Aptiv: Growth To Continue

Although the shares of Aptiv plc (APTV) are up about 52% over the past twelve months, they still represent great value at these levels. I’ll go through my reasoning by reviewing the financial history of the firm, and will also model the future price based on the dividend. I’ll make an appeal to authority, and I’ll conclude by looking at this stock relative to the overall market. There’s not much to dislike here, and I’ll go through my reasoning below.

Financial History

A quick review of the financial statements reveals that this is a growth company. Revenue and net income are both up nicely over the past five years, and the trend seems to be continuing, as the first nine months of 2017 were much better than the same period in 2016. This is, in short, a growth company.

At the same time, management seems to be rather shareholder friendly as evidenced by the fact that they have returned just under $5.4 billion to shareholders over the past six years. I consider this to be of critical importance, because a friendly management is a necessary precondition to a successful investment. If management is in any way unfriendly, how is an investor expected to make any return?

The level of debt has also grown dramatically over the past few years, which I am typically worried about. That said, in this case, I’m not as concerned as I might otherwise be for a few reasons. First, the vast majority of debt (73%) is due in 2023 or later. Second, at 3.9%, the interest rate is reasonable. For these reasons, I don’t think there’s too much risk of a short term credit or liquidity crisis here. Given the company’s history, though, this is something to keep an eye on.

The Dividend

Although this has been a growth company over the past few years, investors are understandably more concerned about the future than the past. For that reason, I must spend some time on a forecast of what I think should be a reasonable future price. Whenever I forecast, I engage in a ceteris paribus assumption, meaning that I hold all variables constant but one. In my view, the dividend drives value here, so it’s that that I’ll focus in on.

Over the past five years, the combination of share buybacks and generally increasing dividends payments has resulted in dividend per share growth of a CAGR of about 11%. That said, the rate of growth has stalled over the past few years, obviously. For my forecast, I think a reasonable place to start is to assume that the recent past will repeat in the immediate future. So, I’m modelling no dividend growth in 2018, followed by further growth in 2019 into 2022. This echoes the dividend per share past. I should also point out that the low payout ratio (22%) suggests to me that there’s room for a dividend increase here.

When I forecast in this way, I come up with an estimate of a CAGR for the shares of just over 9%. I consider this to be a very reasonable return in light of the relatively low risks present.

Appeal To Authority

The fact of the matter is that some investors are more “in the know” than others, and I think it’s a good idea to follow their lead. I think people who work at the company, and live and breathe the business, are going to be more well informed investors about the business. For that reason, I think the recent two purchases by Kevin Clark, and Frank Dellaquila of 22,500 shares and 1,000 shares respectively is significant. These buys happened last month and I think it reasonable to assume that they know something the rest of the market may not. At the very least, it makes me feel somewhat more comfortable with a position knowing that the CEO and a director have some “skin in the game.”

Technical Snapshot

As per our ChartMasterPro Daily Trade Model, the trend for APTV would turn bullish with a daily close above $87.00. This would signal a bullish breakout from an Ascending Triangle on the daily charts. From here, we see the shares climbing to the $91.00 level over the next three months.

We will buy APTV call options that will provide us with approximately 14x leverage on our long trade on a daily close above $87.00. Our initial stop-loss exit signal will be a daily close below $85.00.

For investors in the shares, we recommend that you hold for three months or $91.00, whichever comes first. For longer-term investors (years, not months), we believe APTV is a solid addition to any dividend growth portfolio over the next four years.

Conclusion

As I’ve said repeatedly, investing can be a dream or a nightmare. It’s a nightmare when we buy companies that have too much optimism embedded in the price. It’s a nightmare when we buy shares that are already “priced for perfection”, because the market will inevitably be disappointed by something about a report that is not perfect, and the shares are inevitably punished. This is why I like buying companies that trade at a relative discount to the overall market.

For that reason, I like the shares of Aptiv at these levels, as the company continues to trade at a significant (35%) discount to the overall market. That is a strange phenomenon for a business like this, and so I strongly suggest that investors buy now before the price inevitably rises.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in APTV over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.