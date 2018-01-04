Income Opportunities: Well Valued Global Preferred Stock Fund

The has been deepening its discount with high volume selling, likely from the transient rebalancings.

One fund that looks to have been dropped from their index is a global preferred stock stalwart.

The international preferred-stock closed-end fund, First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund (FPF) has been selling off for the past few weeks. The fund is down 3.6% since mid-December, while NAV has held steady (accounting for the ex-date drop it’s up 0.4%. Since Dec 14, the discount has gone from -0.4% to -3.74%.

Looks to me like an opportunity to pick up a solid fund at a good price.

Of course, you’ll be asking why the fund is falling. Likely answer is that it’s being rotated out of the index for two fund of funds ETPs, YieldShares High Income ETF (YYY) and ETRACS Monthly Pay 2x Leveraged Closed-End Fund ETN (CEFL). Both track the ISE High Income Index [YLDA], which comprises 30 high-yielding CEFs and is rebalanced annually. Stanford Chemist recently analyzed the index, projecting probable changes based on the index’s published methodology. FPF was among the funds considered to be dropped from the index. Standford Chemist also noted that index subscribers get advance information on the rebalancing, which tells us any impacts from the rebalancing may well have been felt in advance of the actual market activities.

And Stanford Chemist certainly seems to have gotten this one right. Volume over the last couple of trading sessions is up about six times the fund’s average.

1.6 M shares have changed hands on the first two trading days of 2018.

YYY (net assets: $204M) held 293,399 shares of FPF. CEFL (net assets: $269M) is an exchanged traded note, so is not actually obligated to own any of the components of the index; it merely agrees to pay note holders two times the yield. If we assume that it does, in fact, hold the index components, its net assets implies a position of about 302,000 shares. Even if both YYY and CEFL unloaded their entire positions over the last two days, about a million shares beyond theirs were traded.

The Fund

FPF is, as the name implies, a preferred stock fund. It seeks to maintain a portfolio with a duration of between three and eight years and an average weighted credit quality of investment grade. At the end of November duration was 4.15 years and credit quality mix was as shown here.

FPF is one of two preferred-stock closed-end funds with a global portfolio. Its geographic mix is seen in this table:

The portfolio is dominated by financials with 41.1% of its holdings in securities issued by banks and another 12.4% in the insurance industry. Institutional securities (e.g. $1000 par) dominate the portfolio at 85.3% with only 14.7% in retail (e.g. $25 par) securities.

Fixed-to-floating rate securities comprise three-quarters of the holdings.

Distribution

FPF’s current yield is 7.64%. This ranks fifth among preferred CEFs.

The NAV yield of 7.36% ranks sixth in the category.

Discount

The discount ranks fourth among the sixteen preferred stock funds listed at cefconnect.

With the sudden movement in the discount, FPF’s 3-month Z-score is now at -3, which means the discount is three standard deviations below its three-month average. This suggests that the downward move is likely to be transient as the discount reverts to its mean.

Performance

FPF has been a consistently solid performer which has earned it a five-star rating from Morningstar. Over the past twelve months Its NAV return (with distributions included) is 15.5%, which ranks mid-pack (8 of 16 funds) in the category. Market return is 14.2%.

Summary

If you think you’d like to add a global preferred-shares fund to your income portfolio, FPF’s current depressed market price offers a bit of an opportunity. I fully expect the decline to be transient and anticipate that the fund will be giving up some of the discount it has gained since mid-December.

More selling pressure is possible, so we may not see the discount stabilize for a few more days. I’ll be paying attention with an eye to adding to my position in FPF, which I consider a core holding in my income portfolio.

Disclosure: I am/we are long FPF.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am not an investment professional and nothing I write here should be taken as professional advice. Everyone's personal situation is unique. It is the role of finance professionals to provide advice in the contexts of an individual's personal situation. What may be right for my investment goals and risk tolerances may well be quite wrong for someone else. Do your own due diligence. Consult with professionals on your own needs, objectives and tax circumstances before you invest. I do not give advice and ask that readers refrain from asking for it.