Francesca's Is Skewed Towards The Bulls Here

I’ve had an on-again, off-again relationship with Francesca’s (FRAN) over the years. I was gung-ho bullish on the stock a long time ago but since its original growth troubles made the stock oscillate between $10 and $20, I’ve had differing views on the stock at different times. FRAN moves a bunch on sentiment which produces chances for both long and short positions on the stock. Beginning the new year, it looks to me like FRAN is all set for a long position.

This looks like a bottoming process

We can see that FRAN has spent several months consolidating in the $6 to $8 range and we find the stock just over $7 today. The fact that it arrested the steep, protracted decline that took it from $22 to $7 in the space of eight months is a good thing and it looks to me like the stock has bottomed. That’s not to say FRAN is now going to be a rocket ship higher but it does look like a base is forming and that’s an important thing to occur.

The fundamentals remain very weak

The thing is that FRAN is still languishing because there’s a tremendous amount of uncertainty surrounding its future. The third quarter showed us just how bad things can get for FRAN with total sales falling 11% and comps falling a whopping 18%. The hurricanes that impacted the southeast US this fall hit FRAN particularly hard not just because it has a concentration of stores in the impacted areas, but because its corporate headquarters is in Houston. That means that not only were some stores inaccessible and/or damaged, but the supply chain broke down as coordination from the head office was severely disrupted. This was not responsible for even the majority the comp sales decline but it certainly didn’t help and it made a bad quarter look even worse.

The third quarter obviously isn’t a fluke – apart from the hurricanes – as FRAN has struggled over and over again to get the assortment right and see comp sales rise sustainably. We’ve seen stops and starts but nothing over the medium term where we witness steady improvements; FRAN has been feast or famine for years now and I think investors are tired of dealing with the whipsawing.

The odds are in the favor of the bulls

The good news about full-year guidance being for -9% to -10% comps is that next year’s comps have a much lower base from which to work. FRAN has seen every category struggle this year and while that is certainly a bearish sign, we’ve seen moments of brilliance on the merchandising front. FRAN prides itself on the treasure hunt experience in retail and when that works, it works beautifully. When it doesn’t and people stop hunting, the results can be disastrous. This is the biggest risk to the stock right now because if FRAN cannot fix its mistakes with respect to merchandising, we’ll see more years like this one and $7 will not be the bottom.

The company continues to open 60 or so new stores a year but that won’t last forever; at some point, FRAN needs to get comps right and as I said, I’m optimistic we’ll see that again. FRAN has been terrible this year but we continue to hear that the focus is on getting the assortment right; let’s see if it works.

The good news is that taking a flyer on FRAN here – which is essentially what you’re doing – is a relatively safe bet as taking flyers goes given that we are at less than 10 times next year’s earnings. This year has gone very poorly but when we’ve seen this sort of performance from FRAN in the past, it always bounces back so next year looks like a prime setup for getting long. The valuation is that of a beaten down company investors don’t trust and that is what FRAN is right now; whether you have the faith to embrace it or not is up to you.

Risk/reward is heavily skewed

FRAN is not without risk; I’ve mentioned a few here already. However, at this price and considering the fact that it is still very profitable, it would take years of disastrous results to sink the stock a bunch lower than it is today. I think this $6/$7 consolidation is the bottom and that there’s upside to potentially $20 if FRAN returns to comp sales and margin growth, which would require the assortment to be right. Downside would be limited given that even with its struggles, FRAN is still producing 70+ cents of EPS each year. If FRAN can perform as terribly as it has this year and still hit 70 cents – give or take – I’m not sure how it could get appreciably worse than that. If it gets the assortment right and comps return, however, we could easily be talking about $1+ in EPS and a multiple in the high-teens. FRAN takes some faith here but the risk/reward looks strong for the bulls so I’m in, again.

Disclosure: I am/we are long FRAN.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.