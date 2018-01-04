Toyota Continues To Deny The BEV Revolution: When Will It Change?

Sometimes I think there are several worlds out there and the alternative realities sometimes sit alongside one another. And so it is with Toyota (NYSE:TM) and the BEV (Battery Electric Vehicle) revolution. In November of last year, Toyota Chairman Takeshi Uchiyamada claimed that BEVs are not yet ready for mass production. Der Spiegel quoted Chairman Uchiyamada as saying “Battery-powered cars with a long range are very expensive and it takes a long time to charge them. Such cars do not fit with our program.”

Chairman Uchiyamada’s words of scepticism don’t ring true with the recent report from conservative IEA “Global EV Outlook 2017: Two million and counting.”

Forget about Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) and just consider Chinese auto makers. A report from BAIC (OTC:BCCMY) Chairman Xu Heyi indicates that just Chinese EV production in 2018 will exceed 1 million cars and reach 3 million annually by 2020. The official goal for 2020 in China is 2 million EVs, so the industry says it will substantially overachieve on the Government targets. By 2025, Chairman Xu Heyi indicates 7 million EVs will be produced in China or ~20% of total car production in China. BYD (OTCPK:BYDDY) expects China to have 100% EV production by 2030.

Here I look once more into what Toyota Chairman is saying and what the company is beginning to do to address BEV production.

Seeking Alpha is part of the parallel universe with a large number of contributors who write constantly about the imminent demise of both Tesla and electric vehicles more generally. I think it is mostly ideology rather than reality.

The prospects of hybrid (EV/ICE) vehicles

Here is a confronting table concerning the relative contributions of hybrid, plug-in hybrid and BEVs (Battery Electric Vehicles). Of particular note in relation to hybrid vehicles is that annual production peaked in 2014, with a trend line down since, and this is predicted to accelerate in 2018 until hybrid contributions will start to become insignificant by 2020.

Paralleling this decline is explosive growth in BEV production. This graph was published in late December, but already it is clear that the growth of BEVs is underestimated for 2017, with up to 1.2 million BEV sales in 2017 and more than 2 million projected in 2018. This kind of growth is pretty unstoppable.

To make matters worse for hybrids, a recent study indicates that BEVs are substantially cheaper than hybrids, plug-in hybrids, petrol and diesel cars in the UK.

Engaging in a battle with the Indian Government over hybrids that Toyota won’t win

There are several very recent developments that explain the upcoming demise of hybrid cars. Firstly, a number of European cities and even countries are planning to ban sale of cars with an ICE. This includes hybrids. Secondly China and India were markets where there was seen to be a huge market for hybrid vehicles on the basis that a BEV isn’t practical. Both China and India have recently made clear that hybrids don’t have a place in near-term electrification plans.

I wrote recently about India’s specific identification of hybrid cars for a high tax (43%) while BEVs are encouraged with a 12% tax. Of course, this is tough on a manufacturer like Toyota that has spent billions of dollars perfecting its hybrid technologies.

What surprises me is that Toyota Kirloskar (Toyota’s Indian JV) appears to be continuing to lecture the Indian Government that it should allow Toyota to persist with its current hybrid focus. Shekar Viswanathan Director and Vice-Chairman of Toyota Kirloskar Motor is uncompromising about his views. He says “the (Indian) Government’s ambitious target of all-electric fleet from 2030 is not practical and it’s not the way forward.”

The Paris accord has provided a powerful wakeup call that time is running out to curb greenhouse gas emissions, and this is what the effective ban on hybrids addresses. The Indian Government is reflecting international planning to address dangerous global warming. It isn’t personal to Toyota, it is about fixing an urgent environmental problem.

If not hybrids, maybe hydrogen fuel cells? The Hydrogen Council

The Hydrogen Council is a lobbying organisation formed at the beginning of 2017, which seeks to convince Governments to make the massive investments needed to give Hydrogen a chance to become a mainstream fuel. At the November 2017 COP23 meeting, the major Hydrogen Council players met in Bonn. Here is a video of the outcome of that meeting. The tag line was “We are scaling up.” The only statistic in the wrap-up video was that 7 Hydrogen refuelling stations have opened in California this year.

The commentary was all about the difficulty of getting traction. At COP23 an optimistic report Hydrogen, Scaling Up was released which gave a roadmap for 10-15 million fuel cell cars and more than 500,000 fuel cell trucks by 2030. The problem is that all of the discussion is about getting Governments to mandate (and substantially pay for) massive infrastructure investment. The time frame for success by the Hydrogen Council coincides with the time when all newly manufactured Chinese and Indian cars are expected to be BEVs.

My assessment of the mood from Hydrogen Council members at the COP23 meeting was that there is a realisation that big batteries have already addressed the problem that hydrogen sets out to solve. Both Governments (notably China and India) and companies are clear about this, and they are just getting on with it.

While the Hydrogen Council pleads, the BEV industry is taking off (see introductory paragraph). To amplify this position, here are a couple of examples of recent developments in China, which is driving BEV adoption. The following startups have huge backers and, while they are core BEV companies, they transcend addressing just transport to embrace autonomous driving as well.

1. Alibaba (NYSE:BABA)-backed Xiaopeng Motors (known as Xpeng) has produced 1000 production cars, which were released to employees and selected customers in Shanghai in October. Xpeng will release its first production model, which has various smart functions and a range of 300 km, at the influential CES, the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas early in January. This is an interesting conference to launch a product that plans to take on Tesla.

Ford (NYSE:F) CEO Jim Hackett has a keynote address (Mobility Solutions and the Move Towards Smarter Cities) at the conference. Toyota has a media-only presentation at the CES conference, but it looks like it will be about its hybrid vehicles and Mirai fuel cell car. If this is what it presents it will emphasise that Toyota is out of step with electrification of everything. Speakers from GM (NYSE:GM) and Daimler (OTCPK:DDAIF) will contribute to a session at CES on Self-Driving Exploration- Past, Present and Future.

2. NIO is another Chinese BEV maker, which is backed by Tencent Holdings (OTCPK:TCEHY) and Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU). NIO has just released its 7-seater high performance, all-aluminum body with sophisticated driver assist, ES8, which is seen by some as a serious competitor to the Tesla Model X. NIO has formed a joint venture with GAC, the Chinese JV partner for Toyota and Honda. And the VC arm of NIO, NIO Capital has ambitious plans for building an alliance among Chinese carmakers to share in new technologies that the BEV/autonomous driving revolution is bringing.

The above examples involve big partners with skills in the digital economy who are orienting towards fully electrified transport.

Positioning of battery electric cars

Given that more than 1 million new battery electric cars took to the roads in 2017, I think the kind of positioning of BEVs on the Hydrogen Council website is somewhat embarrassing. In a video from Anglo American Platinum, a BEV is positioned as hopelessly outclassed by petrol and hydrogen vehicles. The video suggests that the BEV is running out of charge after travelling just 80 miles! I know we live in the era of fake news, when facts that are not liked are branded fake, but really, a modern BEV with 80 miles range? Who is kidding whom?

For another perspective, what about crossing the Nullarbor, one of the longest and most remote roads in the world?

Tesla closes off the “but batteries won’t work for heavy vehicles” argument

I’ve summarised in an earlier article what is happening in Europe with short distance truck and bus transport, where BEVs are rapidly gaining market share, as the economic case is convincing and the authorities are focused on pollution and lowering greenhouse gas emissions.

I’m aware that the EV skeptics have argued for some time that heavy vehicles cannot operate on batteries alone, and hence the case for hydrogen fuel cell vehicles. Now Tesla has firmly closed off that argument by announcing the planned release of a heavy BEV truck. The economic case looks convincing and the pre-orders are happening.

What is Toyota doing about electric cars?

With the Chairman actively denying reality by stating that BEVs are not yet ready for mass production, what is the President of Toyota doing about electrification? It is clear that Toyota has to get into the game and indeed Toyota has formed a joint venture, largely (90%) owned by Toyota, with Mazda (OTCPK:MZDAY) and Denso Corporation to advance electric car development.

They also have a major program with Panasonic on solid state Lithium battery technology. However, when one reads what is planned, it is clear that Toyota still hopes to operate in a space that is in its comfort zone, with 4.5 million hybrid vehicles and 1 million BEV and fuel cell vehicles (breakout between BEV and hydrogen vehicles not stated) sold by 2030.

The Toyota website is pretty clear “Our initiatives to achieve energy conservation start from two different approaches. One is to improve the fuel efficiency of the gasoline and diesel engines that are the main vehicle types in use around the world today. The other is to promote the adoption of hybrid models that are the vehicles of the future.”

Conclusion

Toyota has nowhere to hide regarding electrification. Why the Chairman is so publicly in denial about BEVs is puzzling, as this must raise concerns for any investor who is studying what is happening with transport. Why Toyota allows their Indian JV to continue to castigate the Indian Government in the vain hope that it can be bullied by Toyota is equally baffling.

The facts are that hybrid vehicle production is in decline and actions by India and China are accelerating this abandonment of hybrid vehicles with an ICE engine as well as a battery. The short answer is that you don’t need an ICE and nor do you need a fuel cell, a big battery does the job. I remain respectful of Toyota as a great vehicle manufacturer, but I fear that they are endangering their business by spending large resources in failing projects. Not only is this distracting, but it means that many of their best people are not contributing to Toyota getting back on the front foot in the BEV race.

I’m not a financial advisor, but I do follow the dramatic changes happening as the world’s energy and transport systems accelerate the exit from fossil fuels. In the light of my commentary here, it is perhaps worthwhile to ask your financial advisor whether investment in Toyota makes sense until this issue gets resolved by the company.

