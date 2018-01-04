Apple Ia Above A 'Golden Cross' And Has A Positive But Overbought Weekly Chart

Apple deserves to remain a core portfolio holding, but now is not the time to chase momentum.

Here’s how the daily and weekly charts map out the stock’s volatility as 2018 begins.

Apple has been the iconic manufacturer of the iPhone for ten years, but some question the demand for the iPhone X.

Apple used to be a value stock when its P/E ratio was 12.00 - now it's 18.37 with a dividend yield of 1.45%.

The New Year begins with the hype of great gains continuing for shares of Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) in 2018. Many analysts say that new iPhone features are on the way, but have not explained their expectations. Raising price targets to $200, $215 and $235 are not justified given a P/E ratio of 18.37.

In my opinion, Apple will cut the price of the iPhone X, fix the battery issues on older iPhones and surprise investors with a special dividend. These are the reasons to maintain a core long position in shares of Apple.

Apple closed Wednesday at $172.23 in bull market territory, 50.1% above its 52-week low of $114.76 set on Jan. 3, 2017. The stock is just 2.8% below its all-time intraday high of $177.20 set on Dec. 18.

The daily chart for Apple

Courtesy of MetaStock Xenith

The daily chart shows that Apple has been above a ‘golden cross’ since Sept. 6, 2016 when the stock closed at $107.70. A ‘golden cross’ occurs when the 50-day simple moving average rises above the 200-day simple moving average indicating that higher prices lie ahead. Note how the stock has been tracking its 50-day simple moving average higher since June 9.

The horizontal lines on the chart are my first quarter 2018 value level of $164.46, my first half 2018 pivot of $170.50 and my annual pivot at $176.57.

The weekly chart for Apple

Courtesy of MetaStock Xenith

The weekly chart for Apple is positive but overbought with the stock above its five-week modified moving average of $170.52. The stock is well above its 200-week simple moving average, also known as the ‘reversion to the mean’ now at $119.06, last tested during the week of July 1, 2016 when the average was $93.31. The 12x3x3 weekly slow stochastic reading is projected to end the first week of 2018 at 81.40 above its overbought threshold of 80.00.

If the stock ends the week below $170.52 with its stochastic reading below 80.00, Apple will end the first week of 2018 with a negative weekly chart.

Given this chart and analysis, my trading strategy is to buy weakness to my quarterly value level of $164.46, and to reduce holdings on strength to my annual pivot and monthly risky levels of $176.57 and $177.01, respectively. My semiannual pivot should act as a magnet at $170.50 in reversal-oriented trading.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.