2018 S&P 500 'Safer' Dividend Stocks Net Gains Capped By Navient, FirstEnergy And General Motors, Per Broker Targets

Analyst one-year targets revealed that ten highest yield "safer" dividend S&P 500 Index stockholders could accumulate 54.44% more gain by investing $5k in the lowest priced five, than from putting $5K in all ten. Little low price dogs still rule the 'safer' dividend S&P 500 contingent.

Besides safety margin, S&P 500 Index dividend dogs also reported payout ratios, total annual returns, dividend growth, and p/e ratios, to confirm their dividend resources. The list of 93 shrank to 74 by negating stocks with negative annual returns.

32 of 93 S&P 500 Index top-yield dividend stocks were labeled as "safer" for dividends because they showed positive one-year returns, and free cash-flow yields greater than their dividend-yields 12/29/17.

Actionable Conclusions (1-10): Brokers Estimate Top Ten 'Safer' Dividend S&P500 Stocks To Net 4.2% to 23.67% Net Gains By December, 2018

Six of the ten tops-by-yield 'safer' Dividend S&P 500 dogs (tinted in the chart above) were among the top ten gainers for the coming year based on analyst 1 year target prices. Thus, the dog strategy for this group, as graded by analyst estimates for this month, proved 60% accurate.

Ten probable profit-generating trades culled by YCharts analytics for 2018 were:

Navient (NAVI) netted $236.76, based on dividends plus a median target price estimate from nine analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 135% more than the market as a whole.

FirstEnergy (FE) netted $215.79 based on a median target estimate from seventeen analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 77% less than the market as a whole.

General Motors (GM) netted $175.90 based on a median target price set by twenty-five analysts, plus estimated dividends less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 57% more than the market as a whole.

Philip Morris Intl (PM) netted $168.64, based on dividends plus a target price estimate from nineteen analysts, minus broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 13% less than the market as a whole.

Williams Companies (WMB) netted $141.04 based on estimates from nineteen analysts plus dividends less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 40% more than the market as a whole.

ONEOK (OKE) netted $115.27 based on a median target price estimate from eighteen analysts, plus projected annual dividends less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 29% more than the market as a whole.

International Business Machines (IBM) netted $96.54 based on a mean target estimate from twenty-seven analysts, plus dividends less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 4% less than the market as a whole.

The Western Union (WU) netted $84.68 based on dividends plus a median target price estimate from twenty-two analysts less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 2% more than the market as a whole.

Pfizer (PFE) netted $72.21 based on estimates from twenty-five analysts, plus dividends less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 3% more than the market as a whole.

AT&T, Inc. (T) netted $42.24 based on a median target price estimates from thirty-one analysts plus dividends less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 56% less than the market as a whole.

Average net gain in dividend and price was 13.49% on $10k invested as $1k in each of these ten "safer" Dividend S&P 500 Index stocks. This gain estimate was subject to average volatility 12% more than the market as a whole.

Actionable Conclusion (11): (Bear Alert) Analysts Expected One 'Safer' Dividend S&P500 Dog To Lose 12% By December, 2018

The probable losing trade revealed by Y-Charts for 2018 was:

Kohl's (KSS) projected a loss of $120.13 based on dividend and a median target price estimate from twenty-three analysts including $20 of broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 28% more than the market as a whole.

The Dividend Dogs Rule

The "dog" moniker was earned by stocks exhibiting three traits: (1) paying reliable, repeating dividends, (2) their prices fell to where (3) yield (dividend/price) grew higher than their peers. Thus, the highest yielding stocks in any collection became known as "dogs." More specifically, these are, in fact, best called, "underdogs".

All Eleven Sectors Were Represented In This 'Safer' Dividend S&P 500 Collection

Eleven sectors are represented by the 32 "Safer" members of the S&P 500 Index. Those were called 'safer' because they showed positive annual returns and margins of cash to cover dividends by this screen as of December 29.

The "safer" dividend S&P 500 Index sector representation broke out as follows: Technology (6); Consumer Cyclical (6); Energy (4); Communication Services (1); Financial Services (5); Utilities (1); Consumer Defensive (5); Real Estate (1); Healthcare (1); Basic Materials (1); Industrials (1).

The first eight sectors listed above made the top ten 'safer' dividend S&P 500 Index team by yield.

32 of 94 S&P 500 Firms With "Safer" Dividends

Periodic Safety Inspection

A previous article discussed the attributes of 50 top yield constituents of S&P 500 Index culled from this master list of 93.

You see grouped below the tinted list documenting 32 that passed the dividend dog "safer" check with positive past-year returns and cash flow yield sufficient to cover their anticipated annual dividend yield. The margin of excess is shown in the bold face "Safety Margin" column. The total returns column screened out nineteen with drooping returns.

Corporate financial fortunes, however, are frequently re-targeted by boards of directors manipulating company policy cancelling or varying the payout of dividends to shareholders. This article contends that adequate cash flow is a strong justification for a company to sustain annual dividend increases to shareholders.

Four additional columns of financial data, listed after the Safety Margin figures above, reveal payout ratios (lower is better), total annual returns, dividend growth levels, and p/e ratios for each stock. This data is provided to reach beyond yield to select reliable payout stocks. Positive results in the five columns after the dividend ratio portend a remarkably solid financial signal.

To quantify top dog rankings, analyst mean price target estimates provide a "market sentiment" gauge of upside potential. Added to the simple high yield "dog" metric, analyst mean price target estimates became another tool to dig out bargains.

Dog Metrics Uncovered Larger Bargains From Lowest Priced 5 of Top 10 Yielding 'Safer' Dividend S&P 500 Index Stocks

Ten "Safer" Dividend S&P 500 firms with the biggest yields December 29 per YCharts data ranked themselves by yield as follows:

Actionable Conclusions: Analysts Predicted (14) 5 Lowest Priced, of Ten "Safer" Dividend S&P 500 Dogs, Delivering 12.58% VS. (15) 8.15% Net Gains from All Ten by December, 2018

$5000 invested as $1k in each of the five lowest priced stocks in the "safer" Dividend S&P 500 Index 10 pack by yield were determined by analyst 1 year targets to deliver 54.44% more gain than $5,000 invested as $.5k in all ten. The very lowest priced "safer" Dividend S&P 500 dog, Navient (NAVI) showed the best analyst-augured net gain of 23.68% per their target estimates.

Lowest priced five 'safer' Dividend S&P500 Index dogs as of December 29 were: Navient (NAVI); Host Hotels & Resorts (HST); Macy's; Williams Companies (WMB); FirstEnergy (FE), with prices ranging from $13.32 to $30.62.

Higher priced five "Safer" Dividend S&P500 Index dogs as of December 29 were: AT&T, Inc. (T); Seagate Technology (STX); ONEOK (OKE); Kohl's (KSS); Philip Morris Intl (PM), with prices ranging from $38.88 to $105.65. The small, low priced, S&P 500 Index dogs prevailed, again.

This distinction between five low priced dividend dogs and the general field of ten reflects the "basic method" Michael B. O'Higgins employed for beating the Dow. The added scale of projected gains based on analyst targets contributed a unique element of "market sentiment" gauging upside potential. It provided a here and now equivalent of waiting a year to find out what might happen in the market. Its also the work analysts got paid big bucks to do.

Caution is advised, however, as analysts are historically 20% to 80% accurate on the direction of change and about 0% to 20% accurate on the degree of the change.

The net gain estimates mentioned above did not factor-in any foreign or domestic tax problems resulting from distributions. Consult your tax advisor regarding the source and consequences of "dividends" from any investment.

See my instablog for specific instructions about how to best apply the dividend dog data featured in this article, this glossary instablog to interpret my abbreviated headings, and this instablog to aid your safe investing. --Fredrik Arnold

Stocks listed above were suggested only as possible starting points for your safest "Safer" Dividend S&P 500 Index dog dividend stock research process. These were not recommendations.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only and should not be construed to constitute investment advice. Nothing contained herein shall constitute a solicitation, recommendation or endorsement to buy or sell any security. Prices and returns on equities in this article except as noted are listed without consideration of fees, commissions, taxes, penalties, or interest payable due to purchasing, holding, or selling same.

Graphs and charts were compiled by Rydlun & Co., LLC from data derived from www.ycharts. com; www.finance.yahoo.com; analyst mean target price by Thomson/First Call in Yahoo Finance. Dog photo from: walcoo.net

Two or more of these "Safe" Dividend S&P 500 Index dividend pups qualified as a valuable catches! They could help make investing fun again! Look for where they might reside among the 52 Dogs of the Week (DOTW)I and others among 52 DOTWII now accumulating revenues on The Dividend Dog Catcher premium site. A Dogs of the Week III ( Safari to Sweet Success) portfolio launched September 8. Click here to subscribe or get more information. Make investing fun again. Find your underdog on Facebook! At 2 PM every NYSE trading day on Facebook/ Dividend Dog Catcher, Fredrik Arnold does a quick live video summary of one of four or five stocks contending for a weekly slot on his Safari To Sweet Success portfolio. Just go to Facebook/Dividend Dog Catcher at 2 PM trading days and watch, like, comment and share the video, Remember: Root for the Underdog.

Disclosure: I am/we are long T, PFE.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.