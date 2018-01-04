Pandora: Jump Ship If Cannibalization Scares You

Making the on-demand service available to ad-supported and Plus users could cannibalize demand for Pandora Premium. Don't be surprised by lower ARPU in Q1 '18 reflecting less Premium users.

Even if Pandora triples paid subscribers, I project that Pandora would still operate at a loss of $250 million. Also, Adblock users have no incentive to become paid subscribers.

I believe that Pandora will have difficulty growing revenue and scaling into profitability due to potential revenue cannibalization within the user segments.

(Photographer: Andrew Harrer | Image Source: CNBC)

Pandora's (P) stock price has stabilized since dropping into the $4.5-$5 range after Q3 earnings. However, declining active users and the recent release of on-demand streaming to ad-supported and Plus users could still rock the boat. I believe that Pandora will have difficulty growing revenue and scaling into profitability due to potential revenue cannibalization within the user segments.

The Value Of New Users

*Pandora has discontinued operations in Australia and New Zealand since this chart was made.

(Image Source: Business Insider)

It is not a secret that Pandora has not had any real active user growth since 2014. The problem is that without new users, Pandora can only work with their limited pool of existing users if they want to grow revenue. When an ad-supported user converts to a Pandora Plus subscription user, there is an additional opportunity cost in advertising revenue because an ad-supported user is lost. This results in cannibalization, but how would this effect be quantified?

Pandora Ad-Supported User Vs. Subscription User

For the nine months ended Sep. 30 '17

Ad-Supported (Free) -- -- Paid Subscriber Ad Revenue (thousands) 777,253 218,192 Subscription Revenue (thousands) Users (millions) 68.51 5.19 Users (millions) Listener Hours (billions) 12.49 -- -- Listener Hours / Users / Month (hours) 18.83 -- -- Advertising RPM (dollars) 62.08 5.05 Subscription ARPU (dollars) Advertising LPM (dollars) 35.36 3.33 Subscription LPU (dollars) RPM - LPM (dollars) 26.72 1.72 ARPU - LPU (dollars) (RPM-LPM) / 1000 * Avg Listener Hours / Month (dollars) 0.50 -- -- Gross Monthly Profit / Free User* (dollars) 0.50 1.72 Gross Monthly Profit / Subscription User* (dollars)

*Content acquisition costs are accounted for through LPM for free users and LPU for subscription users. However, Cost of Revenue - Other has been excluded.

(Source: Pandora Q3 Report)

If these estimates are correct, Pandora cannot convert an ad-supported free user into a subscription user without a 29% (0.50/1.72*100%) opportunity cost in advertising revenue due to cannibalization. The likelihood of Pandora scaling into profitability becomes less likely when you consider the user segments to be a zero-sum game.

Lagging Penetration Rate Indicates Problems

At a 7% penetration rate (the % of users with subscriptions), Pandora operates at a loss of over half a billion. To put things in perspective, Spotify's penetration rate is roughly 43% (estimated from announcements made in July 2017). If Pandora were able to triple its current penetration rate, would it be profitable?

Pandora Projected Results (for nine months ending Sep 30.) at a 21% Penetration Rate (73.7 million users)

Ad-Supported Users (millions) 58.22 Gross Monthly Profit / Free User (dollars) .50 Projected Advertising Gross Profit (thousands) 261,990 Subscription Users (millions) 15.48 Gross Monthly Profit / Subscription User (dollars) 1.72 Projected Subscription Gross Profit (thousands) 239,630 Projected Ad + Projected Subscription Gross Profit (thousands) 501,620 Cost of Revenue - Other (thousands) 80,259 Gross Profit (thousands) 421,361 Operating Expenses (less TicketFly goodwill impairment)(thousands) 672,565 Net Loss (thousands) (251,204)

For this projection, I used the monthly gross profit per user estimates calculated in the previous table. (Content acquisition costs are accounted for.) To be fair, I also excluded TicketFly's goodwill impairment from operating expenses (same as actual) as the segment has been sold off. Unfortunately, even if Pandora tripled its paid subscribers or achieved a 21% penetration rate, I project that Pandora would still operate at a loss of $250 million.

I suspect that Pandora's current penetration rate of 7% is being artificially suppressed due to a portion of ad-supported users using ad block extensions. This segment of users will most likely never convert to paid subscribers. The free-rider problem also worsens the Pandora experience for other ad-supported users because Pandora is most likely increasing ad density for users who do listen to ads.

On-Demand Service Could Hurt Pandora Premium

Pandora doesn't publicly reveal what portion of paid subscribers are Pandora Premium users. However, we can try and estimate it using Pandora's reported ARPU ($5.05). A large portion of paid subscribers are most likely Pandora Plus users because Pandora Plus is $4.99 a month. I estimate that about one in one hundred of Pandora's paid subscribers or 0.07% of total users are Pandora Premium users.

99% x $4.99 (Pandora Plus) + 1% x $9.99 (Pandora Premium) = $5.04

For the sake of simpler calculations, annual subscriptions and free trial users are excluded. Investors should also note that ARPU was higher ($5.58) for Q3 '17.

I believe that making the on-demand service available to ad-supported and Plus users could cannibalize demand for Pandora Premium. As the on-demand service was rolled out mid-December, we won't see the effects until the results for Q1 '18 are reported. Don't be surprised if the number of Pandora Premium users could go down. Pay close attention to subscription ARPU as it offers the best estimate of what percentage of users are Pandora Premium users.

Author's Closing Thoughts

When you consider the cannibalization problems Pandora faces, I suggest investors jump ship, or at least think about the Spotify IPO. The reality is that Pandora won't scale into profitability anytime soon. What Pandora needs is a penetration rate close to Spotify's to be profitable. But with the release of the on-demand service, using Pandora Plus now feels incomplete and inauthentic. You now have to watch ads when you paid for Pandora's "ad free service." I suspect management will backpedal and revoke the on-demand service some time in the future.

Some readers might protest that Pandora is a technology company that is centered around its machine learning algorithm for music selection. I'm personally not impressed with Pandora's Music Genome Project or music selection algorithm. (I have found that Pandora cannot even pick songs I like with 50% accuracy.)

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: If you liked this article, press the follow button and you will be able to see future articles I write on your home feed. Don’t forget to leave a comment below if you have something insightful to add or disagree with my opinions. Also, feel free to look at my profile and read other articles I have written.