United States Steel - What A Beauty

In this article, I am going to elaborate on my previous United States Steel (X) article in which I made a case to either buy the stock or add to your position in case you already owned the stock.

Source: United States Steel

A Bumpy Road To A Beautiful Destination

This time I am doing it a bit different. I am starting by showing you the stock price graph before we move over to the fundamental case. What we see is that the stock has been in an uptrend since July which was the bottom after people started selling the so-called 'reflation trade' in the first quarter of 2017.

The stock has accelerated further in November when growth started to accelerate again.

What Growth?

Let's start with the most important indicators. The graph below shows both the ISM manufacturing index and the Chinese Markit manufacturing PMI. Both are leading indicators that measure economic expectations and are therefore 'leading' indicators. This means that they predict the direction and strength of economic growth.

Source: Author's Spreadsheets (Raw data: ISM, IHS Markit)

These indicators are a very good indicator of stock price performances because they look forward - just like traders. Furthermore, I used the Chinese PMI because it is an even better indicator of commodity prices and the performance of pro-cyclical basic materials companies.

The Chinese PMI is much lower than the US but is more powerful. Simple because Chinese growth is even at low PMI levels outperforming growth in both the EU and the USA. That's why every uptick has a massive impact on commodities.

That being said, the Chinese PMI is back at 51.5 which is one of the highest levels since the start of the recovery. The ISM manufacturing index in the US is back at 59.7 with new orders at 69.4. It does not get much more bullish than this...

So? Does It Work?

Why does this matter and what does it mean for US Steel shareholders? The first graph also contains the year-on-year performance of the US Steel stock price. We still see that traders are a bit defensive given the relatively low return compared to leading indicators. This means that the stock has room to hit $50 over the next few months given that these indicators stay at above-average levels.

Additionally, I added a scatterplot that shows you an even better picture of the correlation between economic sentiment and the US Steel stock price. The odds are tremendously high for a positive United States Steel trade given that we are seeing strong growth in the 55-60 ISM range.

Source: Author's Spreadsheets (Raw data: ISM)

The Top & Bottom Line Agree

So far, sales are back at $3.24 billion in the third quarter of 2017. This is the highest level since 2015 and another strong month since the bottom in the first quarter of 2016. And just to add some validity to 'my' indicators, just take a look in the first graph of this article and check where growth started to bottom. Yes, it's the first quarter of 2016.

X data by YCharts

Knowing that the revenue trend has followed leading indicators is good, but it does not tell us where the stock is headed. It only confirms the validity of these indicators. The next graph shows EPS consensus for this year. Note the revisions to the upside in the second half of 2017. Analysts started to get more positive throughout the year which pushed full year EPS estimates up to $2.75 with highest estimates around $4.

Sales expectations increased in the fourth quarter of 2017 which happened in a trend where downgrades more or less went to zero.

Key Takeaway

We are currently in one of the most favorable environments to be long US Steel. Growth is accelerating in all major regions while especially the boost in China is very important to support steel and commodity prices in general. Add to that the strong fundamental recovery that US Steel's top and bottom line are currently showing.

Furthermore, analysts are increasing EPS targets which makes US Steel an attractive stock at 15 times 2018 full year earnings (expected). And I believe that we are going to see further EPS revisions to the upside as long as economic sentiment keeps accelerating.

My advice is therefore to buy on dips if you are not already long and to add on dips if you are already invested. However, make sure to keep your total position manageable. Steel stocks tend to be very volatile and could do a lot of damage in case this trade turns out to be wrong. Or even if the stock goes much higher, you could get hurt by volatile corrections or swings in general.

Stay tuned!

Thank you for reading my article. Please let me know what you think of my thesis. Your input is highly appreciated!

