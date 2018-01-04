Should You Buy This Senior Residence's Healthy 5.3% Dividend Yield?

Investment Thesis

Extendicare (OTCPK:EXETF) (TSX:EXE) is a provider of care and services for seniors in Canada. The company is expected to enjoy favorable demographics as Canada's population ages. However, much of Extendicare’s revenue rely on government funding and it does not enjoy good margins. Although the company pays an attractive dividend with 5.3% yield, investors may wish to research other companies such as Sienna Seniors Living (OTCPK:LWSCF) or Chartwell Retirement Residence (OTC:CWSRF) before making their decisions on which senior housing company to own. In the rest of the article, I will present my case as to why I believe Extendicare is a hold.

Source: Investor Presentation

Majority Revenue Came from Lower Margin Long-Term Care and Home Health Care

Extendicare does not have a good portfolio mix. In fact, a huge chunk of the company’s revenue came from long-term care and home-care sectors, which are mostly government funded. We can see from the table below that in the first 9 months, revenue from Extendicare’s long-term care and home health care are C$458 million (or 56% of its revenue) and C$327 million (or 40% of its total revenue respectively. Both sectors heavily rely on government funding. For example, 98% of its home health care revenue in 2017 came from contracts tendered by locally administered provincial agencies. On the other hand, retirement living sector (mostly private-pay) only makes up a negligible 2% of the revenue in the first 9 months of 2017.

Source: Q3 Management Discussion & Analysis

Expansion into Private-Pay Retirement and Home-Care Sector will not have a Significant Impact in the Short Term

Management is aware of the importance of increasing exposure to private-pay retirement and home-care sector to decrease its reliance on government funded revenues. They have increased their exposure in the past few years by gradually increasing their retirement living portfolio. Currently they have about 574 suites in operation and several projects in development that should add nearly 300 suites by 2019. However, these additional contributions of revenue is still not significant and will not contribute much to Extendicare’s net operating income in the near term.

Extendicare’s Expansion to Private-Pay Retirement Units (Source: Q3 Management Discussion & Analysis)

Management’s Goal to Improve Operating Margin in Home Health Care

One main reason that Extendicare suffered a margin compression in the third quarter was the higher labor cost of its home health-care operations as labor cost represented nearly 93% of its revenue. In the third quarter, its operating expense grew by C$18.2 million due to higher labor costs of C$17.3 million. The main drivers were mandatory wage increases in Ontario and higher severance costs as the company implemented its productivity initiatives. As a result, its operating margin was 50 basis points less than the 10.7% in Q3 2016. Management has applied to the government for incremental funding. If approved, its operating margin will improve. However, the outcome remains uncertain. Although consistent and stable, Extendicare’s reliance on government funding, in my opinion, represents a risk in its net operating income.

Attractive Dividend with Sustainable Payout Ratio

Extendicare currently pays a monthly dividend of C$0.04 per share. At today’s trading price of C$9.11, its dividend yield is about 5.3%. Its third quarter dividend payout ratio is 68% based on its adjusted funds from operation (“AFFO”). Although its dividend appears to be safe with a healthy payout ratio, we need to keep in mind that the payout ratio was significantly higher than last year's due to a decline in the company's operating margin, as mentioned in the prior section. It is also important to note that Extendicare does not have a history of increasing its dividends. In fact, it has been paying the same dividend of C$0.04 per unit since 2013.

AFFO in C$ Millions (Source: Investor Presentation)

Trading Below Its Net Asset Value

Extendicare’s current net asset value (“NAV”) is about $10.10 per unit as estimated by TD Securities. However, its units are currently trading at C$9.11 per unit. The price to NAV ratio of 90.1% implies a discount of nearly 10%. This value is lower than its two Canadian peers. Both Chartwell Retirement Residence (OTC:CWSRF) and Sienna Senior Living (OTCPK:LWSCF)’s price to NAV ratio are close to their NAVs (98% and 102% respectively). Compare that with Extendicare’s U.S. peers, whose shares are trading at an average of about 10% premium to its price to NAV ratio, and I think Extendicare’s current share is attractive.

Fair Price to AFFO Valuation

Despite trading at about 10% discount to its NAV, Extendicare’s current price to AFFO ratio is only slightly below the average of its Canadian peers. As shown in the table below, its current price to AFFO ratio of 15.5x is slightly below the 15.9x average of its Canadian peers. There are several reasons why Extendicare is trading at this multiple. First, its margins are lower than its Canadian peers as it has a higher concentration of long-term care units than its peers. For example, most of Chartwell Retirement Residence’s portfolio is composed of higher margin retirement units. Second, its revenue growth is typically slower as a significant portion of its business relies on government funding. Given the above two reasons, I don't see much discount from Extendicare's price to AFFO ratio.

Source: Created by author, TD Securities

Investor Takeaway

Extendicare offers an attractive dividend yield of 5.3% for income investors hoping to gain some exposure in the sector of senior housing. Although the company is positioned to capture the trend of ageing Canadian population, its revenue depends heavily on government funding and has lower margin than its peers. Although it is currently trading at a discount to its NAV, its price to AFFO multiple is only slightly below the average of its Canadian peers. Investors may wish to look into Chartwell Retirement Residence or Sienna Senior Living before making an investment decision.

Note: This is not financial advice and that all financial investments carry risks. Investors are expected to seek financial advice from professionals before making any investment.

