WCS Vs. WTI: Canadian Heavy Crude Discount Demystified

(All amounts in C$ unless otherwise noted)

For investors with exposure to the Canadian crude producers, 2017 was not the exact year they had hoped for. As WTI rallied and investor sentiment buoyed by the OPEC deal, stock prices of Canadian producers have languished even with WTI near US$60 a barrel. We believe it is an important and relevant topic given that most Canadian producers will be impacted by the WCS differential to varying extent depending on their production mix.

We believe one of the recent headwinds for Canadian producers is the weakness in Western Canadian Select, a benchmark price for most Canadian producers. The gap between WTI and WCS has widened significantly over the last few months, and there are no signs of the gap closing anytime soon. WCS represents the prices that many Canadian producers will receive for their heavy oil production and, barring hedges put in place by many producers, will have a direct impact on the earnings and cash flow for these companies. In this article we will dive into the recent weakness in WCS and discuss potential impact on Canadian producers.

Western Canadian Select ("WCS") Explained

According to Oil Sands magazine, Western Canadian Select is Canada's largest commercial heavy oil stream, comprised of bitumen, conventional oil, synthetic crude and diluent. It is a unique benchmark crude produced exclusively in Western Canada and many producers' realized price is based on WCS, not WTI. In summary, WCS is "heavier" than WTI and represents the benchmark price for many crude producers in Western Canada.

Source: Oil Sands Magazine. For more information on the specification of WCS, click here to learn more.

The Gap: WCS vs. WTI

Unlike other benchmark crudes, WCS Crude Oil Futures Contracts, which trade on the CME, reflects the differential to WTI, and not the actual WCS price. This differential is often referred to as the Heavy Oil Discount. Light sweet crude oil requires less energy to refine and should theoretically sell for a better price. This might have been true in the old days, but the logistics of moving the right type of crude to the right customer creates price differentials that go far beyond just quality (Source: Oil Sands Magazine).

Bloomberg tracks the gap between WCS and WTI and you can see the dramatic widening of the pricing gap starting in October 2017.

The gap means that as WTI and Brent rallies the Canadian producers are actually receiving far less due to the weakening of WCS. That poses a major threat to these companies' cash flow and capital plan. The recent drop-off in WCS prices has been a result of several factors:

Rising Production : Canadian oil sands producers are expected to pump another 315,000 barrels a day of supplies into the market in 2018, followed by 180,000 barrels a day in 2019. That follows growth of 250,000 barrels per day in 2017, according to a repo rt by The Globe and Mail . T SU) $17-billion Fort Hills mine and Canadian Natural Resources' (NYSE:CNQ) expanding Horizon complex) are coming up online and production will continue to rise, worsening the situation.

: Canadian oil sands producers are expected to pump another 315,000 barrels a day of supplies into the market in 2018, followed by 180,000 barrels a day in 2019. That follows growth of 250,000 barrels per day in 2017, according to a repo SU) $17-billion Fort Hills mine and Canadian Natural Resources' (NYSE:CNQ) expanding Horizon complex) are coming up online and production will continue to rise, worsening the situation. Pipeline Constraints: There have been several pipeline closures that added pain to the rising inventory. TransCanada's (NYSE:TRP) Keystone pipeline to the U.S. shut for almost two weeks last month after a spill in South Dakota. Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) has also reduced its pipeline capacity due to rising inventory and rationing, a practice aimed to apportioning available pipeline space as production outstrips capacity. "Based on our analysis, Western Canada's oil exports are set to materially exceed export pipeline capacity in the first quarter of 2018," analysts from RBC said in the report. The industry argues it needs more pipelines to fetch better prices, but Kinder Morgan Canada Ltd.'s Trans Mountain expansion to the West Coast and TransCanada's Keystone XL are years from being built, if approved, eventually given the fierce environmental protest so far.

Why Shipping?

A natural question comes to mind after reading about the pipeline issues and growing discount, why do Canadian producers have to ship the crude instead of refining them and selling end products such as gasoline, diesel. Part of the answer lies in the refinery capacity. With the current setup, Canadian refineries are already at capacity and most of the refineries that are configured for the heavy oil, the likes including WCS, are located in the gulf area. If the pipeline is maxed out, western Canadian oil will be stuck and rising inventory will result in lower prices. Part of the reason for the WCS discount is the need for transportation given the refinery locations and lack of export options otherwise. Canada is a net exporter for crude and transportation will continue to be a bottleneck of increasing export in the foreseeable future.

Where To Go From Here?

The outlook for WCS depends on pipeline capacity and production growth. Given the expected production growth from oil sands project and lack of new pipeline anytime soon, we would expect the WCS differential to stay at US$15-US$20 range in 2018 and 2019. New pipeline construction would be key to easing the inventory glut and close the pricing gap. The Canadian federal government announced on Nov. 29, 2016, its approval of the Line 3 Replacement Program. The anticipated in-service date for this project is 2019, pending U.S. regulatory approvals. Until then, the differential is likely to stay and continue to add a layer of certainty for Canadian crude producers.

When producers are unable to ship their crude by pipeline, they often turn to rail for alternative. Economics for shipping crude by rail only makes sense under wide WCS discount due to its high cost estimated at over $20 per barrel. Even as producers rush to grab available rail cars, they found themselves competing for rail space with crop and grain shipments. Rail companies also are less flexible to accommodate the sudden surge in demand from crude shipments as most capacities have been earmarked earlier and additional availability is constrained by staff and equipment limits.

Bottom line here is that crude as an alternative to pipeline is less economic due to the high transportation cost and can only temporally help cope with the glut. New pipeline construction is the only way to accommodate rising production and eventually close the discount.

Impact On Canadian Producers

So we have covered the basics of WCS and why it is trading at a discount to WTI benchmark price. But how big is the impact on Canadian producers? Given the muted outlook for WCS in 2018 and 2019, what does that mean for Canadian producers in the context of the global oil market?

We decided to use Obsidian Energy (NYSE:OBE) as an example of how WCS differential impacts corporate cash flows give its Canadian heavy oil exposure (chosen given our familiarity with the company; there are many companies that fit this criteria). In the December 2017 corporate presentation, Obsidian stated 2018 production target of 31,500 boe/d. Based on Q3 2017 production, heavy oil accounts for ~20% of the overall production. The stated hedging for crude is 25-40%, so let's assume 35% of crude productions are hedged. That gives us of ~4k boe/d of unhedged heavy oil production.

Source: Obsidian financial reports

Let's look at the average sales price for Obsidian below. During Q3 2017, the realized price for heavy crude is ~C$31 while WTI averaged US$48. Using CAD/USD of 1.30, that implies a discount of ~US$24 on Obsidian's heavy oil. But as the table below shows, the benchmark WCS heavy discount averages US$10 during the period. What are we missing here? The answer lies in the heavy crude that Obsidian produces. Not all crude are the same. Each producer will receive different price for the crude it produces depending on the specifications, and you can see that Obsidian's heavy oil is at a bigger discount compared to the benchmark WCS.

For the purpose of our analysis, let's assume Obsidian's heavy oil production will be priced in lock step with benchmark WCS. If WCS differential increases by US$5, that translates into US$5/C$6.5 lower realized price for Obsidian's heavy oil production. At 4.1k boe/d, a C$6.5 loss per boa translates into nearly C$10 million reduction in annual revenue. Assuming cost stays the same, every US$5 increase in WCS differential results in C$10 million reduction in Obsidian's cash flow. To put this impact into context, the 2017 Capex budget for Obsidian was C$160 million, so a C$10 million loss is not life-changing, but material enough to cause a dent on the corporate cash flow.

Source: Obsidian financial reports

One thing to note is that the impact of WCS differential will vary widely depending on the production mix of each producer (how much is crude vs. gas and how much heavy vs. light oil). Obsidian's production is heavily weighted towards gas which resulted in relatively small impact from WCS differentials.

Size Matters

The impact of WCS differential is especially evident on small- to mid-cap producers, whereas large vertically integrated producers are better protected by their refinery businesses. When WCS weakens, refineries are able to lower input costs and realize higher margin. Companies like Suncor is thus less exposed to the heavy oil discount due to additional buffer from its refinery business.

Conclusion

Canadian producers have underperformed in 2017 as crude rallied, and we think part of the issue that contributed to the recent weakness was the widening WCS differential. Pipeline capacity issues and rising production will likely keep the differential from narrowing materially in the near term. Despite the hedging programs, Canadian producers will be subject to continuous pricing fluctuations for their heavy oil production. We hope this article helps investors recognize the additional pricing risk for Canadian producers and how heavy oil production receives discount pricing, resulting in the disconnect between headline crude prices and corporate cash flow.