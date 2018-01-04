Is This High-Yield Blue Chip A Firesale Buying Opportunity? Or Simply On Fire?

Thanks to a highly attractive valuation, I still recommend Omega Healthcare, but be aware that this is a medium risk stock so size your position appropriately.

The realities of the situation are highly complex, thanks to the interplay between highly uncertain demographics, industry, and regulatory trends.

A raging debate on Seeking Alpha is underway about whether or not Omega Healthcare is a high-yield value trap, or a highly undervalued SWAN stock.

The most recent quarterly results greatly shook investor confidence in the bull thesis of this industry leading blue chip's dividend growth prospects.

Source: imgflip

Omega Healthcare Investors (OHI) has long been a favorite among high-yield investors, thanks to its impressive record of strong and sustained dividend growth.

Source: Brad Thomas

That includes raising its dividend 43 times since 2003, and for the last 21 quarters in a row.

However, in the most recent quarter, Omega greatly shook the market's confidence with the announcement that its fifth largest tenant was unable to make its rent. This forced Omega to restructure its leases and means that 2017 is likely to be the first time in 13 years that Omega fails to grow its adjusted funds from operations of AFFO (REIT equivalent of free cash flow and what pays the dividend).

This has led to a raging debate on Seeking Alpha, with various contributors such as Trapping Value and Julian Lin accusing management of lowering its portfolio standards over the years, and thus being the opposite of a SWAN (sleep well at night) stock.

Brad Thomas has countered with an argument that Omega is a best in breed industry blue chip, and that its top notch management team, and vast diversification makes it a low risk, high-yield buying opportunity.

As someone who has long been a fan of Omega, and who owns a large position in my own high-yield retirement portfolio, I think it's time to clarify the big risks, and opportunities that Omega represents.

Because, as with most things in life, both bulls and bears are partially right. Omega does in fact have many positive attributes that could make it an excellent long term, high-yield dividend growth investment. However, the challenges facing it and the skilled nursing facility or SNF industry as a whole also means that this stock isn't for everyone.

The Good

Source: Omega Healthcare Investor Presentation

Omega Healthcare is America's largest and most diversified SNF REIT with 1,000 facilities in 42 states and the UK, leased to 77 SNF operators. According to Omega's CEO, the beauty of such a diversified REIT, by both geography and operators, is that this decreases cash flow variability and makes risk management easier.

Source: Omega Healthcare Investors

That in turn allows the REIT to not just maintain its generous dividend, but keep growing it despite the current industry challenges. This is largely due to the REIT's aggressive, but disciplined approach to growth, which continues to this day.

Source: Omega Healthcare Investors

For example, in the most recent quarter, Omega purchased 15 Indiana SNFs with 2,074 beds with 9.5% cap rates (net operating income/asset value), and 2.5% annual rent escalators.

Another positive for Omega is long-term demographic trends of a rapidly aging population. Specifically this means that, eventually, assuming no large scale SNF overbuilding or unexpected Medicaid payment changes, demand for SNFs should rise high enough to counter the occupancy weakness we've seen in the past decade.

Source: Omega Healthcare Investors

Another positive for Omega Healthcare is in its business model, which I like for several reasons.

First, Omega is a triple net lease REIT, meaning that it purchases a facility from a current operator, and then leases it back to them via a very long-term contract, with annual rent escalators built in. The tenant pays for maintenance, insurance, and taxes, meaning that Omega enjoys very high margins on its rent.

And thanks to the large number of properties and counter parties it operates with, this creates a situation in which Omega has few contracts expiring in any given year. This means far more stable cash flow with which to support the dividend.

Source: Omega Healthcare Investor Presentation

Another positive is that most of Omega's contracts are structured as masterlease agreements, with risk mitigating collateralization. This basically means that each operator is required to pay Omega under an "all or none" arrangement, thus preventing them from defaulting on rent from individual facilities that may be struggling.

Finally, given the severe challenges facing the SNF industry, it's very important that shareholders can trust Omega's senior management team. Fortunately OHI is the bluest of industry blue chips, having gone public in 1992, and with the average management tenure of 17 years.

The reason this matters is that Omega's key to long-term growth is ongoing highly accretive acquisitions that take advantage of low SNF prices that result in high cap rates that help AFFO/share grow. Basically this means that Omega management needs to walk a fine line between finding good value, and avoiding value traps. Since 2005 the REIT has generally focused on partnering with operators with EBITDAR/rent coverage ratios of 1.3 to 1.4. This means that at the time of the deal, the operators were profitable enough to cover their rent, and annual escalators.

In addition, investors can take heart from the fact that there has been some rather large insider buying at Omega recently. For example, Director Bernard Korman has increased his stake by nearly 25%. That's thanks to 200,000 shares purchased for about $5.3 million since October 31st.

Callen Craig, another director, while a much smaller player, also raised his stake with a relatively large market purchase. Specifically, Craig grew his stake in Omega by 55% by purchasing 10,000 shares at $27.38 on November 2nd. In addition, there have been no insider sales since the nasty Q3 surprise, indicating that at the very least REIT insiders don't appear to be abandoning a sinking ship.

The bottom line is that Omega represents America's oldest, largest, and most experienced SNF REIT. The top notch management team has shown a strong ability to mitigate risk, and achieve a good balance between long-term growth, while still focusing on disciplined property acquisitions that help to grow AFFO/share, and ultimately the dividend.

That being said, there are some very real risks that even the industry's best management team may struggle with going forward.

The Bad

There is a reason that healthcare REITs like Ventas (VTR) have been exiting the SNF industry. Earlier on the industry's optimism about the coming silver tsunami meant that too many facilities were built, which has led to overcapacity.

Source: Omega Healthcare Investor Presentation.

In fact, thanks to changing Federal healthcare policy and consumer tastes (more on this later), the industry's occupancy rates have been steadily declining for years. Now the good news is that Omega's tenants have generally maintained above average occupancy but they too haven't been immune from this negative trend.

And combined with major negative factors such as rising labor costs, this has resulted in Omega's EBITDAR coverage ratio (cash flow/rent) declining to very worrisome levels.

Source: Omega Healthcare Investor Presentation

The good news is that it does appear as if Omega's EBITDAR coverage ratio has bottomed and is now gradually rising. In addition, even at its Q3 2016 low, the coverage ratio was far from the 1.05 it hit in 2002 when major changes in Medicare and Medicaid devastated the SNF industry.

This was caused by a major change in how the government pays for SNF facilities, and led to a crashing profitability and numerous big bankruptcies in the industry.

Source: Center for Medicare & Medicaid Services

During this time, Omega's revenues crashes, its dividend was suspended, and the share price collapsed.

The good news is that the SNF industry and Omega isn't likely to face a similar doomsday scenario. However, investors need to be aware that about a third of its rent is coming from distressed tenants, meaning those with EBITDAR coverage of 1.2 or below.

Source: Omega Healthcare Investors

This means that there is now a greater risk that Omega could see more Orianna like lease restructurings in the future. Specifically, Orianna, which leases 42 of Omega's facilities, has seen labor costs rise much faster than revenue (6% over the past three years vs. 2% revenue growth).

In addition, the various aspects of Omega that make its triple net lease business model so appealing can also be a double edged sword. For example, master leases means that tenants must pay rent on all leased properties, even if individual facilities are losing money.

However, this also creates a situation in which an operator may be dragged down by underperforming properties. This is what we saw with Orianna, which actually had very high occupancy (89% in the past year), and yet its financial position had weakened due to several factors beyond its control (more on this in a moment).

In other words, the SNF industry is one in which counterparty risk is huge. Given the industry's low margins, and various secular headwinds, even the strongest operators can ultimately see their cash flows take a hit and their EBITDAR coverage ratios decline to dangerous levels.

The bottom line on the Orianna restructuring is that Omega expects its rent from this operator to decline about 25%, from $46 million a year to $35 million. Should Omega be forced to restructure its remaining 20 distressed operators under similar terms to keep them afloat, which might result in about an 8% decline in rent.

This would could offset much of the gains in rent generated from Omega's growth pipeline and potentially result in slower, flat or even slightly negative AFFO/share growth.

Medical REIT AFFO/Share Growth Projections

Source: Brad Thomas

In fact, currently, analysts are expecting Omega's AFFO/share growth to remain positive in 2018 and 2019, but far slower than in recent years. This is due to concerns over exactly these kinds of lease restructurings.

What might this mean for the REIT's dividend? Well there's good and bad news on that. On the plus side Omega's current payout ratio is low enough to mean that even should AFFO/share growth take a hit in the short to medium-term, the current dividend is likely to remain sustainable for the foreseeable future.

However, that doesn't necessarily mean that the dividend risk is low. In fact, one of the reasons I consider Omega a medium risk stock, from a dividend perspective, is because Omega is currently in a liquidity trap.

Source: Omega Healthcare Investors

This is because, like all REITs, Omega pays out the majority of cash flow as unqualified dividends. However, that means most growth capital needs to be raised in external debt and equity markets. However, thanks to its share price being at multi-year lows, the cost of equity is now so high that Omega has had to fund the vast majority of its growth through debt.

The good news is that Omega has been highly conservative with its leverage in recent years and has a strong balance sheet (more on this later). However, the longer the share price languishes the greater the chance that Omega will have to possibly slow or even halt its rate of dividend growth. That's to prevent a situation where the REIT is cut off from an ability to grow because its rising payout ends up consuming too much of its cash flow safety buffer.

Given the highly pessimistic attitude of the market to Omega right now, a slow down or halting in the rate of dividend growth could act as an even stronger downside share price catalyst.

Now don't get me wrong. I don't necessarily expect this dire outcome to be likely. If it were, I wouldn't own Omega myself. However, investors need to understand that there are very real risks to the entire SNF industry, from several major secular trends.

The Ugly

The biggest question for Omega investors isn't whether or not the REIT can continue to be a best in breed industry leader, but whether or not the long-term bullish SNF thesis plays out at all. There is no guarantee that this will be the case, even with a very strong demographic tailwind set to hit in a few years. That's because the brunt of the favorable demographics is still several years away.

Source: Hoya Capital Real Estate

And while the demographic tsunami is certainly coming, potentially providing SNFs with millions of new customers, there's another important factor to consider. Specifically, that consumer tastes have shifted massively against SNF style facilities.

Source: Pew Research

In fact, a recent Pew Research study found that just 21% of elderly Americans want to end up in any kind of assisted living facility. This means that, while the number of people using SNFs will likely grow in the future, the pace of that growth might be much lower than investors expected.

And even if SNF occupancy grows at a rapid pace, that doesn't guarantee that SNF operators (OHI's tenants) will prosper. After all, the industry faces a major challenge in the form of rapidly rising labor costs.

Source: Hoya Capital Real Estate

Currently, the US labor market is the strongest it's been for nearly 20 years, with both unemployment, and underemployment at some of the lowest levels in recent history.

Source: Macrotrends

With the global and US economy now accelerating strongly, analysts expect US unemployment to continue declining. In fact, Goldman Sachs (GS) thinks it could hit 3.5% by the end of 2019. And I've seen some projections for that rate by the end of 2018.

3.5% unemployment would be the lowest level since 1969, and would likely cause stronger wage growth (3% to 3.25% in 2018 up from 2.5% in 2017 and 2% average over the past eight years). And given that the medical field is generally higher paying, this bodes poorly for the future labor costs of the SNF industry.

Finally, we can't forget the while elephant in the room; regulatory risks. Specifically, the Center For Medicare/Medicaid Services (CMS) has spent the last couple of years working feverishly to revamp the way that the Federal government pays for healthcare. And given that the number of SNF patients covered by Medicaid is up 300% over the past 10 years, this is a major concern for Omega who still gets 88% of its rent from the Federal government.

Source: Omega Healthcare earnings release

CMS' ongoing reforms has led to both more regulations (higher compliance costs), and alternative pricing models such as outcome based vs. pay for service. For example, under managed Medicare programs, SNF operators are facing shorter stays, and about a 20% less reimbursement than private payers ($400 vs. $500 per day).

Worse yet? The high uncertainty of future CMS changes means that average Medicare/Medicaid reimbursement per day could grow much slower than in the past.

Source: Omega Healthcare Investor Presentation

And worse still? Depending on how aggressively alternative pay models are instituted in the future, the absolute volume of SNF patients might not rise for a few years. In fact, under a worst-case scenario it might be until 2022 before SNF volumes end up hitting new records.

Source: Omega Healthcare Investor Presentation

This means that the ongoing industry pressures of low occupancy, rising costs, and slowing reimbursement growth could continue or even worsen in the coming years.

In other words, while the SNF industry will likely survive due to rising long-term demand, whether or not Omega's tenants are able to thrive is another question entirely.

Source: Hoya Capital Real Estate

This is because the complex interplay between a rapidly aging population, soaring medical costs, and the government's increasing role in elderly healthcare, makes Omega's long-term bullish thesis far less certain that many investors (including myself) had initially hoped for.

Dividend Profile Is Highly Appealing... For Now

Stock Forward Yield 2017 AFFO Payout Ratio Projected 10 Year Dividend Growth Projected 10 Year Total Return Omega Healthcare Investors 9.4% 79.3% 3.8% to 4.9% 13.2% to 14.3% S&P 500 1.8% 50% 6.1% 7.9%

Sources: Gurufocus, management guidance, FastGraphs, Multpl.com, CSImarketing

Omega Healthcare, like most REITs, is an investment that ultimately comes down to the dividend profile. This means that shareholders care about three things in particular: yield, dividend safety, and long-term growth prospects.

The good news is that, despite the recent struggles with distressed tenant lease reorganizations, Omega's dividend remains in good shape.

…we're comfortable raising the dividend this quarter, 21 quarters in a row. We've built over time a very significant cushion in that dividend and we look at Orianna and Daybreak as temporary, so we feel like we're going to gain back quite a bit of that cushion in 2018, so we feel good about the dividend pattern and our payment thereof." -Taylor Pickett, Omega CEO

This is thanks to a 2017 AFFO payout ratio that should come in at 79.3%, and that's including two tenants' temporary suspension of rental payments.

Latest acquisitions: $19.2 million in annual AFFO

Organic pipeline: $19.6 million

Projected Q4 2017 acquisitions ($112 million): $10.6 million

Projected 2018 acquisitions ($447 million): $41.4 million

Total: $90.8 million in future annual AFFO growth (13.9% growth in AFFO)

In addition, Omega is likely to continue to grow its property portfolio in the coming years, both via an organic growth pipeline and additional opportunistic acquisitions.

That in turn should create enough additional cash flow to allow Omega to continue its current dividend growth rate of 1 cent per share per quarter. In fact, even in a worst-case scenario in which 2018 sees more lease restructurings that totally offset the AFFO growth of a larger property base, Omega's AFFO payout ratio would still end up at 83.5%. This is below the 85% ratio I consider safe for medical REITs.

All told, I estimate that Omega should be able to continue growing its payout at the current rate, even if 100% of its new AFFO from growth is offset by lease renegotiations through 2020. That would require an average renegotiated rental rate that's 41% lower than originally agreed upon. Remember that Orianna's new deal is about 25% lower.

That means that for Omega's dividend should remain safe and growing as long as the SNF industry doesn't continue a steady slide into oblivion. Fortunately the last five quarters have shown signs that the REIT's EBITDAR coverage ratio appears to have bottomed and is now gradually rising.

However, another key aspect to dividend safety is the balance sheet. After all, a REIT that's drowning in debt can easily find itself forced to cut its dividend even if its AFFO payout ratio appears safe. This is both because it might violate debt covenants, and also find itself unable to refinance or take on new debt to grow.

Source: Omega Healthcare Investor Presentation

Fortunately, Omega's disciplined approach to debt means that this isn't a large concern. For example, management has a policy of targeting a 4 to 5 leverage ratio. At the moment the ratio is slightly above this target because of the decreased cash flow from its recent restructurings. However, in 2018 the return of rental payments from both Daybreak and Orianna should push it down to its more historic and safe levels.

Similarly, the fixed charge coverage ratio (EBITDA minus unfunded capital expenditures and distributions, divided by total debt service), is well above the 3.0 level that is generally considered safe for REITs. In fact, Omega's fixed charge coverage has been rising steadily for years. That's despite ongoing debt dominated growth, and very challenging industry conditions.

Another positive factor to consider is that not only has Omega been disciplined with its use of leverage, but the quality of the balance sheet has been steadily improving. Specifically this means that the percentage of secured debt has been steadily falling.

This provides the REIT with a large potential emergency fund should it ever need to quickly borrow. That's thanks to a vast unencumbered asset base Omega could use this as collateral to obtain financing even should a 2008-2009 style situation repeat, in which credit markets tighten substantially (not very likely).

Source: Omega Healthcare Investor Presentation

Meanwhile, the REIT continues to maintain a strong safety cushion with regards to its debt covenants. Remember that if a company breaches a covenant, creditors have the right to immediately call in a loan. This can potentially trigger a liquidity crisis that forces a dividend cut.

The fact that Omega has been able to remain safely away from its covenant limits, even in the worst year since 2002, is a strong indicator that management takes a very long-term view in regards to balancing growth and risk. That in turn should mean that Omega is capable of continuing to maintain a safe, generous and slowly growing dividend, barring a full on SNF meltdown such as 2002.

And when combined with its rock bottom valuation, this means that Omega is an excellent long term, high-yield investment. One with the potential for strong market beating total returns.

Valuation Is Mouthwatering... If You Are Comfortable With The Risks

OHI Total Return Price data by YCharts

The last few months have been rather rough on Omega shareholders. In fact, over the past year the stock has not just badly underperformed the market, but even REITs, which have had a rather weak year. However, that creates a potentially great opportunity for risk tolerant contrarian investors.

P/AFFO Historical P/AFFO Yield Historical Yield Percentage Of Time Yield Has Been Higher 8.4 11.5 9.4% 6.5% 12.2%

Sources: management guidance, Fastgraphs, YieldChart

That's because today Omega's price/AFFO is trading at levels not seen since the financial crisis. More importantly, the yield is must higher than its historical norm and has only been higher about 12.2% of the time in the past 22 years.

OHI Dividend Yield (NYSE:TTM) data by YCharts

However, there is more to valuation than merely looking at backwards looking metrics. After all, profits and dividends are collected in the future. This is why I like to use a long-term (20 year) discounted dividend model to estimate a dividend stock's fair value based on the net present value of its future payouts.

Forward Dividend Projected 10 Year Dividend Growth Projected Dividend Growth Years 11-20 Fair Value Estimate Dividend Growth Baked In Discount To Fair Value $2.60 3% (conservative case) 3% $44.97 -11.9% 39% 4% (likely case, analyst consensus) 4% $47.63 43% 5% (bullish case) 4% $49.9 45%

Sources: Gurufocus, FastGraphs

I use a 9.1% discount rate because historically (since 1871), a low cost S&P 500 ETF would have generated this total return net of the expense ratio. Thus, I consider 9.1% to be the opportunity cost of money.

Of course, a DDM is also far from a perfect valuation tool, simply because all future models require an educated guesstimate of smoothed out long-term growth. This is why I try to use a variety of realistic growth scenarios to get a range for how overvalued or undervalued a stock might be. In this case, whether you use a conservative, likely, or bullish dividend growth scenario, Omega appears to indeed be dirt cheap. In fact, shares are currently pricing in a -11.9% payout growth rate over the next decade.

That kind of pessimism would require not just a repeat of the SNF apocalypse, but one that is actually even more catastrophic and long lasting than what happened in the early 2000s. While such a scenario isn't outside the realm of possibility, the positive demographic tailwinds coming over the next 10 years makes it highly unlikely.

Which basically means that, assuming you are comfortable with the industry risks, and avoid overweighting Omega in your diversified dividend portfolio, this is a great time to add this industry leading blue chip.

Personally, I like to weight my portfolio by yield, but also place an initial max position size based on dividend risk.

Ultra low risk: (Limited to ETFs with proven histories of steadily growing dividends over time); max portfolio size 15% (core holding).

Low risk: High dividend safety and predictable growth for 5+ years, max portfolio size 10% (core holding).

Medium risk: Dividend safe and potentially growing for next two to three years, max portfolio size 5% .

. High risk: Dividend safe and predictable for one year, max portfolio size 2.5%.

Due to the large ongoing turmoil in the SNF industry, I consider Omega a medium risk stock, and so it represents 4.6% of my portfolio (and life savings).

Bottom Line: Omega Healthcare Isn't A SWAN But That Doesn't Mean It's Not A Good Holding In A Well-Diversified Portfolio

Personally I define a SWAN as a low dividend risk stock, meaning a healthy industry that creates strong dividend sustainability and the potential for reliable dividend growth over time.

Given the ongoing challenges of the SNF industry, I can't call Omega a low risk stock, and thus don't consider it a SWAN. That's because of the long lag time before America's strong demographic boom potentially provides rising occupancy and profits for its troubled tenants.

In addition, there is a real risk that shifting consumer preferences, rising labor costs, and the rise of alternate pay models for Medicare/Medicaid means that the bullish growth thesis for the SNF industry fails to materialize.

However, I do agree that of all SNF REITs, Omega does possess numerous competitive advantages that make it the strongest name in the industry. These include a world class, and experienced management team, a strong balance sheet, and vast diversification.

Basically, this means that while it's not certain that SNF REITs will prosper in the coming years, if anyone can create excellent shareholder returns, it's Omega Healthcare.

And given the current attractive valuation, I still recommend Omega as part of a well-diversified high-yield portfolio. Just make sure you fully understand, and are comfortable with the risks to this REIT, and size your portfolio position to fit your individual risk tolerance.

Disclosure: I am/we are long OHI.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.