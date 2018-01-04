Teligent: This $3 Growth Stock Is Undervalued And Poised For A January Short Squeeze

Many generic and specialty pharmaceutical companies had a tough year in 2017, but more recently, some strength and renewed investor interest has been building in this sector. One of the best examples of this is Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (TEVA) which plunged to the $10 per share range in late 2017, but has nearly doubled in value off the lows and now trades at about $19 per share. This stock was pushed down to ridiculously low levels due to some shareholders who sold in fear, as well as margin call selling, and of course, it was targeted heavily by short sellers. Both Mylan (MYL) and Valeant Pharmaceuticals (VRX) are two more names that were hit hard in 2017, particularly by margin call selling and short sellers. However, these stocks have also started to show some real strength in recent weeks. This sector is clearly showing signs of renewed investor interest.

The significant rebound in some big name generic and specialty pharmaceutical names is also indicating that many short sellers clearly overstayed their welcome in this sector. When stocks see big declines, this often triggers margin call selling, which often triggers tax-loss selling at year end and all of these events attract short sellers. But changes in investor sentiment and big rebounds are possible after the margin call selling ends, heavy tax-loss selling pressure ends, and when short sellers cover positions (often early in the year). With all of this in mind, there is a lesser-known small cap generic pharmaceutical stock that appears ripe for a "catch-up" rally like the ones we have just started to see in large cap generic pharmaceutical stocks. It also appears poised for a potential short squeeze rally, so let's take a closer look below:

Teligent, Inc. (TLGT) is a small but rapidly growing pharmaceutical company. It has focused on making generic versions of ointments, lotions and creams that have lost patent protection. Teligent's business model makes sense: This company looks for niche pharma products that come off of patent protection, and then it formulates and files generic versions with the FDA. Because it goes after smaller niche products, there is little competition from larger companies.

This business model has led to rapid growth with revenues surging over the past few years. For example, sales went from $18.2 million in 2013, to $33.7 million in 2014, to $44.3 million in 2015, to $66.9 million in 2016. However, the company appears to have hit a speed bump in terms of growth (in Q3) and when it recently reduced guidance for 2017 to between $65 to $67 million, the shares took a big hit. However, several new products (since Q3) have recently been approved and that is likely to fuel solid growth in 2018 and beyond. I am seeing a big buying opportunity right now because I believe it won't be long before the company gets the growth back on track and I also believe the stock will rebound. For a few reasons, this seems to be an ideal time to buy this stock and there also appears to be significant short squeeze potential.



As the chart above shows, this stock was trading for about $9 per share just a few months ago. It then plunged to around the $3 range after the company announced disappointing guidance and financial results during the Q3 earnings report in November. More recently, this stock has started to rebound from the November lows and I find that impressive since there has probably been a significant amount of tax-loss selling. As shown by the red trend line, the 200-day moving average is about $6.90 per share. The blue trend line shows the 50-day moving average is around $4.17 per share and now with tax-loss selling over, I think there is a very strong chance this stock will rebound back to at least that level. It is worth noting that this stock has bounced to over $4 per share a couple of times since the November plunge and I think with the end of tax-loss selling pressure it will have a sustained rebound to back over $4 per share in the short term and significantly larger gains in the long run. One of the reasons I see strong rebound potential in January is because of the increasing potential for a short squeeze.

Financial Metrics And Recent Results:

Teligent has a solid balance sheet with over $38 million in cash and about $118 million in debt. For the third quarter of 2017, Teligent generated revenues of $13.7 million and it posted an operating loss of $5.4 million, which is disappointing compared to net income of about $300,000 in the third quarter of 2016. However, most of the Q3 operating loss is due to the $4.6 million in research and development expenses. Since these types of expenses cause short term pain but can lead to exponential long-term gain in some cases, this could ultimately come back to shareholders in the long run. Revenues were lower than expected largely due to product approval delays, however, the company did receive four new approvals in Q3 for Desonide Lotion, Erythromycin Topical Gel, Clobetasol Propionate Cream and Triamcinolone Acetonide Cream. All of these new products have since been launched, except Desonide Lotion which the company said would be launched in Q4, 2017. The company guided for revenues for 2017 to come in between $65 to $67 million.

This company is now spending about $20 million per year on research and development and that is a lot for a small company. Although this company posted a third quarter loss, it has recently posted quarterly profits, and if it wanted, management could drastically cut research and development and turn in big profits. Teligent has about 53 million shares outstanding, so R&D spending of about $20 million is equivalent to nearly 40 cents on a per share basis. This company has spent a significant amount of money in the past few years on R&D as well as on manufacturing facilities which positions it for revenue and profit growth going forward. Consensus earnings estimates for 2018 are for a small profit of about 2 cents per share and that is in spite of heavy R&D spending. All of this shows that Teligent has reached a point whereby it can start generating profits, and that these profits could be poised for exponential growth in the coming years. It is important to note that in 2016, Teligent had just 20 products for sale and for most of 2017, it had about 23 products for sale. However, as mentioned above, it received approvals for four more products in Q3 and three more approvals were received in November. That is a total of seven new product approvals that will boost revenues in Q4 and 2018.

Just as investors are not buying or valuing Tesla (TSLA) solely for current revenues or profits, I am not buying Teligent shares solely for the revenues or profits it is producing today, but for the growth it has shown over the past few years and for what it is likely to be producing one, two, or even five years from now. Investors and short sellers who failed to understand Tesla's growth prospects either missed out on big stock gains or in the case of short sellers, saw huge losses shorting the stock.

Short Squeeze Potential Seems Increasingly Likely In January:

One of my strategies at the end of each year, is to look for stocks that have been beaten down by tax-loss selling. This can create bargain buying opportunities and these stocks often rebound into January since there is no more tax-loss selling pressure. I think Teligent shares can rebound in January because of this, but I also think this stock could see a more powerful rally because of short sellers. Just as some shareholders have been doing tax planning by selling this stock before 2017 in order to capture a tax deduction, many short sellers have probably been waiting until early 2018 in order to cover their short positions because that allows for taxable gains to be pushed off for another year. If I shorted this stock, I probably would have a solid gain by now and naturally, I would rather lock in these gains and cover my short position in early 2018, because if I covered in December, I would be creating taxable gains for 2017. The problem I see is that many shorts are probably thinking like this and the other problem is that there are enough shorts in this stock to trigger a significant short squeeze rally. The other issue is that tax-loss selling pressure has been a huge benefit for the shorts for the past few weeks, but that is now over.

If this stock was able to trade for the current share price and even bounce over $4 per share a couple of times in the midst of tax-loss selling season, my guess is that it will have the power to trade for a lot more now that tax-loss selling is over. Combine that with a strong chance that many short sellers could be planning to cover now that the calendar has turned to 2018, couple this with a stock that appears undervalued, and then there are the makings for strong rebound potential in Teligent shares in early January. Let's take a look at the average daily trading volume for this stock and the level of short interest. After looking at both of these factors, it is easy to see why short sellers might fuel a major rally:

According to Shortsqueeze.com, over 9.3 million Teligent shares are currently short. This represents nearly 22% of the float. The trading volume for this stock averages about 500,000 shares, so the current short interest is equivalent to about 18 days worth of average trading volume. Just as when too many people try to exit a building, if too many shorts begin to cover their positions in this stock in January, they could be in trouble and create a short squeeze. Shorts are like a guaranteed share buy back program, and that means that we could see December selling pressure from tax-loss and short selling reverse and turn into buying pressure in January.

"Smart Money" Institutional Investors And Company Insiders Are Investing In Teligent:

I could understand being short this stock when it was trading for $9 or so, but to be short when it is trading for less than $4 per share seems foolish and very risky. When a stock has dropped and tax-loss selling kicks in, I think some shorts get complacent. As I mentioned earlier, I believe quite a few shorts were just waiting for January to roll around so that they could cover in 2018 and put off their taxable gains for another year. In any case, I think shorts have gone too far, especially when you consider that multiple insiders bought this stock after the plunge in November. According to Yahoo Finance, nearly 80,000 shares have been bought by insiders in the past few months, which adds to their positions and there has been no insider selling. This seems to show that insiders believe in the long-term growth of the company and the upside potential of this stock.

I also think short sellers have to reconsider being short, especially at this low level because there are quite a number of highly respected institutional investors (who have presumably done extensive due diligence) that have each invested multi-millions into this stock. In fact, just the top two institutional investors own a total of about 10 million shares, which alone exceeds the current short interest. If I have to choose between putting my money on the side of about 9.3 million shares with short sellers or on the side of multiple insiders who continue to buy, and institutional owners that have bought tens of millions of shares, I will go long, especially while this stock is below $4 per share. From the data provided by Yahoo Finance, we can see below that some of the most respected names in the business have not only invested in this stock, but also taken very significant stakes:

Top Institutional Holders

Holder Shares Date Reported % Out Value Janus Henderson Group PLC 5,610,373 Sep 29, 2017 10.51% 38,655,469 venBio Select Advisor LLC 4,578,230 Sep 29, 2017 8.57% 31,544,004 Blackrock Inc. 3,545,225 Sep 29, 2017 6.64% 24,426,599 Pembroke Management, LTD 2,326,621 Sep 29, 2017 4.36% 16,030,418 Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) 2,080,306 Sep 29, 2017 3.90% 14,333,308 Elk Creek Partners, LLC 1,709,841 Sep 29, 2017 3.20% 11,780,804 AMI Asset Management Corporation 1,598,150 Sep 29, 2017 2.99% 11,011,253 First Light Asset Management, LLC 1,483,343 Sep 29, 2017 2.78% 10,220,233 Broadfin Capital, LLC 1,425,415 Sep 29, 2017 2.67% 9,821,109 Stifel Financial Corporation 1,141,741 Sep 29, 2017 2.14% 7,866,595

Analyst Price Targets Suggest Significant Upside Potential:

According to Marketwatch.com, there are six analysts covering Teligent. Of these six analysts, the average rating is "overweight" with an average price target of $6.20 per share. The chart below from CNN Money shows the past 12 months of trading history for Teligent shares, and it also shows projections for the next 12 months, based on the analyst price target estimates. The projected gains from current levels are about 10% if the shares reach the lowest $4 price target, a 65% gain if it hits the median price target of $6, and about a 120% gain, if the shares hit the highest price target of $8 per share. This stock was trading between $6 to $7 per share as recently as October, so I think it is very reasonable for it to rebound back to those levels in 2018. It's worth noting that CNN Money has a 15% annual revenue growth rate projection for the next five years. With the dozens of new product applications this company has filed with the FDA, this company could be poised for even higher growth rates going forward.

Potential Downside Risks:

I think these shares have already exhibited some of the potential downside risks that are inherent to small cap and growth investing. Liquidity risk is a potential downside risk with almost any small cap stock and this is what creates more volatility both up and down. I think this stock dropped excessively after the company announced disappointing results guidance. This exaggerated move to the downside was because of limited liquidity, coupled with tax-loss and margin call selling, but that has created a great buying opportunity. The potential risk of margin call selling is far more likely with small cap stocks, in part due to the limited liquidity.

Growth stock investing comes with the risk of the growth stumbling, which can lead to a sharp and sometimes temporary pullback in the stock. Or, it can lead to a bigger and more permanent decline, if the company is no longer growing. I believe Teligent shares have been impacted by limited liquidity that can hit small caps during selloffs, as well as margin call selling, and also by the type of pullback that can occur with growth stocks when there appears to be a stumble in the growth rate.

On the positive side, the pullbacks created by these issues and the volatility to the downside can be used to your advantage when this all culminates and creates a buying opportunity. Tax-loss selling is now over, any margin call selling is now over as the major pullback occurred weeks ago, and the stock has since stabilized and even started to rise from the lows. Furthermore, liquidity is a double-edged sword. With tax-loss selling and margin call selling now over, the limited liquidity that hurt shareholders for the past few weeks could be poised for a major reversal and turn against the short sellers. It might now be the short sellers that can not get the liquidity they want to cover their short positions. If this stock rebounds in January, it could even be short sellers that face margin calls that force them to buy this stock at significantly higher prices.

This being a smaller company with a market cap of around $200 million, I think the biggest potential downside risk is probably management execution. However, with management invested in the stock and recently adding to their positions, their interests are aligned with shareholders. This could reduce potential downside risks. In addition, by looking at the historical growth this company has achieved over the past few years, it is probably safe to say that management has been executing and will continue to do so. Normally with a pharmaceutical company, I would have to include clinical drug trial failures as a very major potential downside risk. However, since Teligent is not spending many millions on an unproven treatment that is very likely to be denied FDA approval, this greatly reduces the downside risks that usually come with this sector. It is worth noting that Teligent is only seeking to create generic versions of treatments that have already been validated by the FDA and the healthcare market. This makes Teligent's business model far less risky when compared to most pharmaceutical companies.

The Current Product Line:

Teligent has a stated mission goal of becoming "a leading member of the global specialty generic industry by 2020". Its "TICO" strategy is focused on developing and selling pharmaceutical products in the Topical, Injectable, Complex and Ophthalmic markets. Teligent has a growing portfolio of products that are currently on the market. It sells "Cefotan", "Fortaz" and "Zinacef" to treat bacterial infections as well as drug treatments like "Zantac" for heartburn relief and a number of other products. These products are generating about $70 million in annual revenues for Teligent, but that is only the tip of the iceberg compared to what this company is likely to be generating in the coming years because of very rich pipeline of products that are currently pending FDA approval.

Teligent is now receiving FDA approval for its products on a regular basis. For example, on November 22, 2017, Teligent announced FDA approval for its Hydrocortisone Butyrate Lotion, which has an addressable market of about $17 million. On November 21, 2017, Teligent announced FDA approval for its Erythromycin Topical Solution, which has an addressable market of about $3.2 million. On November 10, 2017, Teligent announced FDA approval for its Betamethasone Dipropionate Ointment, which has an addressable market of about $43.3 million. These represent three new approvals just for the month of November and with about 30 products pending FDA approval, there are clearly many more to come. These newly approved products and the major pipeline pending FDA approval, will fuel the long-term growth story. This is why this stock should be poised for a strong rebound in 2018.

Photo Credit: Teligent Company Website

Teligent Is A Growth Company:

By any measure, shown in the data below, Teligent is a growth company. It is clear that there has been significant growth over the past few years (since inception in 2012) in everything from revenues, to employee headcount, to research and development spending, to products on the market. For example, this company has seen revenues surge nearly 10-fold from 2012 to 2017. The number of products on the market has gone from just 1 in 2012, to 23 in 2017. Research and development spending was $2.8 million in 2012, and will reach an estimated $20 million in 2017. This will help to accelerate additional product development and future approvals. With this impressive history of growth in all these key areas, it is clear that this stock should not be down so significantly or for too long, simply due to a single disappointing quarter or weaker than expected guidance.

It is not unusual for a growth company to hit a speed bump here and there with an occasional disappointing quarter or guidance that does not excite investors, but these speed bumps are often just great buying opportunities and that is what I see here. With the 3 new products that were approved in November, and dozens more in the pipeline, there is no doubt that this company has continued significant growth potential. When you see the roughly ten-fold growth in revenues over the past 5 years, and the growth in the number of products it sells over the past 5 years, just think of what these revenue and product numbers could be over the next 5 years. Let's take a closer look at the pipeline below, which (when approved), could more than double the number of products this company sells.

Source: Teligent Investor Presentation

Teligent's Extensive Pipeline Will Drive Future Growth:

Teligent now has about 30 Abbreviated New Drug Applications on file with the FDA and it estimates these treatments represent a total addressable market (based on actual market studies) of nearly $2 billion. It is worth noting that Teligent has significantly more products pending FDA approval right now, than it currently has for sale. This indicates lots of revenue growth potential as these pending approval products switch over to the approved side and become revenue generators.

In Summary:

Teligent shares appear significantly undervalued based on multiple factors: This stock is now trading at a major discount to analyst price targets and to its historical valuation. The current valuation has attracted insider buying which is another potential sign this stock is undervalued. The chart shows this stock has already hit a rock-bottom valuation; a base has been forming and it could next be poised for a major rebound. Tax-loss selling and margin call selling was the best thing short sellers had going for the past few weeks, but now those are over and done with, which could be paving the way for a short covering rally or an even bigger short squeeze. Finally, with big cap generic pharmaceutical stocks recently showing some strength, the small cap players in this sector like Teligent could be poised for a catch up rally.

As seen in the stock chart at the beginning of this article, the 50-day moving average is about $4.17 per share and the 200-day moving average is around $6.90 per share. In the very short term, I would look for this stock to rally and touch the 50-day moving average of $4.17 per share and possibly head towards the $5 per share level. At around $5 per share, this stock would still be trading for just around half of the 52-week high and it is still way below the 200-day moving average of $6.90 per share. It could go higher than $5 per share due to the potential for a major short squeeze. But even a rebound to $5 per share would offer potential gains of roughly 40% from current levels. This stock has already made a couple of runs back over the $4 per share level and that is when tax-loss selling was still in full swing. With that over now, and with many shorts possibly looking to cover (in the new tax year of 2018), it would not be surprising to see this stock make some runs to over $5 per share.

Small cap stocks can make exaggerated moves to the downside when margin call and tax-loss selling occurs at the end of the year, but can also make exaggerated moves to the upside in what is known as a "January Effect Rally", particularly when short sellers can add fuel to any rebound. As stated by Investopedia, small cap stocks (like Teligent) have a strong historical tendency to outperform mid cap and large cap stocks, typically through mid January. For all these reasons, I see Teligent shares as a strong buy for both short-term and long-term gains.

Disclaimer: Data is sourced from Yahoo Finance. No guarantees or representations are made. Hawkinvest is not a registered investment advisor and does not provide specific investment advice. The information is for informational purposes only. You should always consult a financial advisor.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TLGT.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.