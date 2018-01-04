Bitcoin: The Convergence Of Technology And Money

The only parallel to the rise in Bitcoin’s price is the volume of opinions from newly minted “experts.” Having been active in the crypto and blockchain space since late 2013, I am constantly amazed by the superficial knowledge of the new legion of experts and consultants. My recent favorite was watching a disheveled, suspendered 1980’s throwback regurgitating today’s mainstream media’s crypto buzzwords. Mr. Monopoly 2.0. To better understand Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies, it might be helpful to revert to a pre-hype 2013 mindset.

Bitcoin is the convergence of technology and “money.” To accept this thesis, one must understand the history of money. Money can be anything society ascribes a value. Early cultures attributed value to feathers and stones. Today we ascribe value to the wisdom of a handful of central bankers. The debate over Bitcoin’s value is really a debate between free markets versus centrally planned markets. Economists have long ago crowned the winner in this battle.

As with any transformative technology, acceptance comes in stages. New technologies are believed to follow an adoption “S curve.” The Everett Roger’s theory of “Diffusion of Innovations” articulates the reasoning for this pattern of adoption. (Diffusion of innovations - Wikipedia)

As the first convergence of money and technology, Bitcoin and cryptocurrency naysayers are failing to appreciate the influence an adoption “S” curve has on market prices and capitalizations. They are confusing the accelerated adoption phase of an “S” curve with that of a typical market price “bubble.” Since human sentiment is a critical facet of price determination, there have been and will be valuation bubbles along the path of adoption.

A notable example of a Bitcoin price bubble was its December 2013 peak (approximately $1,200). The logarithmic graph below shows the steep price acceleration from that period. The following “Bitcoin winter” saw prices drop up to eighty percent. In hindsight, that December peak price is now a bargain. The same will hold true for the eventual bubble tops we will see in the future.

Source: Cryptocurrency Market Capitalizations | CoinMarketCap

Also evident from this graph is that current Bitcoin prices are nowhere near as overbought as back in 2013. While overbought levels may not reach the 2013 frenzy, there does look to be room for significant price appreciation. [Caution: extrapolating 2013’s price pattern onto today price movements will result in unhealthy expectations.] Once Bitcoin’s price or cryptocurrency market capitalization peaks, the duration of the following “winter” period should be inversely correlated to the steepness this graph attains. But, as before, even peak price purchases will look good in the near future.

In addition to Bitcoin’s surreal price appreciation, naysayers often cite a number of naïve concerns:

The advent of a “better” technology

This fear fails to appreciate the value of the “network effect.” A recent poll showed that Bitcoin’s name recognition was at ninety-seven percent (Bit by Bit). Websites like Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) or Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) are no longer subject to technology competition. They have carved out their place in the market and can now copy or purchase promising technologies. The same holds true for Bitcoin. Most cryptocurrencies are either open-source or freely publish their code. Bitcoin’s developer team can ultimately borrow from any upstart technology that proves worthy. Many have derided Bitcoin’s developer team’s inability to innovate. For many, this limitation is a virtue. The U.S. government’s stagnate system of checks and balances can prove frustrating, but it also protects us from irrational voices emanating from the POTUS.

Government Regulation/Intervention

A recent Forbes headline stated “China's 'Bitcoin Ban' No Match For Stateless Cryptocurrency Market.” The power of this statement cannot be underestimated. For years, China has been a dominant force in the Bitcoin market. While the ban allows for certain activities, most notably Bitcoin mining, the fact that the largest trading market was halted almost overnight with no discernable effect on the broader market is noteworthy. As long as the Internet lives, so will Bitcoin. In most western markets, the economy around cryptocurrencies has evolved too far for onerous regulations. Money talks and there is now too much money behind crypto innovation.

In fact, government acceptance might be one of the greatest catalysts for continued Bitcoin price appreciation. It is believed that the Russian government has begun mining Bitcoin and might add it to its currency reserve. I foresee a future where Russia and China realize that Bitcoin can be the currency that finally supplants the US dollar as the “global currency.” All previous attempts at replacing the US dollar have failed, as crazy as it sounds, Bitcoin might be that successor.

Technical Vulnerabilities

The timing of Bitcoins recent rise is not random; its underlying blockchain technology has survived unscathed for over nine years. Over this period, there have been numerous failures to its supporting infrastructure, but none to its core technology. Moore’s Law suggests that technologies grow exponentially; such growth frequently looks unassuming until its exponential nature becomes evident. Only now, after years of infrastructure development, Bitcoin is reaching its exponential growth phase. As its prominence and price grow, vulnerabilities to the network lessen. Large nation-states are the only true threats to its network and, as noted above, these states are quickly becoming too invested in its success to serve as threats.

Mining Cost

The inefficiency of Bitcoin mining is an often-cited drawback. What many do not realize is that cost of mining is a significant factor in securing the Bitcoin blockchain. As long as the balance between cost and value to be misappropriated remains balanced, the Bitcoin blockchain will remain secure. If mining costs drop significantly, then so does the security of the blockchain. The recent rise in Bitcoin’s price has increased mining rewards and is attracting a new wave of miners adding much-needed diversity to the mining ecosystem.

Going forward, technological improvement (e.g., scalable proof-of-stake) will allow for reduced mining costs without lessened security. In fact, technological improvements will be required to secure the blockchain from quantum computing and near-free electricity (yes, this is something you can expect as renewable technologies continue to improve).

Network Congestion & Slow Confirmations

Lagging infrastructure development is the norm in fast-growing sectors. The Bitcoin network has seen a steady rise in transactions over the years, and technological upgrades should allow for continued transactional growth. Will the network ever reach the processing capacity of the VisaNet, who knows? The Bitcoin developer team has chosen stability over innovation. While this choice may limit Bitcoin’s potential to solely being Gold 2.0, it will be a vastly improved version of its antiquated predecessor.

Having made the case for Bitcoin, I’ll briefly comment on alternative cryptocurrencies and ICOs. While I believe Bitcoin will remain the dominant currency, I do believe there will be a long-tail of cryptocurrencies. As the internet has demonstrated, there is a place for niche communities and interests. However, picking the winners from the pool of current candidates requires extensive knowledge and resources. Given these hurdles, I recommend that crypto investments remain concentrated with the core currencies. For every ICO highflyer, there will be dozens of slow deaths.

I am particularly wary of financial process platforms. Many of these offerings seem to solve medium-term problems – e.g., inefficient international money transfer – but do not offer a “grand” solution. The success of many of these currencies is more of an indictment of legacy processes than technological achievement. Years ago, I read Ripple’s white paper and noticed that their market-making scheme was highly inefficient. Their process provides for no fungibility between currencies and requires significant stores of idle capital. So, while I applaud Ripple’s marketing effort, I do not see a future where they become more than another inefficient legacy process. When we look back at the cryptocurrency bubble of 2018 or 2019 (or 2020), many of these financial process platforms will be the noted failures.

Equal to my distaste for financial process platforms is my adoration for Ethereum. The work Vitalik and the Ethereum team are doing in advancing sharding and proof-of-stake are by far the most important innovations in the field. These technologies are fundamental for building a truly global, efficient and secure blockchain. Like financial process cryptocurrencies, I view federated blockchains as temporary solutions to inefficient legacy processes. The “grand” solution is a singular global blockchain with the flexibility to execute all sorts of transactions. Ethereum is that blockchain.

And finally, some might wonder why Silicon Valley and Wall Street missed the cryptocurrency boon. Wall Street has never been a creator of value, so their reluctance to trailblaze a new world that supposedly threatened their existence was expected. As they slowly realize that Bitcoin is like any other currency (i.e., they can profit from it) their stance will quickly change. [Sarcastic Note: My first crypto sell-signal will be when JP Morgan offers Bitcoin bank accounts.] But what about Silicon Valley? I have recently become an advisor to a cybersecurity company with a “revolutionary” technology. I have been somewhat surprised by VCs’ inability to fathom something new. The mindset is to find the next version of something they know – the Uberaztion of this or that. Big ideas are for someone else. My hope for the ICO market is that a diversity of mindsets will fund fresh ideas, ending the dominance of Silicon Valley’s echo chamber of thought.

Investment ideas to consider: hold “blue chips,” average in, and use indexing techniques when including peripheral coins.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BITCOIN,ETHEREUM, BITCOIN CASH AND FILECOIN.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.