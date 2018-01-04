SCHB: Reasons To Stay Long This Market

Main Thesis

The purpose of this article is to articulate why I believe the Schwab U.S. Broad Market (SCHB) fund is an attractive investment at its current market price. I expect the new year to be positive for equities as a whole, because we will see continued U.S. economic growth as interest rates, while rising, remain at historically low levels. Also, the American consumer will boost corporate profits, as they are feeling more confident and spending is at record levels. Furthermore, SCHB's top two sectors, Information Technology and Financials, are two sectors I expect to out-perform the broader market this year, setting the fund up for some nice gains. Finally, now that tax reform has become a reality, I expect to see further business investment throughout the year, as construction spending and factory activity are already on the rise.

Background

First, a little background on SCHB. SCHB is managed by Charles Schwab and its stated objective is to track as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Broad Stock Market Index. Currently, SCHB is trading at $65.25/share and, based on its previous four dividend payments, is yielding 1.64% annually. I covered SCHB back in September and advised investors pick up the fund and use it as their primary way to benefit from a rising stock market. Since that time, SCHB is up about 8.5%, and the fund has also seen strong performance over the past 52 weeks, giving investors a total return around 21% during that time period. Of course, 2018 is a new year, and past performance can only tell us so much. However, I believe SCHB, and the market as a whole, is set to have another positive year, and I will explain why in detail below.

Tax Reform - Lower Taxes And Higher Economic Growth

One of the biggest thoughts on investors' minds this year has to be U.S. tax reform and how it will impact the companies and funds they hold. Fortunately for SCHB investors, I believe the tax changes we have seen from Washington are a net positive for the major holdings of the fund. In addition to boosting economic growth, the overall tax rate of some of the top holdings should decline. I have listed the top nine holdings, as well as their most recent effective tax rates, according to data compiled by CSIMarket, an independent digital financial media company focused on financial research.

Company Fund Weighting Sector Effective Tax Rate (as of 9/30/17) Apple (AAPL) 3.18% Tech 24.56% Microsoft (MSFT) 2.38% Tech 28.88% Amazon (AMZN) 1.71% Tech 37.67% Facebook (FB) 1.55% Tech 9.7% Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B) 1.36% Broad 30.9% Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) 1.35% Consumer 17.72% JP Morgan Chase (JPM) 1.34% Financial 25.85% Exxon Mobil (XOM) 1.29% Energy 17.27% Google (GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) 1.15% Tech 19.27%

Source For Holdings and Weightings: Charles Schwab

Source for Effective Tax Rates: CSI Market

As you can see, the majority of these firms will directly benefit for the overall reduction in the corporate tax rate to 21%. While other nuances of the tax bill will effect certain sectors more than others, a reduction in the effective tax rate will directly increase free cash available for these companies, which they can use to invest and/or return to shareholders, a net win for investors.

Furthermore, tax reform has another added benefit for the overall economy, in particular, economic growth. In fact, during the last Federal Reserve meeting, outgoing chairwoman Janet Yellen was quoted: "My colleagues and I are in line with the general expectation among most economists that the type of tax changes that are likely to be enacted would tend to provide some modest lift to GDP growth in the coming years." If this increased growth does materialize, it should be a positive catalyst for stocks, as well as business and consumer confidence, as increased economic activity should bring in more revenue and earnings for major U.S. corporations. What is good for the economy is typically good for the stock market, and this tax reform is good for both.

American Consumer - Doing Their Part

It is also imperative to consider the state and outlook of the American consumer, as consumer spending makes up roughly 70% of the United States economy. It is also important for SCHB in particular, because the Consumer Staples and Consumer Discretionary sectors make up about 20% of the fund. Fortunately, my outlook for these sectors in 2018 is extremely positive. While consumer confidence fell slightly in December, this was down from the 17 year high reached in the previous month. So the takeaway here is that consumer confidence is still at historic highs, which suggests consumer spending will help drive the economy in 2018. What we have seen throughout 2017, and especially in Q4 2017, is this consumer confidence has indeed translated in to consumer spending. While official figures for the holiday season are not in yet, estimates suggest it was a record breaking year to the tune over $800 billion, according to an analysis by MasterCard. If strong online and retail sales continue, and consumer confidence figures suggest this is likely, this will be a boon for some of the companies that SCHB holds.

Construction Spending and Factory Activity Both Up

As if we needed more signs that economic growth is on the way, construction spending and factory activity both increased in November 2017, two important gauges of the economy's health. The Commerce Department reported construction spending rose .8% to an all-time high of $1.257 trillion in November, and is up 2.4 percent year-over-year. Furthermore, The Institute for Supply Management (ISM) said its index of national factory activity increased to 59.7 in December, which is up from 58.2 in the prior month. A reading above 50 indicates growth in manufacturing, which accounts for about 12 percent of the U.S. economy. These are bullish signs; it shows businesses are confident about future prospects because it proves spending and building are both on the rise. While SCHB is not particular overweight in these areas, these readings point to a healthy, growing economy, and that will benefit broad market funds over the short-term.

Interest Rates To Stay Low

Of course, if the economy begins to expand too quickly, there is a risk the Fed could decide to raise interest rates faster than expected, which could pressure equities. The current forecast coming out of the Federal Reserve is that we will see three rate hikes in 2018. If these increases do occur, absent strong economic growth, it will undoubtedly pressure the market. So far the Fed has raised rates pretty much in line with investor expectations, and the small increases have not been enough to deter the bull market from continuing. Yet, there are risks to potential higher interest rates, even to broad market funds.

But just how likely are we to see three rate increases in 2018? Right now, investor sentiment is mixed on this becoming a reality. According to CME Group, which tracks the futures market for investor sentiment regarding interest rates, the majority of investors (56%) expect the first rate hike to occur in March. If that does occur, the probability for three rate hikes this year will surely go up. However, at this time, most investors are actually placing odds that only two hikes will occur by the end of the year. Forecasts show that by the December 2018 meeting, there is currently an almost 65% chance there will be only two, or fewer, rate increases. Of course, these are fluctuating odds and it is much too early to say for sure what 2018 will bring. But the takeaway is that investors are not convinced three rate hikes will actually materialize, and that expectation alone should convince investors that equity funds are the place to be.

Bullish On Financials And Tech

I am bullish on the outlook for both the financial and technology sectors in 2018, and this is important because those are the top two sectors that make up SCHB. Starting with financials, we have seen a broad rally throughout 2017, as tax reform, economic growth, and increasing interest rates have all benefited the sector. I don't see much to prevent this trend from continuing in the new year, and expect bank stocks to continue to rally. With top banks such as JPM and Bank of America (BAC) sizably increasing their dividends, by 12% and 60%, respectively, as well as announcing share repurchase plans, confidence in bank stocks is high, and in my opinion, justified.

Additionally, the IT sector should benefit from increased business spending on technology related to data security in 2018, and probably beyond. With data breaches and hacking on the rise, companies worldwide are looking to beef up their security to protect themselves. According to IT consulting and research firm Gartner, worldwide enterprise security spending will reach $96.3 billion in 2018, a year over year increase of 8%. Gartner sees increased spending across the board, on security outsourcing services, data-loss prevention, and encryption. The NASDAQ composite is already up over 2% in just two trading days this year, so clearly investors are expecting tech to perform well.

Bottom-line

While a repeat of 2017 will be difficult to muster, the outlook for equities in 2018 is looking very strong. With a backdrop of economic growth, low interest rates, increasing consumer spending, and tax reform, it's hard to see a scenario where stocks do not move higher this year. SCHB is set to capitalize on this trend, as it represents broad exposure across the economy and, with its high weighting towards financials, has a built-in hedge against rising interest rates. With a rock bottom expense ratio of just .03% and a bullish outlook, I would strongly recommend investors consider initiating positions in SCHB at this time.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SCHB.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.