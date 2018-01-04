Parker Drilling At The Right Place, Right Price, And Right Time

Parking Drilling (PKD) is the kind of stock that an investor can make a lot of money in if things go their way. Offshore drilling has been out of favor but the Trump administration is pushing for reduced rules for the industry, the price of oil is making a comeback, and Parker has a pretty strong balance sheet. If you can stomach buying a stock that trades for a little over $1, Parker might be for you.

Parker’s stock trades for $1.05, there are 138.9 million shares, and the market cap is $145.9 million. Diluted earnings per share are a loss of $1.06. Amazingly, the loss in earnings per share is more than what the stock is trading for. The profit margin is negative 33%. The stock pays no dividend, thank God.

Sales have gotten slaughtered. Revenues were $969 million in 2014, $712 million in 2015, and $427 million in 2016. That’s tough.

Here is an article on Seeking Alpha that discusses a convertible preferred. Don’t bother trying to buy shares; you won’t get your hands on any. It’s merely an academic exercise. I looked into it a few days ago and was unsuccessful in getting any bids. If you are interested in Parker’s bonds, this fellow on Seeking Alpha does a magnificent job of not only discussing the debt but the history of Parker too. He did a presentation on the company when he was at business school at Cornell. I went to business school down the road at Syracuse. We’re not as smart as Ivy Leaguers but we can beat Cornell in sports.

So can Parker survive? I say “yes”. According to the latest Quarterly report, Parker has $121 million in cash and $128.2 million in receivables on the asset side of the balance sheet. The liability side shows $87 million in accounts payable and $577.6 million in debt. $360 million is due in July of 2022 and $225 million in 2020. That’s not a bad ratio of assets to liabilities. Nine month revenues even increased from $326.1 million to $332.9 million.

As you can find in many reports, Parker has two divisions: rental tools and drilling. Drilling accounts for 60% of revenues with most of that company from Alaska and international. There is some offshore drilling in the Gulf of Mexico. The tool renting business accounts for 40% of revenues with 67% of that in the U.S. and 33% international.

So what can drive this stock? One thing is that the Trump administration is looking to ease restrictions on offshore drillers after the Deepwater Horizon tragedy in 2010. Here is a link to the notice from the Department of Interior. The Department is looking to ease restrictions on shut off valves, pipes, safety procedures, and many other technical matters.

A recent article on Reuters states that offshore drilling seems to be making a comeback. On Canada’s Atlantic Coast, the regulatory agency in charge of issuing permits has issued an all-time high of 38. The Ivory Coast has issued several blocks off its coast to BP (BP) and several other companies.

The price of oil has shown some life recently and is at its highest level since 2015. Curbs by OPEC and Russia plus the civil unrest could be a harbinger of good things to come for the price of oil—and maybe Parker too. What is the most bullish thing for oil is that Jim Cramer suggests that this is the best industry to be in in 2018 (relax, I’m just kidding).

Every commodity basically goes through the same cycle: prices are high, production falls, prices fall, production shuts down, and the cycle restarts. Oil may be going through the same process too. Sure, shale drilling in the U.S. is big but it’s so successful that it damaged itself. That’s the irony of commodities—success leads to failure. Having stated this, Parker seems to be in the right place.

The Trump administration wants to deregulate, oil prices are making a comeback, and Parker has a pretty strong balance sheet. Not a lot has to go right for you to make a nice little profit on this stock. We bought a few weeks ago and are up 7.3% which is not anywhere near what we hope to profit from it. There are three ways to make money in the stock market: buy way out of favor stocks like Parker, find a high flyer like Amazon (AMZN) or Apple (AAPL), or concentrate into a few holdings. If the first of the three is for you, buy shares.

