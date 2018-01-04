Americas Silver - Derisked And Well Positioned For The Current Rally In Zinc Prices

Investors should keep in mind that Americas Silver is no longer a precious metals producer but a base metals one.

Now these risk factors have vanished and the company, after declaring the San Rafael mine commercial, is well positioned for 2018.

Americas Silver (USAS) used to be classified as a precious metals producer but today, after putting online the San Rafael mine, it is more a base metals producer. What is more, most recently a few significant risk factors, negatively impacting the company, have vanished.

Now Americas Silver is a totally different mining company offering a big exposure to zinc prices. In this article I discuss the recent developments at this small base metals producer.

Shares action

During the current bull cycle in precious and base metals the investors betting on Americas Silver could make a killing - since the beginning of 2016 these shares have gone up from $0.5 to $4.1 a share:

Source: Stockcharts.com

The red arrow on the upper panel of the chart above indicates the excellent performance of Americas Silver shares against the broad precious metals stock market (represented by GDX).

The lower panel of the chart pictures a primary upward trend drawn by the company’s share.

However, since early September 2017 Americas Silver underperformed against GDX (the blue arrow on the upper panel of the chart) - the investors have chosen to stay away from these shares and…I am not surprised. Here is why.

San Rafael

Building a mine is a risky process, particularly for a small miner operating one or two mines. Even a minor problem can have a devastating negative impact on share prices so it is a common strategy to avoid the companies involved in the construction of a new mine.

Americas Silver is no exception. During the fourth quarter of 2016 the company started the construction of San Rafael with an estimated capital expenditure of $22M, then reduced to $17M. To complicate things further, the Cosala mine consists of three sub-mines: Nuestra Senora, El Cajon and San Rafael. To go smoothly from the current operations at Nuestra Senora to San Rafael the company decided to get the additional ore feed from the El Cajon mine. As a result, the financial reports published in 2017 (particularly the 3Q 2017 report) were not an easy read.

Summarizing, the second half of 2017 was a period of a big mishmash for those following the company and, probably, some investors decided to stay away from the company. Hence, poor performance of Americas Silver shares.

However, on November 20, 2017 the company announced that San Rafael was the sole source of the ore feed at Cosala and one month later the new mine declared commercial production. In other words, the construction process is finished now and, as a result, the biggest risk factor has vanished. Of course, ramping up production at any mine is still a risky process but the worst is over now.

The takeaway for investors

What is the takeaway for investors? First of all, the Cosala mine is no longer a silver / zinc operation but a zinc / lead one. Look at the last mineral reserve estimate (the row marked in red):

Source: Americas Silver

Applying current metal prices (silver: $17 / oz; zinc: $1.5 / lb and lead: $1.16 / lb) the value of metals in ground is as follows:

Silver: $205.7M

Zinc: $506.4M

Lead: $161.9M

It means that now, basically, San Rafael is a base metals (zinc and lead) / silver operation with zinc being the primary metal.

Secondly, according to the technical report for San Rafael, over the next six years the new mine should be delivering 35.6 million pounds of zinc in annual production, on average (in 2016 Americas Silver produced 10.1 million pounds of zinc). In my opinion, this huge increase in zinc production should have a positive impact on the company’s results – since the beginning of 2016 zinc prices have been going steadily up (look at the chart below) and, according to CRU Group, this trend should continue this year:

“With all that in mind, analysts forecast that the refined zinc market will remain in deficit in 2018. CRU Group estimates that the deficit will moderate from this year’s 750,000 tons to around 200,000 tons. Meanwhile, CPM Group expects the refined zinc market deficit to reach 400,000 tons in 2017, but come off to approximately 220,000 tons in 2018”

Source: Kitco

What to look at now

However, now investors should closely monitor the ramping-up process at San Rafael to check whether the mine goes according to the plan. For example, according to the technical report on San Rafael, mine production should reach 1,500 tons a day in the first year of production. In December 2017 the company was mining at a rate of 1,200 tons a day but in the first quarter of 2018 it expects to mine 1,500 tons a day, which is well above a limit planned for the first year of production (1,400 tons a day). So, it looks like the mine is going smoothly.

On the other hand, it looks like metal recoveries are a little bit below expectations:

“The company’s Los Braceros mill began processing San Rafael ore on November 19, 2017 and has steadily increased throughput and recoveries. It has averaged approximately 1,400 tons a day through the pre-production period with silver, zinc, lead recoveries within 5% of the company’s expectations and continues to improve”

San Felipe option

In March 2017 Americas Silver entered into an agreement with Santacruz Silver to acquire an option with Minera Hochschild (a subsidiary of Hochschild Mining plc (OTCPK:HCHDF) for the right to acquire a 100% interest in the San Felipe property in Mexico. San Felipe is another big zinc / lead deposit holding (as of December 2014) 1.11 million tons of ore grading 6.36% of zinc, classified as indicated resources (around 156 million pounds of zinc). The option price was $15M, of which $7M had been already paid and the remaining part of the consideration, $8M, was to be paid until December 15, 2017. However, it was not that obvious that the company would be able to pay this cash - at the end of September 2017 it held cash of $8.7M and was involved in the construction of San Rafael. In other words, there was a substantial risk that Americas Silver could be in financial trouble at the end of 2017.

Now the problem is solved – according to the latest announcement, the remaining consideration will be paid in four installments:

January 1, 2018: $0.5M

April 1, 2018: $0.5M

July 1, 2018: $1.0M

December 31, 2018: $6.0M

Importantly, the consideration will be paid with cash on hand delivered from mining operations (no dilution of current shareholders expected).

Risks

Although a few major risk factors have vanished (or decreased) most recently, there is still a number of risks the investors have to monitor closely. Let me discuss two of them.

Galena

Galena is a second mine located in Idaho, US. It produces two metals: silver and lead. Last year the company increased mineral reserves at Galena. For example, at the end of June 2017 there were 177.1 million pounds of lead instead of 158.6 million pounds at the end of 2015. However, the mine does not go according to expectations – lead head grades are lower than before (look at the chart below) and the costs are much higher than in 2016.

Source: Simple Digressions

For example, according to my own calculations, an all-in sustaining cash cost of production went up from $15.2 per ounce of silver equivalent in 2016 to $21.6 in 3Q 2017. As a result, Galena is cash flow negative at the moment. Well, it looks like the management team has focused on the construction of San Rafael neglecting Galena. What is more, the comment released in the last report does not clarify anything (in my opinion):

“Both silver and lead production at the Company’s Galena Complex were below expectations in the third quarter due to lower tonnage and grade. With the San Rafael transition progressing well, management is focused on returning Galena to an acceptable level of operating performance in 2018 by advancing several planning-related initiatives, including grade optimization, in order to recapture and build on the gains which were made in 2015 and 2016”

Hence, I think that Galena performance should be closely monitored by investors.

Reporting standards

In my opinion, the company should change its cost reporting standards. Both mines produce a number of metals (Cosala: four and Galena: two or three, depending on the mining sequencing) with no metal contributing more than 80% to the total production. In that case the appropriate cost reporting system is the co-product costing method where the cost of production is calculated on a per-leading-metal-equivalent. However, the company applies the by-product costing, which is, in my opinion, a misleading approach. For example, according to the company the all-in sustaining cash cost of production at Cosala was $3.16 per ounce of silver in 3Q 2017. Using the co-product costing method this cost was, according to my own calculations, $14.04 per ounce of silver equivalent.

Summary

In my opinion, Americas Silver derisked significantly at the end of 2017. The San Rafael mine was declared commercial and the San Felipe payment issue was solved. In that way two significant risk factors have vanished. On the other hand, there are still a few risk factors that should be closely monitored by investors, particularly Galena performance.

However, the most important takeaway for investors is this: now Americas Silver is a base metals producer with big exposure to zinc prices. Assuming that the upward trend in zinc prices continues, the company is well positioned for 2018.

If you liked this article, please, visit my Marketplace service (Unorthodox Mining Investing) where I am doing my own research. In December 2017 I started another section of my service - this time I discuss the mining developers. Apart from that you will find the Unorthodox Mining Portfolio - since its inception (May 23, 2017) the portfolio has delivered a total return of 24.2% while GDX returned a profit of 5.2% and the S&P 500 index went up by 12.4% (as of January 2, 2018) - plus a few other sections.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GDX, CEF.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I hold a long position in US dollar index futures

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.