JSD - If You Must Invest, Stay 'Short'

The fund currently yields a 7.58% distribution and is trading at a discount of 5.11% to its Net Asset Value. (Data As Of 1/4/2018).

The last two months of the year saw the closed end fund universe giving back a good chuck of the massive gains achieved in 2017. A part of that of volatility has seemingly been the uncertainty arising from the battle over tax reforms with additional volatility from interest rate changes and concerns. To that we must also add the smart routine of locking in capital gains. With all of these factors coming together it is therefore no surprise that the already questionable closed end funds suffered.

The question is... what funds needlessly suffered and perhaps thrown out with the bathwater? I think I found one! It is the Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund (JSD).

Fund Basics

Sponsor : Nuveen Investments

: Nuveen Investments Managers : Scott Caraher, Jenny Rhee, Gunther Stein (26 May 2011) (Symphony Asset Management, Nuveen's wholly owned subsidiary)

: Scott Caraher, Jenny Rhee, Gunther Stein (26 May 2011) (Symphony Asset Management, Nuveen's wholly owned subsidiary) AUM : $283 million in investment exposure, $176 million common assets

: $283 million in investment exposure, $176 million common assets Historical Style : Below Investment Grade, Short Duration Securities

: Below Investment Grade, Short Duration Securities Investment Objectives : The Fund seeks current income with capital appreciation through investing in a blended portfolio of low rated corporate debt instruments

: The Fund seeks current income with capital appreciation through investing in a blended portfolio of low rated corporate debt instruments Number of Holdings : 271

: 271 Current Yield : 7.58% based on market price, monthly distributions

: 7.58% based on market price, monthly distributions Inception Date : 5/26/2011

: 5/26/2011 Fees : 1.45% Base Expense + 1.07% Interest Expense, 2.51% Total Expense (As of 7/31/2017)

: 1.45% Base Expense + 1.07% Interest Expense, 2.51% Total Expense (As of 7/31/2017) Discount to NAV: 4.99%

The Sales Pitch

The sales pitch is essentially the same as for a number of other Nuveen floating rate CEFs which we have previously covered.

The fund is there for investors who are looking for a high stream of income which will adjust to inflation and interest rates. That income is derived from typically shorter duration and maturity investments.

The fund is also managed by the same experienced team, Nuveen's Symphony Asset Management subsidiary.

The Alpha/Fund Strategy

The fund invests in below investment grade fixed income securities. The fund will invest at least 70% in floating rate securities such as senior loans and may invest up to 30% in any other short duration biased high yield debt.

The fund's overall average duration is targeted to not exceed 2 years. What this implies is that for every 1% rise in interest rates, the fund's overall NAV would decline 2%. On the whole, this is a very short duration for CEFs and a nice number to target for a floating rate fund.

The Portfolio

As of the last update, the fund was fully invested with over 99% of the funds deployed in securities. The fund maintained a .8% allocation to cash as of 11/30/2017. The balance was split between senior loans (85%), corporate bonds (13.5%) and equities (1.1%).

While the fund is fairly well diversified with over 270 holdings, the top 10 holdings make up nearly 25% of the fund, coming in at 24.4%.

The top ten names are household names such as Albertsons, Sprint (S), Western Digital, and Dell. Do keep in mind, the fund also has some questionable holdings such as iHeartMedia (OTCPK:IHRT) and Avaya (OTCQX:AVYA) which has recently come out of bankruptcy restructuring.

Looking at the top industries, we see a good mix including both discretionary and non-discretionary sectors. The overall theme however is technology.

As with other senior loan funds and the majority of taxable fixed income CEFs for that matter, the fund is predominately below investment grade. After all, that is the predominant user of senior loan funds. What makes the fund a bit different is that it has a bias towards higher quality junk bonds, predominantly BBB and BB credit.

As always, do keep in mind, "NR" or "Non-Rated/Unrated" credit does not inherently mean junk, it may simply mean the credit was too small to have the ratings agencies rate it and that the fund manager decided to take out the entire offering, something that is certainly possible by a company like TIAA/Nuveen which has billions in capital to deploy across various investments.

The last measure which we will take a look at is the fund's holdings' maturity breakdown.

As we can see from the provided data, the fund's portfolio does not have holdings that are maturing more than 9 years from now. Slightly more than half of the portfolio has a maturity coming due over the next 4 years and slightly less than half maturing between 4 and 9 years.

By this point, a number of readers will inevitably ask, "Wait just a minute... isn't the fund supposed to be investing in a 2 year duration? What is this 9 year thing?

This is where I give the constant reminder, there is a major difference between "maturity" and "duration."

As we know, the average maturity is just that. It is the average maturity date for the fund's holdings.

Duration on the other hand, while still stated in "years" is actually a measure of risk and interest rate sensitivity. While a bond's maturity plays into duration, it is not the only measure.

As per Nuven, the fund has an effective duration of .34 years. What this means is that for every 1% rise in interest rates the fund's NAV should decline about .34%.

The fund is however levered. Taking the leverage into account we have an effective duration of .54 years. This means that for a 1% rise in interest rates, the fund's NAV should be expected to decline by .54%.

This places the fund within the guidelines of a duration of less than 2 years. This is not a surprise of course considering that the fund has over 80% of its holdings currently allocated to floating rate securities.

Leverage

The fund currently has about $285 million in investment exposure on a net of $178 million in common assets. The balance, $107 million is purchased via leverage.

The fund currently borrows from two sources, a bank line of credit and a preferred offering.

Having been launched after the GFC, the fund did not have any legacy auction rate securities. The fun does however have $35 million in issued and outstanding Term Preferred Shares which come due in November 2020.

The dividend on the preferred as of the July 31st was 1.5%.

The fund also has a revolving line of credit with banks. As of the last update, the fund had a commitment of $75 million on which it has currently drawn $72 million.

The fund's cost of leverage for the revolving line of credit is based on the higher of 1-Month Libor or the Fed Funds Rate plus a .85% spread over that base rate.

For the year ending July 31st, 2017, the fund had an average balance of $67 million on which the fund paid an average interest rate of 1.65%. Today the fund is more leveraged and has $72 million drawn on their $75 credit facility.

Since July 31st, LIBOR has continued to increase from just under 1.3% to the current 1.57%. Libor is still above the Fed Funds Rate of 1.42%

Even though the fund paid an average of 1.65% through the year ending July 31st, 2017, as of today I estimate the fund is paying a bit more than 2.3% for its leverage.

No ifs and/or buts about it, the fund's expenses today are greater than they were last year and need to be taken into consideration.

The good news is, the fund does have an interest rate swap with Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) where the fund passes off the LIBOR interest rate exposure in exchange for paying a fixed rate.

The swaps effectively put a ceiling on the dividends paid on the preferred shares.

The bulk of the interest expenses are still uncapped to LIBOR. Fortunately this is a senior loan fund that predominately investments in floating rate interest rate securities and with some lag, the income should keep up, albeit with some lag. For any other fixed income CEF, this would be a huge issue.

The Numbers

The fund is currently distributing a market price distribution yield of 7.58% and is trading at a discount of 4.99% to its NAV, or net asset value.

Over the last year the fund has predominatelty traded at parity or within a few percent of its NAV. Over the last few months, in the turbulent markets caused by the uncertainties discussed before, the fund has been sold off and is now trading at its highest discount over the last 12 months.

Even though the underlying portfolio has held up fairly well, the shares have been more volatile and sold off.

Looking back over the fund's lifetime, we can see the fund has operated at both meaningful discounts and premiums over its lifetime. This is not necessarily the norm as most funds will either typically be traded at discounts, or small premiums, but not both. This is however not rare for a smaller, more thinly traded closed end fund.

Looking next at the performance over the last year, the fund has achieved a total return of 1.86%. The price per share has declined 5.47% while the NAV decreased 3..02%. This implies that the discount to NAV increased by about 2.5%.

To put the fund into perspective, let's take a look a number of senior loan ETFs such as the SPDR® Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF (SRLN), the First Trust Senior Loan ETF (FTSL) and PowerShares Senior Loan ETF (BKLN). Furthermore, we will take a look at it against a number of Senior Loan CEFs such as the sister fund, Nuveen Credit Strategies Fund (JQC), Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund (VTA), and the Voya Prime Rate Trust (PPR).

Not surprisingly, over the last year, on a price per share basis, there is a clear distinction between the levered CEFs and the unlevered ETFs. JSD comes in in the middle of the CEF pack.

On a total return basis the fund did respectably over the last year and was predominately hurt by the expansion in the discount to NAV. It did however lead the way through November at which point it was sold off.

Over the last 3 years the fund has performed exceptionally well versus both its peers and the ETFs, having lead for most of last year, returning a respectable 25.46% total return, even surpassing its sister fund, JQC which trades with bigger discounts.

Over the last 5 years, the fund has maintained its performance coming in second to the more volatile and opportunistic Invesco fund.

We can also get some long term data if we remove a number of those newer ETFs. Since inception, the fund has achieved a 40.71% total return. This performance is in line with long term expectations of a "short duration" fund. As such it has continued to outperform the PowerShares ETF but came in behind the more opportunistic funds.

Overall, JSD has been a good performing fund and certainly falls in line with expectations, especially for its experience of being launched in an ultra low interest rate environment.

Bottom Line

Nuveen is certainly an experienced closed end fund sponsor and Symphony Asset Management is an experienced manager in the floating rate and opportunistic credit space.

From the pricing side, the fund is currently worth serious consideration with a discount of close to 5%. The current discount is better than the average over the last year and is getting closer to the 52 week lows.

The discount to NAV is certainly near the best it has been over the last year and is roughly in line with its longer term average. Do keep in mind, the discount to NAV has certainly varied greatly. Based on the Z-Score, it presents itself as a good bargain.

Bottom line, the fund is a "quality junk bond fund" if there was ever one. =) It is in the unique position that it can provide a significant income stream while taking some precautions as it comes to interest rate risk. Of course, what you have to consider is that as interest rates increase and thus the income stream for the fund, it is critical to monitor default rates for those bonds, especially if we are at the top of the economic cycle.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

