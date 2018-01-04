This Is How Hermes Excites A Guy Like Me

I seldom pay much attention to high-end luxury stocks, as their products are just not part of my life. It's normal that investors often look for something they are familiar with in life for investment ideas (for a guy like me, would be Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ), Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG), Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), Nike (NYSE:NKE), McDonald's (NYSE:MCD), Wal-Mart (NYSE:WMT)... you could name a few of the rest). As a result, the luxury brands were never on my radar. Plus, luxury/fashion companies are mostly based in Europe, mainly listed in Europe, and may be traded on OTC in the U.S., so I never bother analyzing them through my factor-based ranking algorithm (you can read more about the ranking factors here), until last week when one of my friends (an elegant lady who used to work at Hermes (OTCPK:HESAY)) ask me about my advice of the stock of Hermes as she's interested in buying.

My first imagination about a typical luxury/fashion stock would be: quite cyclical (as it's not the necessity to people), capital intensive (maintaining fancy stores, high-end decoration, branding campaigns, heavy sales force), low asset turnover (high price and low affordability), slow and unstable growth (it's a mature market). However, to my huge surprise, checking the business parameters from all aspects (e.g., capital efficiency, moat, management, risks, balance sheet, growth/momentum), my ranking algorithm gave an extremely high score to the Hermes stock. You may want to check out other top ranked stocks here.

Background

Established in 1837 and based in France, Hermes International SCA, or simply Hermes is the designer, manufacturer and marketer of high fashion luxury goods, with specialisation in leather, lifestyle accessories, home furnishings, perfumery, jewellery, watches and ready-to-wear.

The company's stock is traded in Paris under ticker RMS, while U.S. investors have easy access to Hermes shares through symbol HESAY (ADR) or OTCPK:HESAF (the U.S. part of the dual listing) on OTC trading.

Hermes put much emphasis on product quality and that's partly the reason why its products are so scarce and people have to be on a long waiting list sometimes before receiving the purchase.

Also, among all high fashion luxury brands, Hermes is said to be the first to go digital (and sell online).

Analysis

Let's now take a deeper look step-by-step at how Hermes earns its surprisingly high score in terms of its business quality.

Capital efficiency & profitability: the management did a great job to superb ROIC over the past 10 years (as is shown in the table below) and current Free Cash Flow on Invested Capital (CROIC) is over 32%; the company earns an extremely healthy 68.6% gross margin on its sales, improved by almost 400 bps from 10 years ago, while operating margin has been up by more than 600 bps, demonstrating its branding power and efficiency in leveraging capital; Hermes beats 87% of all stocks on my short ranking list in terms of capital efficiency and 95% in terms of profitability; Source: Morningstar Financial Strength: Hermes has an impressive balance sheet: plenty of cash, almost no debt, high and rising current ratio (i.e., short-term liquidity is safe and improving), low % of intangible assets on book, inventory% trending down, low % of NOA out of total assets - almost nothing you can complain here; Hermes beats 92% of all my short-listed stocks in terms of financial strength; check below for detailed balance sheet items and history: Source: Morningstar Growth & momentum: Asia has been and, I believe, will continue leading the growth for Hermes; for the past 10 years, the company generates low double digit average annual growth in terms of revenue, operating income, net income and earning per year - not bad, above industry average by a wide margin, and close to analyst growth forecast for the next 5 years, indicating that the current upward trend would reasonably continue; meanwhile, there was never a single year of negative sales growth (even during 08/09 global recession) - great records, making Hermes a recession-proof choice for investors; with regards to past 2-year momentum, Hermes has improved its margins (from 66.1% to 68.6% on gross margin, 31.8% to 32.9% on operating margin, 20.09% to 21.19% on net margin) as well as ROIC (from 26.63% to 27.17%); the company is also generous enough to have raised dividend almost 400% for the past 10 years, while keeping payout ratio at around 30% (safe and more room to increase for the future); Hermes beats 99% of all my short-listed stocks in terms of sustainable growth & momentum; Management: I'd like to also give a high score for the management team at Hermes - Eric de Seynes has been the Chairman of the Supervisory Board since 2011, and undertook several senior management roles within and outside of the company; Then come the co-CEOs: Axel Dumas (a sixth generation member of the Hermes family and regarded as one of "the people shaping the $2.4 trillion fashion industry") and Henri-Louis Bauer (very seasoned manager at multiple corporates); Cash flow & capital intensity: Hermes has grown its annual free cash flow from 205 million EUR in 2007 to 1,380 million EUR for the past year - almost 7x in a decade, showing strong cash generation capability; FCF/Income is currently 1.19, giving investors confidence about the earning quality; and the company burns annual capex at only around 5% of total sales or 15% of total operating cash flow, meaning Hermes's business model does not require much capital injection over time to sustain and expand its businesses; in terms of cash flow generation, Hermes beats 86% of all stocks on my short list; Comparison to peer: Hermes not only shows strong fundamentals in absolute terms but also in relative terms; check out the comparison below showing the company's better-than-average positions in the industry (i.e., higher margins, efficiency, growth and lower debt). Source: Morningstar

Recession-proof

As was mentioned above, surprisingly Hermes stood well during the great recession: the stock (traded in EUR) was down 33% (vs. more than 55% drop in S&P) from peak to bottom, mainly because of valuation multiples' contraction (see below the stock performance):

Source: Google Finance

In the meantime, sales was still growing at over 8% YoY and accelerated to 25% after the recession, while EPS growth was flat but picked up to 45% thereafter! Check out the amazing growth track record below -

Source: Morningstar

The rationale behind is that Hermes brand is ultra premium and targets at ultra high-end class (or "super rich" if you like to call it this way), which is, to some degree, immune to the economic downturn. And it's sad but let's admit it: recessions just make the rich even richer.

Unlike some more traditional recession-proof stocks (e.g., Walmart, McDonald, Coca Cola), Hermes has its unique characteristics to counter economic storms and bear markets, and would work well for portfolio diversification.

China consumer market

I noticed many investors are quite bullish on the China growth story (especially relating to the rise of middle class) but reluctant to invest in Chinese stocks, mainly because of fear of accounting fraud, government interference and unfamiliarity (i.e., geographic bias - people tend to invest in something they are familiar with). In addition to learning more Chinese language/culture and travelling to China much often to get accustomed to (and hopefully much more comfortable with) local business environments, one workaround is to invest in the Western global corporates whose businesses could capture the growth of the China consumer market. Thanks to its unique value proposition (there's no national brand leader in high fashion luxury in China), I believe Hermes is a great option! Nothing could satisfies more the status-conscious needs of the rising Chinese middle class than such a prestigious and recognised brand.

Asia Pacific (mainly Greater China Region) is the largest revenue source (35%) with fastest growth among all regions for Hermes, and far exceed the second position (Europe excluding France, 18%) on annual sales. Hermes has store presence in major tier-1 & tier-2 cities in China (as is shown below), positioning the company well to capture future growth. Even outside of the region, it's not hard to find in major cities around the globe that Chinese tourists are loading up high-end luxury goods (Hermes certainly being one of them).

Source: Hermes.com

Valuation

With such strong fundamentals, protection from economic downturn, but potential upside benefiting from the fast growing China consumer sector, it should not be surprising to see a rich valuation. The stock is currently trade at 40 P/E, making the share more expensive than overall market (S&P 500 at 23 P/E) and industry average (21 P/E) - see below for details on valuation multiples. However, we notice that Hermes shares have always been traded at premium to S&P 500 by a wide margin.

Source: Morningstar

Hermes is also trading at valuation above its 5-year historical average, by narrow margins, based on P/E (40 vs. 37), P/S (8.6 vs. 7.8) and EV/EBITDA (22 vs. 21), but is consider undervalue against 5-year average based on P/CF (29 vs. 32).

Conclusion

Per my analysis, I believe Hermes is slightly overvalued at the moment. But considering its strong fundamentals, healthy growth prospects, able management, downside protection from recession, and upside potential driven by China consumer play, I would start with a small position and accumulate more shares over time, in order to avoid "missing out". I am a strong advocator of buying wondering business at fair price. And although I bet Hermes products and my life would never overlap, the stock excites me from all business fundamental perspectives and is a rare case of "wonderfulness". Remember, time is the friend of a wonderful business - the value generated by that "wonderfulness" would over time compensate for that a bit premium if paid to buy the stocks.

