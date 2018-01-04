Valeant: Positive Catalysts Kick Off New Year

Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc. (VRX) and Bill Ackman's hedge fund Pershing Square settled its lawsuit regarding insider trading over their attempt to buy pharmaceutical firm Allergan (AGN) in 2014. The settlement occurred at the end of 2017 for $290 million with Pershing Square on the hook for $193.75 million and Valeant for $96.25 million.

This is a big win for Valeant because the original agreement between the two firms was that Valeant would foot 60% of the settlement, taking the lion's share of the blame. Pershing Square was not happy with the settlement timing, so it agreed to pay the lion's share of the fees to get it done quickly over the holidays, so that it could move on from the whole debacle sooner rather than fight a lengthy court battle. The amount of embarrassment that Ackman has experienced over the fall of Valeant must be incredible, especially selling Pershing Square's 27.2 million shares of Valeant at approximately $11 a share near the end of March 2017, after an average purchase price of approximately $196 a share in 2015, helping to mark the bottom of Valeant's crash.

Since Valeant's bottom, the stock has had a nice run up over the back half of the year to almost double where Pershing Square sold its stake. Clearing up this key case should result in a tailwind for Valeant heading into 2018 as a potentially lengthy, costly, and embarrassing drawn out fight instead ends quietly over the holidays with Valeant on the hook for far less than the hundreds of millions or even billions in costs a lot of market players had Valeant potentially pegged for.

With the Ackman, Valeant, and Allergan suit well on the way to being resolved, the company's next biggest case looks to be the RICO case by Lord Abbett seeking treble damages of $80 billion in investor losses, much higher than some other RICO cases and litigations the company is still facing. This mutual fund company is alleging racketeering and corrupt organizations violations which I would think would be very difficult for the fund to prove in a court of law although I am no lawyer. Valeant, for its part, says the class actions suits are without merit and intends to fight them all which it is currently doing. Other key legal issues include Justice Department and regulatory probes which might also take years to resolve.

While these legal issues play out over the next few years, Valeant continues to chug along, paying down its debts and stemming the tide of declines, as it gets closer and closer to turning around all of its business segments. Valeant maintains a comfortable cash cushion and continues to aggressively and opportunistically pay down its debt, with its most recent repayment of $300 million of its outstanding senior secured term loans by using cash on hand. This brings its total debt repayment to more than $6.5 billion since Q1, 2016, with total debt inching down below $26 billion. Valeant will have hundreds of millions in legal fees over the next few years but, at this point, it is just a part of doing business and should not hinder the company's turnaround story.

Finally, to end on a good note, besides the legal resolution of the Ackman/Allergan suit, another catalyst for the company as it heads into 2018 is the FDA's approval of the company's Lumify. This is currently the only over-the-counter eye drop with brimonidine tartrate for the treatment of ocular redness. Lumify should be available in most major retailers by the second quarter of 2018 and joins Valeant's list of other newly approved drugs looking to make initial sales impacts this year including Vyzulta and Siliq. The company also has its promising IDP-118 candidate for psoriasis coming up with a PDUFA date scheduled for June 18, 2018. With over 50 new product launches/relaunches in 2017, look for the company to continue to get candidates into commercialization in 2018 with hundreds of millions in new revenues at the minimum from its pipeline over the next few years.

Valeant's and Ackman's resolution of its high-profile insider-trading suit by Allergan is a big step in the right direction, as approximately $100 million is quite a deal for the company considering the time and resources it would have taken to fight the case or Valeant's and Ackman's previous settlement agreement. Valeant has many other litigation issues on the books over the next few years, but is well equipped to handle the costs and headlines as it continues to shore up the company's balance sheet. This settlement along with recently approved Lumify should help the company start out 2018 with continued positive momentum after a great ending to 2017. I continue to be long Valeant. Best of luck to all.

