Rice Energy, which was recently completed for billions.

EQT Corporation Asset Growth Potential

Overall natural gas demand is anticipated to grow quickly, and EQT Corporation has the assets with the growth potential to take advantage of this demand growth.

EQT Corporation 2018 Capital Investments - EQT Corporation Investor Presentation

EQT Corporation anticipates 2018 capital investments of $2.4 billion, a stunning 16% of the company’s market cap in a single year investment. The company anticipates that this investment will grow the company’s cash flow by 17% while achieving cash-flow breakeven at the same time. Going forward, additional synergies with the Rice Energy acquisition will support EQT Corporation’s financials.

EQT Corporation Improving Costs - EQT Corporation Investor Presentation

On top of improving its financials, at the same time, the company is improving the costs of its operations. That dual combination will significantly improve the company’s financials and is moving the company towards cash flow breakeven. That will allow the company to reward shareholders going into 2020 onwards, as it has already stated is its plan. That will be a significant reward for shareholders today.

Marcellus shale is the core of EQT Corporation’s play and the company is decreasing its drilling and completion costs from just over $0.60 / Mcfe equivalent to less than $0.40 / Mcfe going into 2018. That represents an astounding 43% decrease. Current natural gas prices are roughly $3 / Mcfe and might increase going forward, especially if the cold snap continues. This will support EQT Corporation’s earnings.

EQT Corporation Distribution Growth - EQT Corporation Investor Presentation

Another massive thing EQT Corporation gets from its Rice Energy acquisition is ownership in Rice Midstream Partners (NYSE: RMP) along with the company’s own midstream business (NYSE: EQGP). As a result of this acquisition EQT Corporation should see a significant increase in its distributions from its ownership stake in these businesses.

Currently, putting EQT’s holdings in EQGP and RMP together, the holdings are worth an astounding $7.5 billion to EQT Corporation, or almost half of the company’s entire market cap. That massive ownership stake is expected to bring the company almost $0.6 billion in distributions by 2020. That means 50% growth in the company’s distributions over the next two years. And this should significant reward investors.

As we discussed above, natural gas demand in the United States is anticipated in the coming years resulting in a significant increase in demand for natural gas. That will open up new investment opportunities for EQGP and RMP, and as a result, should result in the growth of both companies.

EQT Corporation Financials

As we can see EQT Corporation operates in a growing market and has impressive assets with significant growth potential going forward. As we will see here, the company has impressive financials that will support the company going forward and make it a strong investment.

EQT Corporation Financials - EQT Corporation Investor Presentation

EQT Corporation has grown its cash flow significantly. The company’s 3Q 2017 cash flow was $0.21 billion compared to $0.17 billion for the previous quarter, or growth of almost 25%. In 2018, the company anticipates debt refinancing and improved efficiencies in its operations will result in roughly $100 million in savings, allowing the company’s quarterly cash flow to increase by almost 10%.

Any increase in natural gas prices on top of this should support the company’s income even further. It appears that oil prices are on the path to recovery, since their low in early 2016. Continued recovery will provide a boost to EQT Corporation’s cash flow.

As we saw above, EQT Corporation earned roughly $60 million a quarter in cash flow from its distributions in its midstream corporations. The company anticipates that that will grow to almost $150 million a quarter by 2020, in just 3 years. Since most of this growth in midstream earnings is profit, that alone improves the company’s operating cash flow by almost 50%, making the company a solid investment.

EQT Corporation Synergies - EQT Corporation Investor Presentation

And from the company’s massive Rice Energy acquisition, the company anticipates it’ll achieve a stunning $2.5 billion in synergies over the next decade. The company anticipates roughly $0.2 billion average annual capital efficiencies and $0.1 billion in average annual general and administrative savings. This $0.3 billion in savings each year should increase the company’s cash flow by low-double digits annually.

That growth in the company’s synergies mean great things going forward for the company.

EQT Corporation 2018 - EQT Corporation Investor Presentation

EQT Corporation anticipates adjusted operating cash flow of roughly $2.4 billion for 2018, a massive increase over 2017. The company anticipates a 4% increase in its unit costs but costs in most of the different regions. That should come from roughly $4.8 billion in net cash for the year, incredibly impressive for a company with a market cap of just over $15 billion.

Going forward, this shows a massive improvement in EQT Corporation’s financials that the company can use to reward shareholders making the company a strong investment.

Conclusion

EQT Corporation has had a difficult time since the start of the oil crash. The company has seen its share price drop dramatically. However, the company has used the current difficult oil environment to make a large accretive acquisition of Rice Energy and operates in a market that is growing rapidly. That growth in the markets combined with the acquisition will significant support EQT Corporation’s earnings.

EQT Corporation anticipates cash flow to break even for 2018 despite the fact that the company plans to invest 16% of its market cap and increase its production by 17%. That growth in the company’s production will increase its cash flow going forward in 2020 onwards. The company will be able to use that cash to reward investors making it a great investment.

Disclosure: I am/we are long EQT.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.