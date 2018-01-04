Pretium - Roth Capital Surprises With An Upgrade While Zijin Cashes In

I recommend accumulating PVG on any weakness below $10.50, assuming no drastic changes in the gold price and no new positive or negative news from the company.

Roth Capital analyst Joe Reagor reiterated his Buy rating on shares of Pretium Resources and raised his price target to $21.

Investment thesis

Pretium Resources (NYSE: PVG) is an attractive new gold and silver mine in Canada. The project has delivered impressive drilling results for years and is considered as one of the best gold projects in Canada with a high grade in gold and silver and a very low AISC.

I believe the stock is reasonably priced by the Street at the moment, and I recommend a hold - with perhaps some technical partial selling between $11.75 and $12.50 - until gold and silver production and costs stabilize enough to get a better global understanding of the mine and its future growth.

The mine cleared an important milestone on July 1, 2017, when the company announced that commercial production has been achieved at the Brucejack mine.

However, it is important to recognize the nature unique of this new mine (with insufficient crucial data available) and analyze any news to properly evaluate the potential of a future long-term investment. I believe the stock is an excellent trading tool but that it fails to qualify as a long-term investment yet.

Another paramount element in the stock valuation is the future gold price (and silver for Pretium Resources), of course.

The recent rally in gold following the dollar weakness is also helping silver prices. However, I agree with James Hughes, the chief market analyst at AxiTrader, who said gold went back to being a safe haven trade in late 2017, which could cause its price to fall later in 2018.

The deterioration of geopolitical risks and the stabilisation of the Central bank policies could mean that there is a minimised need for the safe haven aspect of gold, which means that although we could rally in the short term, a correction towards the $1,300 level if not lower could be on the cards later in the year,

Courtney Goldsmith noticed in the same article that analysts at Goldman Sachs gave an even bleaker prediction for gold prices. They expect gold to fall to $1,200 per troy ounce by mid-2018 due to further rate hikes from the US Federal Reserve, continued robust GDP growth in developed markets and no deterioration in geopolitical risks.

Two important new developments for Pretium entering 2018

1 - On December 21, 2017, Pretium Resources announced the following:

[A]n application has been submitted to the BC Ministry of Energy, Mines and Petroleum Resources and the BC Ministry of Environment and Climate Change Strategy to increase the Brucejack Mine production rate to 3,800 tonnes per day. The application submitted on December 20, 2017 reflects a production rate increase to an annual average of 1.387 million tonnes from 0.99 million tonnes (daily average of 3,800 tonnes from 2,700 tonnes). The approval process is expected to take approximately six to twelve months.

I have discussed the ambiguous nature of this news in a preceding article.

Reminder:

Third-quarter production highlights.

82,203 ounces of gold produced

Mill feed grade 10.52 g/T (15.6 million tonnes grading 16.1 grams per tonne gold indicated by the company)

96.49% gold recovery rate

261,262 tonnes of ore milled

2,840 tonnes per day on average processed

Commentary:

Basically, this news is ambiguous because the company is not providing enough data to explain the main plan that can justify this future move expected early next year.

Furthermore, it is unlikely that the company possesses sufficient data at the moment to explain technically such increase after only four months of mining, but I may be wrong.

However, this apparent ambiguity did not prevent Joe Reagor from somehow upgrading PVG's price target to $21 from $17 and reiterating his Buy rating (while Credit Suisse has a price target of $13 with an Outperform rating).

Roth Capital analyst, Joe Reagor, reiterated his Buy rating on shares of Pretium Resources and raised his price target to $21 after the company announced that it had filed an application to increase its mill throughput from 2,700 TPD to 3,800 TPD. The requested increase is significantly above our prior expectations and has material positive impact on the analyst's DCF. The analyst had previously anticipated the company would file for a production rate increase and had assumed a rate of 2,900 TPD beginning in late 2018 making this level significantly above expectations. The new PT of $21 is up from $17.

Joe Reagor obviously can access data that no one else can get and is able to estimate a "positive impact" on future cash flow that justifies a whopping 24% price target increase?

Joe Reagan previously anticipated 2,900 TPD after reading that the mine was processing 2,840 TPD in 3Q'17. No comment.

We still do not know how feasible it is to process 2,840 TPD at a mill officially designed to process a maximum of 2,700 TPD. Is it legal? What is the risk involved for the company if an unfortunate hiccup happens?

Analyst Robert Reynolds at Credit Suisse was much more pragmatic when the firm initiated coverage in March 2017 with a PT of $13.50 reduced to $13 in early November 2017 with an Outperform rating.

In our view, the market perception is that Brucejack's success or failure is a binary event due to the controversial resource estimate. This has kept some investors on the sidelines. As a result, we estimate PVG shares are currently pricing in negative 20% grade reconciliation (12.90g/t) vs. the reserve to trade at 1x NAV at spot gold ($1,230/oz). Near-term catalysts including plant commissioning in April and commercial production before 2017YE could drive a re-rating toward 1x our NAV estimate, as 1 - The proven reserve (14.5g/t) has been de-risked through infill drilling, 2 - A 144kt surface stockpile should help smooth the underground ramp-up, and 3 - PVG will graduate to producer status.

2 - Zijin Mining Group sold 6.48 million shares of Pretium Resources:

SAYS UNIT SOLD 6.48 MILLION SHARES IN PRETIUM RESOURCES, EXPECTS INVESTMENT GAIN OF ABOUT 215 MILLION YUAN ($33.08 million).

On January 1, 2015, Pretium closed financing with Zijin Mining.

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA--(Marketwired - Jan. 16, 2015) - Pretium Resources Inc. (TSX:PVG)(NYSE:PVG) ("Pretivm" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has closed its previously announced non-brokered private placement with Zijin Mining Group Co., Ltd. ("Zijin") of 12,836,826 common shares of Pretivm (the "Purchased Shares") at a price per share of C$6.30 for gross proceeds of approximately C$80,872,004 (the "Offering").

Furthermore, on March 14, 2016, Zijin exercised its participation rights.

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA--(Marketwired - Mar 14, 2016) - Pretium Resources Inc. (PVG) is pleased to announce that Zijin Mining Group Co., Ltd. ("Zijin") will subscribe for 2,786,849 Pretivm common shares (the "Common Shares") at a price of US$4.58 per Common Share in a non-brokered private placement (the "Private Placement").

Note: On February 7, 2017, PVG offered a convertible senior subordinated note due 2022 for a total of ~$100 million.

Here is a quick table of the last three equity financing done by PVG.

Recent Offerings Date Share Amount PPS agreed Zinjin Deal 1/16/2015 12.837 million ~$60 million 4.7565 Complete financing Orion & Blackstone 9/16/2015 - ~$540 million 5.1975 New offering 2/23/2016 28.384 million ~$130 million 4.58 Orion subscribing to new offering. 3/11/2016 752,906 shares ~$3.45 million 4.58 Zinjin subscribing to new offering 3/14/2016 2.787 million ~$12.76 million 4.58

Zijin Group owned 15.624 million shares of PVG at an average price of ~$4.70. Zijin Group sold approximately 41.5% of its total PVG stake. (It seems that Zinjin may have sold its stake below $10 according to the gain indicated, but it has to be confirmed.)

I am estimating a remaining Zijin stake in PVG at 9.16 million shares after this transaction.

Note: I was not able to get the last Zijin filing (not working file) and cannot guarantee that my numbers are totally accurate.

I will not assume anything positive or negative regarding this sale, but I recognize that Zijin was very smart by taking a significant profit off the table now.

By selling 6.48 million shares at potentially $11.4 (actual stock value) Zijin is getting back all its initial cash investment or $73 million and leave 9.16 million shares at zero cost. This is what I call a home run!

Conclusion:

Zijin is providing a perfect illustration of how to handle such gold mining stock. First, buy a significant stake at a very low price (~$4.70) and wait until the company presents its first results after commercialization has been declared -- which were expected to be good. And second, sell enough to get back the initial cash invested and leave the rest as a calculated gamble.

This is exactly what I have recommended here for the last three years.

One remark is that most of the financing -- $700 million plus -- has been done by selling equity under $5, which is not especially shareholder friendly.

PVG's new technical analysis reveals a descending wedge pattern with a positive breakout that has occurred around late December.

It seems that the momentum is losing steam at $11.85 -- predicted in my preceding article -- and the next support line is around $10.75 or eventually $10.50, assuming a new rising channel pattern (bullish) and using the $11.85 as a support resistance.

However, the technical analysis must be conducted in connection with the gold price outlook, which is of a paramount importance for PVG.

I recommend accumulating PVG on any weakness below $10.50, assuming no drastic changes in the gold price and no new positive or negative news from the company.

