Vipshop: 300% Upside Potential

Investment thesis

Investors wrongly compare Vipshop (VIPS) with Alibaba (BABA) and JD.com (JD). They believe that since VIPS is by far the smallest in terms of GMV (gross merchandise value) it has a competitive disadvantage and deserves a discount. I argue that investors should compare VIPS with other online apparel retailers. I believe that VIPS shares are selling at a deep discount to its intrinsic value.

Source: own creation. VIPS, JD, BABA filings

Business model

VIPS has a totally different business model than BABA and JD, and all three companies can coexist together. VIPS is an online discount retailer, so it does not directly compete with BABA and JD. For comparison with the situation in the US, it is like Ross Stores (ROST) competing with Best Buy (BBY). Both are retailers but their business model is totally different and they even sell different goods. The same applies to VIPS in China. VIPS revenue comes mainly from selling apparels. Selling apparels also have some advantages over selling other goods. E.g., it has higher gross margin: VIPS has 24% and JD 15%. I believe it is more appropriate to compare VIPS with other online pure-play apparel retailers.

Competitive advantage

VIPS is operating in a niche market. It is the largest discount retailer in China, so it is naturally the first choice retailer for companies which need to sell unsold inventory. No other competitor can offer the same customer reach. BABA and JD, of course, have more customers, but companies which sell branded goods usually do not want to mix their new collection (which is fully priced) with old collections (which are selling at a discount). VIPS has ROE > 30% and ROIC > 40%.

VIPS vs. competitors

For comparison, I have picked publicly traded apparel e-commerce companies: Largest European apparel e-commerce retailer Zalando (OTCPK:ZLNDY) with annual revenue of more than $5B, largest UK retailer ASOS (OTCPK:ASOMY) with annual revenue of more than $2.7B, Boohoo (OTCPK:BHOOY), Stitch Fix (SFIX), YOOX Net-A-Porter Group (OTCPK:YXOXY) and Showroomprive.

Source: own creation. Companies' filings

* Affected by acquisition of PrettyLittleThing and Nasty Gal

** Affected by acquisition of Saldi Privati

*** Was selling for 1.07 P/S multiple but because of bad 4th quarter shares fell 65%

VIPS is trading just for 0.7 P/S ratio compared to its competitors which are trading for 2.5 multiple. Private sector valuations are also higher. I have analyzed many apparel e-commerce companies and all of the private sector companies are more highly valued than VIPS at this time. Here I have picked just companies which have the same business model as VIPS:

In 2016, Vente-privee (French private company which started first flash sales model on the internet) bought Privalia (Spanish company which also has flash sale business model) for 1.2 P/S multiple even though Privalia has never made any profit since its inception in 2006 and revenue was growing just by 10% p.a.

In 2016, Showroomprive (French public company with flash sales business model) bought Saldi Privati (Italian public company with flash sales business model) for 0.86 P/S multiple even though Saldi Privati has never made any profit since its inception in 2006 and revenue was not growing at all for the last 4 years.

There is one possible explanation why VIPS should trade for lower P/S ratio than its competitors. VIPS has lower margins. Gross profit margin is just half of its European and US competitors and what is more important is, it also has pretty low operating profit margin. European companies in the long run target operating profit margin between 10-15%. (The companies are currently investing in growth so the margin is lower). But it is hard to imagine how VIPS wants to achieve double-digit operating margin with such a low gross margin.

Source: own creation. Companies' filings

On the other hand, VIPS has much lower operating expenses. Its marketing and fulfilment expenses are less than half of its competitors.

Source: own creation. Companies' filings

From this point of view, VIPS deserves some discount to its European and US competitors but not such big discount as it has.

Growth

VIPS revenue growth has dramatically slowed down from triple-digit growth in past years to high 20s percentage growth. This is typical for online apparel e-commerce companies. VIPS has filled a gap in the market, so at the beginning it has grown very fast and from now on it will grow in line with the market.

Source: own creation. VIPS filings

Source of future growth:

Total apparel sales in China are expected to growth 4.3% p.a.

Online market penetration is expected to increase from 31% in 2016 to 49% by 2020

VIPS will increase the number of active customers

New deal with Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY) and JD will accelerate revenue growth

Source: own creation. 10-K filings

* For 3Q 2017, the number of active customers is TTM

JD and Tencent bought share of VIPS for $13.08 price per share which was 55% above the previous close and it is still above today's market price. I believe the purchase price was below VIPS intrinsic value, and the only reason why management agreed with the sale was that both companies also offered something else than the money: "Tencent will grant Vipshop an entry on the interface of Weixin Wallet enabling Vipshop to utilize traffic from Tencent's Weixin platform, and JD.com will grant Vipshop entries on both the main page of JD.com's mobile application and the main page of its Weixin Discovery shopping entry, and will assist Vipshop in achieving certain GMV targets through JD.com's platform." This deal should accelerate revenue growth and confirms my thesis that VIPS has a different business model. Even such big company as JD does not want to compete with VIPS in the discount segment. JD founder Richard Liu said: "The strength of Vipshop's flash sale and apparel businesses, as well as its outstanding management team, create clear and strong synergies with us"

Valuation

I do not know how fast VIPS can grow, so I cannot calculate the exact intrinsic value. I based my valuation on few simple facts:

VIPS has a good business model operating in a niche market. It is number 1 by a big margin.

Revenue and income will grow. Even a small income growth would justify VIPS low valuation.

Private & public sector valuation is much higher, especially for such high-quality companies.

VIPS can expand its product selection. VIPS is already selling other products, not just apparel but it represents small part of revenue. In future, it can use its registered customer base and cross sell also other products.

I believe VIPS below 1 P/S ratio is a very good deal, so everything below $17.4 per share is a buy. The intrinsic value is much higher. I am not selling my shares under 2 P/S multiple unless something unforeseeable happens.

Disclosure: I am/we are long VIPS.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.