Apple Ia Above A 'Golden Cross' And Has A Positive But Overbought Weekly Chart

The New Year begins with the hype of great gains continuing for shares of Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) in 2018. Many analysts say that new iPhone features are on the way, but have not explained their expectations. Raising price targets to $200, $215 and $235 are not justified given a P/E ratio of 18.37.
In my opinion, Apple will cut the price of the iPhone X, fix the battery issues on older iPhones and surprise investors with a special dividend. These are the reasons to maintain a core long position in shares of Apple.
Apple closed Wednesday at $172.23 in bull market territory, 50.1% above its 52-week low of $114.76 set on Jan. 3, 2017. The stock is just 2.8% below its all-time intraday high of $177.20 set on Dec. 18.
The daily chart for Apple
The daily chart shows that Apple has been above a ‘golden cross’ since Sept. 6, 2016 when the stock closed at $107.70. A ‘golden cross’ occurs when the 50-day simple moving average rises above the 200-day simple moving average indicating that higher prices lie ahead. Note how the stock has been tracking its 50-day simple moving average higher since June 9.
The horizontal lines on the chart are my first quarter 2018 value level of $164.46, my first half 2018 pivot of $170.50 and my annual pivot at $176.57.
The weekly chart for Apple
The weekly chart for Apple is positive but overbought with the stock above its five-week modified moving average of $170.52. The stock is well above its 200-week simple moving average, also known as the ‘reversion to the mean’ now at $119.06, last tested during the week of July 1, 2016 when the average was $93.31. The 12x3x3 weekly slow stochastic reading is projected to end the first week of 2018 at 81.40 above its overbought threshold of 80.00.
If the stock ends the week below $170.52 with its stochastic reading below 80.00, Apple will end the first week of 2018 with a negative weekly chart.
Given this chart and analysis, my trading strategy is to buy weakness to my quarterly value level of $164.46, and to reduce holdings on strength to my annual pivot and monthly risky levels of $176.57 and $177.01, respectively. My semiannual pivot should act as a magnet at $170.50 in reversal-oriented trading.
Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.
I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.