Vuzix: Solid Foundation For 2018 Growth

The path to success in bleeding edge technologies such as augmented reality (NYSE:AR) remain difficult no matter the size of the company. Microsoft (MSFT) has struggled getting HoloLens off the ground and private Magic Leap (MLEAP) finally announced a product that Business Insider seems less than impressed about despite long hyped technology.

This brings the story back to Vuzix Corp. (VUZI) that sits at the intersection of hype and investor questions regarding promotional activity brought up in my previous article. The company has the potential to solve these debates with a strong 2018 based on partnerships and new smart glasses.

Sales Visibility

Vuzix has a prime focus on developing wearable displays with AR for the enterprise workforce. Along those lines, the company is working on internal products like the M300 smart glasses and the Vuzix Blade while working with partners such as Toshiba (OTCPK:TOSBF) to produce customized solutions.

The Toshiba deal is a prime focus of the 2018 opportunity with the company signing a purchase commitment of at least $5 million with Vuzix. The company only produced $1.4 million in sales for Q3 so the size of this deal alone is very material to how Vuzix performs this year.

On top of that, the smart glasses supplier recently completed a six figures deal with a top-5 biopharma company and falls on top of the 350 pilot programs and proof of concepts in the sales pipeline for the M300 smart glasses.

Of course, detractors will say the company is overly promotional in throwing out top customers without naming names and listing off a whole host of pilot programs without always delivering on quarterly results. After all, the market research doesn't disagree with Vuzix that ultimate demand exists with the right products. Market intelligence firm Tratica forecasts AR smart glasses growing from 150,000 units in 2016 to 22.8 million in 2022.

For this reason, Vuzix though keeps moving forward with developing new smart glasses. The Blade smart glasses utilize waveguide optics technology to provide the first AR wearable that looks and feels like actual sunglasses. The Blade won four CES Innovations awards and will be featured at the upcoming CES show this month. TechCrunch suggests that AR technology will get a big push at CES 2018.

Source: Vuzix website

The key to Q4 results are showing those pilot programs turning into commercial deployments via actual revenues and proving sales visibility for this year.

Enhanced Balance Sheet

One of the major complaints with Vuzix was the limited cash balances. The company was consistently needing to raise cash to fund ongoing losses and surely discouraged partners with a weak balance sheet.

Back on December 14, Vuzix made a step in the right direction to reduce this problem with a secondary offering of $12.5 million. The company sold roughly 2 million shares at $6.05 along with 1 million warrants exercisable at $7.00 to bring the pro forma cash balance as of September 30 to $20.2 million.

Basically, the amount is before the expected Q4 loss that Vuzix hasn't reported yet. The company ended Q3 with a cash balance of $8.7 million and the cash balance was expected to be precariously low after reporting a Q3 loss from operations of around $4.4 million.

Expected higher sales in Q4 aren't likely to improve the loss as the company ramps up production of the M300. One shouldn't expect a material improvement in margins and a reduced loss until 2018 as the Toshiba deal kicks into actual sales. Regardless, the $20 million should provide sufficient operating capital for 2018.

Risks Aren't New

The balance sheet is improved starting 2018, but most of the other risks remain. Vuzix still has a history of missing analyst targets as revenues tend to miss forecasts.

The current analyst forecast is for nearly 400% revenue growth in 2018. Heck, even hitting the Q4 revenue target of about $2.4 million would be a huge step in the right direction. The company would nearly double Q3 revenues of $1.4 million.

VUZI Revenue Estimates for Current Fiscal Year data by YCharts

The market thought Q3 was going to be the break out quarter and that didn't happen due to supposed production issues on the M300 smart glasses. All the pieces exist for hitting the Q4 and 2018 targets, but the risks remain high until this management team delivers.

To this regard, most key insiders including the CEO, CFO, COO and a Director have recently purchased shares in the open market. The amounts such as Director Ed Kay purchasing 10,000 shares on November 15 for $60,000 isn't massive, but rather a solid signal of faith in the prospects of the smart glasses in production and development.

The bigger risk is probably the ongoing concerns over stock promotions. The GeoTeam originally brought up the issue back in May and stockpromoters.com suggests that ongoing promotions occurred back in December.

Investors have to take these into consideration when buying a stock. Stock promotions can be undertaken by a company to promote a stock or an entity outside of the company looking to manipulate the stock. The stock chart doesn't show significant price swings that aren't outside of the norm for a small cap technology stock in an emerging technology like AR.

Vuzix has actually traded down from $9 to around $6 over the last 15 months suggesting a stock under pressure versus one heavily manipulated.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that Vuzix has all the pieces in place for a solid 2018. The company has to actually deliver on the product rollouts to reward shareholders in a competitive segment.

As previously recommended, the company remains on the path towards an inevitable inflection point that will reward shareholders. Regardless though, the risks remain high and an investor should only invest in a diversified portfolio willing to accept loss of capital.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The information contained herein is for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be taken as a solicitation to purchase or sell securities. Before buying or selling any stock you should do your own research and reach your own conclusion or consult a financial advisor. Investing includes risks, including loss of principal.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.