Mallinckrodt: Recent Insider Buying Sending A Buy Signal?

No soldier outlives a thousand chances. But every soldier believes in Chance and trusts his luck.” ― Erich Maria Remarque

Today we take an extensive look at a controversial biopharma stock. The shares have seen over $1 million in insider purchases lately. The company also has made a significant recent acquisition and I have field a couple of questions from readers around this 'battleground stock' of late.

Company Overview:

Mallinckrodt (NYSE: MNK) is a large pharmaceutical company that has a global footprint and is based out of the United Kingdom. As a large pharmaceutical company, the company’s portfolio is wide ranging and includes the following areas: autoimmune diseases, rare diseases, immunotherapy, neonatal respiratory critical care therapies, analgesics and hemostasis products. Furthermore, the products within these areas range from branded products to generics and the company also sells active pharmaceutical ingredients. For example, the company sells Acetaminophen, which is the active ingredient in Tylenol, and supplies customers in over 100 countries. Mallinckrodt currently has a market capitalization around $2.2 billion and transacts and trades just over $23.00 a share

Source: Company Investment Presentation

As eluded to earlier, the company has a range of products that are currently on the market. The company reported net sales for the third quarter of $794 million. Specialty brands represented $591 million, down nearly 7% year over year. Specialty generics were responsible for $189 million in net sales for Q3, which is a 21% year over year decline. Recently, Mallinckrodt experienced a negative development facing one of the company’s more important products Inomax, which drove $126 million in Q3 net sales. In September, a judge in Delaware invalidated some patents held by the company on their Inomax respiratory treatment system. This ruling was the result of Mallinckrodt bringing a lawsuit against Praxair, which is looking to market a generic version of Inomax. Mallinckrodt said that they would appeal the ruling.

Source: Company Investment Presentation

Acthar is the company’s most important product, representing roughly 39% of Q3’s total revenue. Acthar is a repository corticotropin injection that has numerous approved indications that includes the treatment of infantile spasms in infants and children under the age of two; treatment of exacerbations of multiple sclerosis in adults; and may be used on a host of other disorders and diseases like ophthalmic conditions. Sales of the product were down 6% in the quarter. Management alluded to the fact that they were seeing an increasing number of prescriptions go unfilled, which may be the result of push back from payers. The company stated that they remain confident in getting Acthar back on track and that their efforts to do so are starting to translate. However, they also stated that “the issue will be measured in quarters, not in weeks or months”, which implies a slow turnaround.

The product is facing serious headwinds that range from the product being used less in indications outside of infantile spasms, to key distributors cutting back on prescriptions. Also, the product is continually criticized by various professionals for its weak value proposition. Articles like the one found Business Insider ask, “why has the US government spent $1 billion on a drug that is no more effective than alternatives that are tens of thousands of dollars cheaper per treatment?” That article’s central question stems from a study conducted by the Oregon Health and Science University School of Medicine and Oregon State who have been looking into why the drug is so popular with doctors who utilize the product for aliments that the drug has never been proved to be that effective for and for which there are much cheaper alternatives. A central issue for Mallinckrodt is that, due to their capital structure and the current product mix, the company is very reliant on its lead product Acthar remaining a vocal point of the company. However, doctors, scientist, industry experts, investments firms, research houses, government, and insurance/benefits providers all becoming increasingly critical of Acthar.

Furthermore, regarding Acthar and the headwinds it’s facing, the year started off on a bad note with the company getting a slap on the wrist for illegally maintaining a drug monopoly. This cost the company $100 million as part of a settlement to the FTC. A central component of the case for the FTC was that Acthar’s monopoly on the market was witnessed in its pricing power. Over the course of 15 years the price of the drug went up 85,000%. Also, Questar, which was acquired by Mallinckrodt, was able to block its only real competition by gaining the US rights for Synacthen Depot which is a synthetic version of Acthar. Questor purchased the U.S. rights from Novartis (NYSE: NVS) for $135 million. Mallinckrodt’s credibility has certainly taken a hit as its reputation as a price gouging company has been more widely accepted with each passing year. The company, in an effort to not be targeted as a price gouging opportunist, has pledged to keep future price hikes to single digits. Ironically, that would mean that a single price hike would cover the cost of the settlement paid to the Federal Trade Commission.

Negatives relating to Acthar aside, there have been some positive developments as of late. The company just made news with some M&A action. The company decided to bolster its rare disease drugs with a $1.2 billion buyout of Sucampo (NASDAQ: SCMP). The acquisition gives Mallinckrodt access to some late stage assets such as a late-stage drug for Niemann-Pick type C disease. Overall, the buyout should add 30 cents EPS in fiscal year 2018 and possibly double that in fiscal year 2019. Also, there recently was some solid insider buying. Throughout November there was a wide range of insiders that made various $40,000 to $200,000 purchases. In total, there were 13 insiders that collectively spent over $1.4 million acquiring shares on the open market. All of the purchases occurred between the share prices of $20.42 and $22.02 a piece.

Source: Company Investment Presentation

Pipeline

StrataGraft:

StrataGraft is in development to treat partial thickness and full thickness burns. Partial thickness burns affect the top two layers of skin and can either heal or worsen into full thickness burns. Partial thickness burns are a serious problem as the burns can become infected and or result in abnormal scarring. The current standard of care for both types of burns is skin-grafting, which results in a donor site wound because healthy skin has to be harvested. StrataGraft would reduce the need for skin-grafting. 10,000 burn patients require autografting in the U.S. annually. Peak global sales are estimated by the company to be greater than $125 million. Expected launch of the drug is targeted for 2018 and the drug losses exclusivity in 2032.

Stannsoporfin:

Stannsoporfin is a heme oxygenase inhibitor that seeks to reduce the build-up of bilirubin in infants at risk for severe neonatal jaundice. It’s estimated that 70,000 to 125,000 babies annually in the U.S alone suffer from sever jaundice and resistance to phototherapy or readmitted. Phototherapy is used to deal with the most severe cases, but the treatment option can lead to neurological complications due to the excessive rise in bilirubin levels. Peak global sales are estimated by the company to be greater than $125 million. Expected launch of the drug is targeted for 2020 and the drug losses exclusivity in 2032.

Terlipressin:

Terlipressin is intended to reduce the mortality and time to discharge in Hepatorenal Syndrome Type 1. HRS-1 consists of rapid deterioration of kidney function in people with cirrhosis or liver failure and is life threatening. HRS-1 is estimated to affect anywhere between 10,000 to 30,000 patients in the U.S. There are currently no FDA approved therapeutics. Peak global sales are estimated by the company to be greater than $300 million. Expected launch of the drug is targeted for 2020 and the drug losses exclusivity in 2027.

Overall, the company has more than 12 therapeutics in the pipeline that are in Phase 1 or higher and a few pre-clinical options in development. The company has a history of growth through acquisition and often adds promising candidates. For example, not only did the company recently acquire Sucampo, which resulted in the pickup of promising candidates, but they also recently acquired Ocera Therapeutics. The acquisition of Ocera gives the company access to an oral and IV formulation of a product called OCR-002, which is designed to rapidly lower abnormally elevated systemic ammonia levels and treat hepatic encephalopathy in patients with liver cirrhosis and acute liver failure. The FDA has granted the drug Orphan Drug designation and Fast Track status. OCR-002 could be the first intravenous therapeutic option indicated for the treatment of acute HE in the U.S. There’s roughly 200,000 U.S. hospitalizations each year from acute HE. The total acute and recurrent HE market opportunity is between $5 and $7 billion.

STANNSOPORFIN STANNSOPORF STANNSOPORFININ

Analyst Commentary and Balance Sheet

As of September 29, 2017, Mallinckrodt had cash and cash equivalents of approximately $371.8 million, which is roughly $30 million more than the company had on December 30, 2016 Research and development expenses for the third quarter of 2017 were $59.5 million, compared to $67.9 million for the same period last year. General, selling and administrative expenses for the third quarter of 2017 were $205.7 million; compared to $267.8 million for the same period last year.

The company has a large debt load with long-term debt coming in at just over $5.5 billion in Q3 and total liabilities at the end of Q3 totaling just south of $9.5 billion. The company has a net debt leverage ratio of 3.9, which is certainly on the higher side. However, the debt is manageable, at least for now, given the company’s free cash flow and access to additional capital. The company is certainly working on reducing their debt position with $348 million in net debt repayments thus far in the year. With debt playing such a large role in the company’s capital structure, the Tax Cut and Jobs Act will have an effect on the company. The total effects of the bill are likely not yet fully understood, but the company estimates that TCJA will result in a deferred tax benefit of $450 to $500 million. This reflects the reduction in the corporate federal income rate from 35% to 21%. The tax reform bringing about a lower effective tax rate is certainly a plus, but management also stated that “the beneficial impact from the reduction in the statutory rate will mostly be offset by tighter limitations on interest expense deductions.”

Wall Street appears to have a mixed view on MNK’s prospects. The median analyst price target on the stock is just north of $30.00 a share. Four firms came out on December 26th to weigh in on the name. Goldman Sachs, Canaccord Genuity, and Wells Fargo all issued hold ratings on the name. The price targets ranged from $23 a share to $24 a share. However, Cantor Fitzgerald placed a buy rating on the stock and issued a $42 price target. The analyst over at Cantor Fitzgerald likes the acquisition of Sucampo: “We like this deal because it brings a commercial product (Amitiza) and two Phase 3 pipeline assets (CPP-1X/sulindac, VTS-270) in rare diseases with combined peak sales of $450MM+. For context, FactSet consensus forecasts sales of $3.1B for MNK in 2018. The deal is also immediately accretive.” Piper Jaffray reissued their Buy rating and $37 price target this Tuesday.

Verdict:

There are certainly some things to like about this potential turnaround. A recent acquisition that makes strategic sense, its free cash flow, evolving pipeline and, of course, recent insider buying. However, the debt load and controversy around its leading drug only allows me to offer a tepid recommendation at best. MNK might merit a very small holding within a well-diversified portfolio at this point. If more signs of a turnaround emerge, a larger stake in the future might be warranted.

The music at a wedding procession always reminds me of the music of soldiers going into battle.” ― Heinrich Heine

This research was done in collaboration with Vincent Tizono. If you would like to get these types of articles as soon as they are published, just become a real-time follower to the Insiders Forum by clicking here, hitting the big, orange "Follow" button, and selecting the "real-time alerts" option.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in MNK over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.