Equity Funds Post For Q4 2017 A Ninth Consecutive Quarter Of Plus-Side Returns

For Q4 2017, equity funds (+4.85% on average) posted their ninth consecutive quarterly gain.

The U.S. Diversified Equity (USDE) Funds macro-classification (+5.12%) jumped to the top of the leader board for the first quarter in four, followed by World Equity Funds (+4.94%).

The Sector Equity Funds macro-classification housed four of the six worst-performing classifications in the equity universe for Q4, with Global Health/Biotechnology Funds (-1.73%) being the group laggard.

For 2017, the average equity mutual fund posted an eye-popping return of 20.38%, with the World Equity Funds macro-classification (+28.53%) posting its strongest one-year return since 2009.