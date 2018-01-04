Palladium Still Deserves A Piece Of Your Portfolio

The increased expense against Platinum poses the primary headwind for further upside, but I believe it will not be enough to stop further appreciation.

The international automotive boom, tightening emission legislation, and an increasingly favorable gasoline-diesel engine mix has been the primary driver behind Palladium's (PALL) recent run. Furthermore, the semiconductor boom, the increasing demand for hydrocarbons, supply constraints, and geopolitical concerns have added additional tailwinds. Looking ahead, ongoing supply constraints, geopolitical factors, and industrial demand signal further upside potential with mounting inflationary pressures adding an additional tailwind. Though some point to the increasingly cheaper alternative to Palladium (Platinum (PPLT)) as posing a cap on further upside, I believe that significant geopolitical and macroeconomic factors will drive the entire precious metals sector higher in 2018 and beyond, sustaining the spread between Palladium and Platinum as both metals shoot higher. Furthermore, vehicles are increasingly shifting away from diesel towards gasoline, making Palladium worth the extra cost for industry.

The growth in the global automotive market - as evidenced by the strong performance of auto supplier giants like Magna International (MGA) in Asia, accounts for more than 80% of Palladium demand. In particular, catalytic converters (~two-thirds of global demand) have served as a catalyst due to tightening emission standards and the increasing usage of gasoline engines in Europe to go along with the gasoline-dominated North American and Asian markets.

An additional boost to Palladium's price has come from the semiconductor boom, with electronics accounting for ~12% of total Palladium demand. With markets shifting value to semiconductor-driven technologies (IoT, Big Data, and AI), blossoming industries with trillion-dollar potential such as wirelessly powered industry, smart grids and cities, autonomous vehicles, and digital health should continue to demand a healthy supply of Palladium for years to come.

Furthermore, Palladium's price has been lifted by supply constraints due to labor issues among miners in South Africa (the world's second largest producer), which could easily re-emerge to disrupt future supplies. The U.S. sanctions on Russia (the world's largest supplier of Palladium) could also lead to disruptions in the metal's supply chain. Meanwhile, the secretive level of Palladium reserves in the Russian Precious Metals and State Depository are suspected to be nearly depleted. Furthermore, the above ground palladium stock is now at its lowest level since 2011 as supply has consistently failed to meet demand.

Moving forward, I am very bullish on precious metals, as ongoing discovery and mining challenges across the sector compress supply, while increased buys from China and India, inflationary global monetary and fiscal policy (especially in the major economies such as China, the U.S., Europe, and Japan), low prices relative to investment alternatives (i.e., cryptocurrencies, stocks, and bonds), and ongoing geopolitical tensions will drive mounting demand.

The main headwind seen for Palladium is that for the first time ever, it has become more expensive than Platinum:

While Platinum does have superior qualities (a 21.45 g/cm^3 density, 1768 F melting point, and a 3825 F boiling point) to Palladium (11.9 g/cm^3 density, 1560 F melting point, and a 2927 F boiling point), Palladium is used in gasoline powered engines while Platinum is used in diesel powered engines, enabling it to benefit from the rapid growth in Asia, which primarily uses gasoline powered vehicles. However, Platinum will likely experience demand boosts in other industrial applications which do not require Palladium for production, so this headwind will dampen demand growth to some degree.

Investor Takeaway:

Despite its rapid price appreciation, its run has been driven by industrial and geopolitical fundamentals rather than mere speculation. Given that the fundamentals continue to appear favorable for the foreseeable future Palladium still deserves a small spot in every precious metals investor's portfolio. Though its competitor Platinum will likely steal demand in some industries due to its more favorable spread with Palladium, there is plenty of room for both metals to command considerable demand in today's industrial marketplace, especially as materials applications continue to increase in nanotechnology, the defense industry, and hydro-fuels. Most importantly, ongoing geo-political concerns, inflationary monetary policies and deficit spending, and potential exoduses from cryptocurrency, bond, and equity markets will provide major tailwinds in the coming months and years across the precious metals sector.

